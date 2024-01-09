Exams timetable 2024: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exams timetable 2024: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject

Search our tables for the dates and times for each subject.

By Cheryl Peebles
A student taking a picture of exam results printed on a wall
Search for the date for each subject and level in our tables. Image: Shutterstock.

Exams will be sat by young people across Scotland from April 22 to May 30.

In our searchable exams timetable we have listed the details for every subject at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level.

From accounting to Urdu, you can find the day and time candidates in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools will sit the papers with their peers across Scotland.

Scotland exams timetable 2024

Note that schools and colleges can change start times slightly so pupils should check with their school that they have the correct time for their exam.

The final exam is on May 29, with May 30 set aside as a contingency date.

An invigilator walking amongst pupils doing a school exam

When will results be issued?

After the last exam has been sat, young people will have an anxious wait of almost 10 weeks for their results.

Certificates will arrive on Tuesday, August 6, by post and, if candidates sign up for it, by text and email.

Are exams back to normal for 2024?

Exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and changes made to course assessment in the two subsequent years to mitigate the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Last year the Scottish Qualifications Authority said it took a “sensitive approach” to awarding grades, and the year before a “generous” approach.

However, most courses have now returned to full assessment as they were pre-pandemic.

Modifications have been retained for a few courses where they were seen to have been beneficial.

