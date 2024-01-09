Exams timetable 2024: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject

Exams will be sat by young people across Scotland from April 22 to May 30.

In our searchable exams timetable we have listed the details for every subject at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level.

From accounting to Urdu, you can find the day and time candidates in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools will sit the papers with their peers across Scotland.

Scotland exams timetable 2024

Note that schools and colleges can change start times slightly so pupils should check with their school that they have the correct time for their exam.

The final exam is on May 29, with May 30 set aside as a contingency date.

When will results be issued?

After the last exam has been sat, young people will have an anxious wait of almost 10 weeks for their results.

Certificates will arrive on Tuesday, August 6, by post and, if candidates sign up for it, by text and email.

Are exams back to normal for 2024?

Exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and changes made to course assessment in the two subsequent years to mitigate the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Last year the Scottish Qualifications Authority said it took a “sensitive approach” to awarding grades, and the year before a “generous” approach.

However, most courses have now returned to full assessment as they were pre-pandemic.

Modifications have been retained for a few courses where they were seen to have been beneficial.