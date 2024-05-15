Kids sitting exams? Don’t stress – Perth schoolgirl Kristi is here to help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Kids sitting exams? Don’t stress – Perth schoolgirl Kristi is here to help

Help is on hand for parents in Tayside and Fife who are struggling to help their offspring relax.

Kristi and pupil sitting an exam
Kristi Donovan gives her advice on how to relax during exam season. Image: NSPCC/Shutterstock.
By Cheryl Peebles with Kristi Donovan

Exams stress will be causing tension in homes across Tayside and Fife.

And as it’s probably been a while since they sat one of the high-stakes tests themselves, parents may be struggling to help calm their children’s nerves.

So we have some advice from someone with much more recent experience.

Perth schoolgirl, Kristi Donovan, 17, reveals how it feels to sit exams, and what has helped her relax.

She admits that exams have “made me want to give up more times than I would care to admit”.

So parents, whether your offspring are sitting National 5s, Highers or Advanced Highers, Kristi has some words of wisdom you can share.

Exams started in April and run until May 30 and results will be issued on August 6.

Don’t put your life on standby

“Tensions are high during the exam period. All the stress and frustration that comes with remembering an equation or a piece of evidence for your essays can build up.

“Personally, I found that going on a walk or meeting up with friends for lunch or a coffee helped. Even something as simple as going to get a glass of water can offer relief.

Make time to meet friends. Image: Shutterstock.

“Yes, these exams are important, but you cannot put your life on standby because of them. It’s important to release all that built-up frustration and meeting up with friends for a couple of hours can help take your mind off revision. Taking regular breaks helps you not only mentally but physically as well.

Keep your weekly routine

“Another thing that got me through my exams was maintaining a weekly routine. I volunteer with the Girlguiding unit near me. Throughout the exam season I often considered not going but I decided to keep at it.

“In the long run I’m so glad I did. Having a distraction was great; it kept me from overworking myself and helped me relax, even if it was just for an hour or so.

Start early (remember this one for next year)

“I can’t think of anything worse than sitting down after six long hours of school to do more work than necessary. Instead, after finishing your homework sit for another 15 to 20 minutes and study.

“It doesn’t matter if the exam is four months away. Starting as early as possible is useful. That short time doesn’t seem like it would help much but sometimes it is the difference between a pass or fail.

Cramming the night before is not the way to go. Image: Shutterstock.

I also found that spreading my studying out helped to prevent me from getting overwhelmed. It may sound cliché but cramming the night before is not the way to go – trust me!

Don’t overthink it

“My advice for anyone who is sitting exams in the future is not to overthink it. The exams will only consist of things you know and have been taught throughout the year. The questions may not come up in the way you want or are used to, but you will be able to work them out.

“And do not go over what you know moments before you go into the exam hall with a friend – they might have learned things in a different way. This will just end up confusing you.

Relax in the exam hall

“Remember to relax. I know it is easier said than done but when sitting in the exam hall just before the invigilator allows you to start, take a breath or drink of water to relax.

“The exam won’t go well if you’re stressing.

Try to relax in the exams hall. Image: Shutterstock.

Then forget it

“Don’t confer answers when you are out of the exam room. The worst thing to do is sit around discussing your answers. What’s done is done. You can’t change your answers after the fact. Move on and forget about it. Concentrate on what’s coming up next, you can control that more than what’s already happened.

Exams do not define you

Results day stress is real: the waiting and the not knowing. Anxieties only increase when your friends get their results before you. But it’s okay if your results don’t come out the way you expected. You can only do your best and if you don’t get the results that you wanted, it’s not the end of the world.

“Exams do not define you. Yes, it can be frustrating, especially when you think an exam went great but sometimes it is just not your day. If that does happen, there are helplines you can call. You can even talk to your teachers about it, and at the end of the day you can re-sit exams if need be.

“When you are in fourth and fifth year, there is always more time. Even if you are in sixth year, there are ways around it. Don’t worry if things don’t go to plan. Learn from your mistakes and carry on.

“You’ll be fine.”

Kristi was a founding member of the Bold Girls Ken campaign delivered by the NSPCC in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council. She is now an ambassador for the national Young Women Know campaign.

More from Schools

Kristi Donovan gives her advice on how to relax during exam season. Image: NSPCC/Shutterstock.
Monifieth photographer Emilie puts 'heart and soul' into renovating one bed flat
Kristi Donovan gives her advice on how to relax during exam season. Image: NSPCC/Shutterstock.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Ruth Moss, pictured with husband Craig, has campaigned for better online safety since daughter Sophie's death in 2014.
How could new online safety rules fought for by mum of Dundee suicide teen…
Alex in the drivers seat of of a Vauxhall Corsa about to start his driving lesson for kids in Fife.
What happened when my 12-year-old son took a driving lesson at a Fife track
Molly Hall with her gun at Strathallan shooting range.
Top shot pupil Molly aims for Olympic glory with training in Perthshire school shooting…
Ben and Charlie Lothian beside a school crossing sign.
Adventures, textbooks and the occasional duvet day: The life of a Fife home educating…
Ava Paterson jumping in a colourful tunnel at Lochore Meadows play park.
11 of our favourite play parks in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth
Pupils at Northmuir Primary, which claims to be Scotland's healthiest school, doing the tug o 'war.
Is Northmuir Primary Scotland's healthiest school - or could your school challenge the Kirriemuir…
St Leonards school pupils
St Leonards School welcomes all to May Open Morning
Kristi Donovan gives her advice on how to relax during exam season. Image: NSPCC/Shutterstock.
I took my kids out of school for a family break - but what…
4

Conversation