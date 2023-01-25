Watch: Gold Leng Medal winner Archie sings a traditional Scots song to us for Burns Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Watch: Gold Leng Medal winner Archie sings a traditional Scots song to us for Burns Day

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 25 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 25 2023, 11.44am
Archie Turnbull
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Most of us associate Burns Day with a haggis dinner, a few recitals of our national bard’s poems and perhaps a wee dram for the adults.

Children at many schools across Tayside and Fife have been busy learning Robert Burns poems and other Scottish language poems ahead of today.

But in Dundee, many senior pupils are keeping Scots alive by singing traditional songs in the language.

In the spirit of the day, and in tribute to our national heritage, we asked young singer Archie Turnbull to treat us to a Scottish song.

And the 14-year-old pupil at Morgan Academy, Dundee, stunned us with his performance of The Bonny Ship the Diamond.

Archie, who has a background in musical theatre, said: “I like singing in Scots language because I’m used to different kinds of styles of songs.”

The S3 pupil said he often sings American songs, which have a “twang” to them, so he finds comfort in singing songs with more familiar words and a natural fit to his own accent.

He added: “I think it’s important the Scots language is kept alive because it’s not really that prominently spoken in Scotland anymore – they still speak it in the Highlands.

“And I think it’s important because it keeps us attached to our culture that our ancestors once used.”

Champion singer

Archie is no stranger to performing in Scots – he won the gold Leng Medal last year with this song.

Morgan Academy pupil Archie Turnbull with his Gold Leng Medal
Morgan Academy pupil Archie Turnbull with his Gold Leng Medal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Having bagged the silver medal when he was in P6 at Clepington Primary School, Archie was able to compete at gold level when it returned following a short break due to Covid.

And on his second attempt, Archie was crowned male winner – pipping senior pupils to the post in the process.

He said: “I was very nervy before I sang but I was excited to go up and do it.

“We all had to line up to sing and could see everyone ahead of us performing. Then when we finished our song we went and sat down, and watched everyone else take part.

“After singing I thought ‘that went well’ and I was shaking when I sat down.

Archie’s gold Leng Medal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I was completely surprised when they said I had won – overwhelmed, I couldn’t believe it. It was only when I got the medal that it sunk in.”

The Leng Medal is organised by the Sir John Leng Trust, which has been on the go for more than 100 years.

The singing competition aims to encourage and promote the teaching of the songs of Scotland.

Primary school pupils compete within their own school for the silver medal, then silver medal winners compete against each other for the gold medal.

It’s in with the bricks.”

Phil McGregor

Phil McGregor is education support officer for music, performing arts and culture for Dundee City Council and supports the children with learning their songs.

He said: “The competition keeps Scots songs alive, that’s really important, it’s the whole ethos – unaccompanied Scottish songs, it’s very traditional.

“It’s a long held tradition in Dundee, it’s in with the bricks. It’s the one singing competition that happens every year.”

This year’s Gold Leng Medal competition takes place on February 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
King Charles thanks Lumphinnans Primary for 'thoughtful' letters after Queen's death
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
All Dundee schools to close next Thursday for teachers' strike
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
CHERYL PEEBLES: I'm stunned by accounts of bullying I've heard from parents after Waid…
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High…
9
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
3rd Carnoustie Brownies founder Elizabeth Adams celebrates 100th birthday
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: Waid Academy attack footage is reminder silence has consequences
North East author calls for safeguarding of First World War poets Owen and Sassoon…
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee head teacher leader: How social media has transformed school bullying

Most Read

1
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned
Archie Turnbull outside Morgan Academy before singing us a Scots language song. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Rishi Sunak’s handling of Nadhim Zahawi scandal sets precedent for future controversies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented