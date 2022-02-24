Dundee pupils gather for first Leng Medal singing competition in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pupils gather for first Leng Medal singing competition in two years

By Emma O'Neill
February 24 2022, 5.41pm Updated: February 24 2022, 5.49pm
Leng Medal competitors
The 20 competitors of the Leng Medal 2022. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The Leng Medal made a triumphant return on Wednesday evening, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The event, run by the Sir John Leng Trust, is a competition for the children of Dundee schools.

Pupils compete to win the gold medal for singing a Scots song, unaccompanied.

Leng Medal
Family and friends gathered to watch the competition. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

This year’s male winner was Archie Turnbull from Morgan Academy, singing The Bonny Ship the Diamond.

While the female winner was Emily Baptie of Dundee High School with her rendition of Fear a Bhata.

The competition, hosted in the DC Thomson building at Meadowside, saw 20 young people perform in front of their families.

“We were delighted to be back,” Donald Gordon, clerk of the Trust, said.

The competition was suspended during the pandemic.

Donald continued: “We have missed two gold medal competitions.”

Emily Baptie won with her version of Fear a Bhata. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“We thought that doing this sort of thing by Zoom simply wouldn’t work.

“I think that was the right decision.

“And as the schools were off for a lot of time, there couldn’t be any rehearsing or training or teaching of the students.

“We’ve just done nothing for the past two years, so it is very nice to do it in person.”

Continuing Scottish traditions

The Sir John Leng Trust has supported and encouraged Scots singing in schools across the city for over 100 years.

Donald said: “It’s very good for school children to be able to know Scots songs.

“And not just Burns, any Scottish songs.

“It’s important to know because it’s part of the Scottish history.

“It’s important to be able to perform those songs – they perform completely unaccompanied, which makes some of them quite nervous.

Archie Turnbull
Archie Turnbull won the male category with The Bonny Ship the Diamond. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“But that’s a good life training as well. It’s the sort of thing no one else does.

“It encourages school children who do this to go on and join things such as the school choir and National Choir of Scotland.”

To enter into a gold Leng Medal competition, each singer has to have won a silver medal in their own schools.

Leng Medal
The event was given a thumbs up. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Donald said: “It’s really still quite an accolade to be a gold medal winner, in a music context.

“There is still very much an appetite for this competition. Okay sometimes it has to be encouraged slightly by the music department, but I’ve never found anyone who has regretted taking part.”

