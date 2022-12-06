SNP isolated as every other party demands probe into Tayside breast cancer scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP isolated as every other party demands probe into Tayside breast cancer scandal

SNP politicians are isolated at Holyrood after demands from all other parties for an independent investigation into the NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
December 6 2022, 6.54pm Updated: December 7 2022, 6.05am
Photo of Derek Healey
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA

SNP politicians are isolated at Holyrood after demands from all other parties for an independent investigation into the NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal.

In parliament on Tuesday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was accused of repeating “arrant nonsense” as he again side-stepped calls from patients, families and former board members for an inquiry.

The growing pressure for answers came one week after The Courier published a feature-length documentary revealing alarming new evidence in a crisis affecting the lives of hundreds of women.

In a series of exclusive video interviews, we explored the lack of evidence around government claims that patients were put at an increased risk of having their cancer return.

And on Tuesday morning, we revealed allegations of a “stitch-up” over alterations made to a controversial report into the scandal.

Nicola Sturgeon faces fresh pressure

Labour and Conservatives have already called for an independent investigation into the wider crisis.

Now Liberal Democrats and Greens are joining their calls.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said The Courier’s own investigation into the scandal had “exposed the shoddy treatment of patients and their families, as well as the clumsy cover-ups that came after”.

He added: “It’s time that this was taken out of the hands of health authorities.

“Patients need an independent public inquiry to provide them with some answers.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats. Image: PA

The Scottish Greens also support the principle of an investigation.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman said that while Mr Yousaf had indicated he does not believe a public inquiry is necessary, “I think many of us disagree with him”.

Urgent question

It was the latest twist on Tuesday morning that caused Mr Yousaf to come to parliament and answer questions from MSPs.

A controversial report was pulled from the NHS Tayside website last month and then re-uploaded with its authors hidden hours after concerns were raised over a possible conflict of interest.

VIDEO: Watch our breast cancer scandal documentary here

A previous report by the same body was scrapped in 2019 over another conflict of interest complaint.

Bosses claim they removed the names because of data protection issues.

Mr Yousaf said he would “reject” claims of a cover-up and added that while the names were deleted, the rest of the report remained the same.

But North East MSP Michael Marra, who raised the question at Parliament, demanded to know who ordered that they be hidden from the public.

He said there is nothing in General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules that mean author names have to be removed and insisted it is “vital” the public know who produced the report given it is the second conflict of interest allegation.

Mr Marra said: “The names were removed after that conflict of interest was put to NHS Tayside.

“On whose authority did this happen and who ordered that the names of the authors be hidden from the public?”

“There is obviously nothing in GDPR regulations that mandates the removal of authors of reports.

“To say otherwise is arrant nonsense.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Humza Yousaf was grilled at Holyrood. Image: PA
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented