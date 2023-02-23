Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Dundee pupils were crowned gold Leng Medal winners after topping the well-loved local singing competition.

Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson scooped the titles of best female and best male singers in the competition organised by The Sir John Leng Trust.

They competed against 17 other pupils – all silver medal winners – from 10 different schools in Dundee to win their gold medals, which are to be engraved with their names.

Kate, an S5 pupil at Harris Academy, said: “It feels really good, I wasn’t expecting it, I was completely shocked when they said my name.”

Kate performed Lady Anne Bothwell’s Lament, a ‘lovely song’ about a mother looking after her child.

And Matthew, a form 3 pupil from the High School of Dundee, sang The Dark Island.

Matthew said: “It’s a really nice piece about a wonderful place which is very mysterious in the Scottish Highlands which no one has heard of, so it’s quite a magical piece.

“I was slightly nervous when I was waiting to go on stage but when the time came I felt confident and it went well.”

Entrants were adjudicated by Carole Sim-Sayce, former PT music at Morgan Academy and director of junior music at Strathallan School.

Carole, who also adjudicates for Gaelic singing competition the Royal National Mod, said: “The winners had good singing technique that was equal to the songs.

“They were breathing in the right places, their voices were moving and they showed the emotion on their faces.

“They both gave very mature performances.

“Overall the standard was excellent – these are the creme de la creme of singers in the area.”

The competitors are only given one note on a piano then must sing their chosen song acapella.

Songs performed included traditional numbers such as The Skye Boat Song and Mairi’s Wedding along side more modern songs including Flower of Scotland.

For the second year in a row, the competition was held within DC Thomson’s Meadowside building, on Albert Square.

Traditionally it would take place in Dundee City Council’s Music Centre, on Bell Street, before the building was closed by the council and attempts were made to sell it.

Part of local history

The Leng Medal competition aims to encourage and promote the teaching of the songs of Scotland, both modern and traditional, in Dundee schools.

It was set up by The Sir John Leng Trust in 1901 and is believed to have ran every year since, with exception of the years during the two World Wars.

Primary school pupils compete within their own school for the silver medal, then silver medal winners compete against each other for the gold medal.

Silver winners can enter the gold competition every year until they leave school in the hope of winning the top title.

Donald Gordon, clerk to The Sir John Trust, said: “It promotes the Scots language and promotes singing, particularly solo singing.

“And it supports the confidence of young people – it’s just one note then you’re on your own.

“Most of the winners go on to perform their song at their school’s prizegiving, it’s something they’re really proud of.”

Organisers are planning to introduce a digital element to tutoring next year so that pupils who do not have access to private tutoring can still benefit from support.