Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 23 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 23 2023, 1.21pm
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Two Dundee pupils were crowned gold Leng Medal winners after topping the well-loved local singing competition.

Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson scooped the titles of best female and best male singers in the competition organised by The Sir John Leng Trust.

They competed against 17 other pupils – all silver medal winners – from 10 different schools in Dundee to win their gold medals, which are to be engraved with their names.

Kate, an S5 pupil at Harris Academy, said: “It feels really good, I wasn’t expecting it, I was completely shocked when they said my name.”

Kate performed Lady Anne Bothwell’s Lament, a ‘lovely song’ about a mother looking after her child.

And Matthew, a form 3 pupil from the High School of Dundee, sang The Dark Island.

(L-R) Gold Leng Medal adjudicator Carole Sim-Sayce, with gold medal winner Kate Mathieson, Mr Andrew Thomson, gold medal winner Matthew Jamieson and Phil McGregor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Matthew said: “It’s a really nice piece about a wonderful place which is very mysterious in the Scottish Highlands which no one has heard of, so it’s quite a magical piece.

“I was slightly nervous when I was waiting to go on stage but when the time came I felt confident and it went well.”

Entrants were adjudicated by Carole Sim-Sayce, former PT music at Morgan Academy and director of junior music at Strathallan School.

Carole, who also adjudicates for Gaelic singing competition the Royal National Mod, said: “The winners had good singing technique that was equal to the songs.

Adjudicator Carole Sim-Sayce with clippings from The Courier from when she herself won the gold medal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“They were breathing in the right places, their voices were moving and they showed the emotion on their faces.

“They both gave very mature performances.

“Overall the standard was excellent – these are the creme de la creme of singers in the area.”

The competitors are only given one note on a piano then must sing their chosen song acapella.

Songs performed included traditional numbers such as The Skye Boat Song and Mairi’s Wedding along side more modern songs including Flower of Scotland.

Gold Leng Medal competitors 2023, all of whom have previously won silver medals. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

For the second year in a row, the competition was held within DC Thomson’s Meadowside building, on Albert Square.

Traditionally it would take place in Dundee City Council’s Music Centre, on Bell Street, before the building was closed by the council and attempts were made to sell it.

Part of local history

The Leng Medal competition aims to encourage and promote the teaching of the songs of Scotland, both modern and traditional, in Dundee schools.

It was set up by The Sir John Leng Trust in 1901 and is believed to have ran every year since, with exception of the years during the two World Wars.

Primary school pupils compete within their own school for the silver medal, then silver medal winners compete against each other for the gold medal.

Family members and friends proudly watch on as competitors sing in the Leng Medal competition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Silver winners can enter the gold competition every year until they leave school in the hope of winning the top title.

Donald Gordon, clerk to The Sir John Trust, said: “It promotes the Scots language and promotes singing, particularly solo singing.

“And it supports the confidence of young people – it’s just one note then you’re on your own.

“Most of the winners go on to perform their song at their school’s prizegiving, it’s something they’re really proud of.”

Organisers are planning to introduce a digital element to tutoring next year so that pupils who do not have access to private tutoring can still benefit from support.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Education

Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Perth councillors 'stood in solidarity' with teachers on picket line outside schools
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Dundee schools to close for next teacher strike but nurseries will stay OPEN
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
'We want to be in our classrooms': Teachers urge Education Secretary to prevent eight…
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
'Massive knee injury' led Broughty Ferry artist and teacher Douglas Roulston to swap skiing…
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
'We believe in victory for Ukraine', says St Andrews Uni student who 'started to…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Gold Leng Medal winners Kate Matheson and Matthew Jamieson, with Mr Andrew Thomson (centre), chairman of The Sir John Leng Trust. Image: Steven MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
SSE power cut
Almost 500 homes in the dark as Blackford hit by power cut

Editor's Picks

Most Commented