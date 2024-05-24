Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Fife schools

Welcome to Last Class 2024 and the photographs for Fife schools.

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make the big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class 2024 Fife.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph wish all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured.

Can I buy the Last Class 2024 Fife pictures?

Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website between May 27 and June 8.

Fife schools