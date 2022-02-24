SNP-Green split over plans to establish two ‘freeports’ in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP-Green split over plans to establish two ‘freeports’ in Scotland

The SNP's trade minister says he is "perplexed" over the "very strong opposition on freeports" from his Green party coalition partners.
By Adele Merson
February 24 2022, 5.53pm Updated: February 24 2022, 6.03pm
Aberdeen Harbour is one of the sites hoping to be granted freeport status.

Two Scottish freeports – sites which are granted special tax status – will be named later this year after a £52 million deal was struck between the Holyrood and Westminster governments.

The Scottish Greens have slammed freeports which they claim are “essentially tax havens” for large corporations.

And the row between the two government partners played out at Holyrood as Trade Minister Ivan McKee outlined his government’s support of the scheme.

The SNP minister said bidders must comply with fair work practices, including payment of the real living wage and deliver on carbon-reducing aspirations.

‘Very strong opposition to freeports’

But north-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman said her party shared a “very strong opposition to freeports”, which she dubbed a “UK Government Brexit project”.

She told MSPs the sites “facilitate and legitimise tax avoidance, poor labour conditions  and environmental degradation”.

Ms Chapman added: “It is not enough that bids will, and I quote, ‘aim for the very highest standards in fair work practices’.

“We must demand and require companies to meet these high standards, our workers and trade unions deserve nothing less.”

Mr McKee disputed the Green MSP’s claims, highlighting aspects of the plans which he believes align with Green policies including delivering on net zero, building Scotland’s industrial base and a “clear commitment of no degradation of workers rights”.

He added: “Frankly, I’m a bit perplexed why the Greens don’t support the green port model given it ticks all their boxes in terms of their requirements for such a model.”

The freeports agreement, which was reached last week, follows lengthy negotiations between the two administrations.

Scottish trade minister Ivan McKee.

A UK Government source said the SNP had managed to “overcome intense opposition” from their Green partners to ensure the scheme is delivered in Scotland.

Ports at Aberdeen, Peterhead, Cromarty Firth, Dundee and Grangemouth are among the sites that have expressed an interest in bidding for the special status, which offers tax reliefs and other incentives.

Talks collapsed between the two governments last year over the best model to use for the ports, with the Scottish Government insisting on “red line requests”, including payment of the real living wage.

Delivering his statement in parliament, the SNP trade minister hit out at “criticism that the Scottish Government delayed discussions”.

He said any delays were a “consequence of the UK Government being slow to come to the table and being slow to recognise our specific requirements”.

‘Huge economic benefits’

The UK Government source said: “Bringing two freeports to Scotland will create jobs, attract investment, help the drive towards net zero and turbo-charge the Scottish economy.

“The UK Government has invested £52m in Scottish freeports. While it is disappointing Scottish Government ministers were unable to come up with its fair share of cash, we are delighted they are working with us for the good of the Scottish people and to deliver the full suite of tax breaks and benefits.

“We have engaged fully with Scottish Government ministers throughout the negotiation process and we recognise that they have come a long way from their initial position of hostility to freeports.

“They have also managed to overcome intense opposition from their Green partners in government in order to deliver the huge economic benefits which will result from freeports.”

