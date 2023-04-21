EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Easton picks his favourite goal and assesses his first season at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Easton has to clarify which goal he means when selecting his favourite.

“The one against Cove” only narrows it down to two.

Even “the volley against Cove from the edge of the box” wouldn’t have distinguished them.

The Raith Rovers playmaker is describing his scintillating finish in the 6-1 thrashing of Cove Rangers at Stark’s Park.

Teammate Liam Dick almost deserves an assist for how he contorts to evade one of the best strikes – in a season of many – from Rovers this campaign.

It was one of two fabulous goals versus Paul Hartley’s men.

Favourite goal

“Just the way it sat up for me,” Easton tells Courier Sport.

“It was the only way I could hit it – I couldn’t fully extend my legs either because if I would have taken Dicko’s head off!

“To control it and find the top corner, technically I think that was probably the best.”

Among his children, Easton’s “football-daft” son keeps him busy, despite only being six years old.

It’s no wonder when he has such a role model as his father.

Easton has no fewer than four nominations in the club’s goal of the season competition.

That’s from his total of seven for the season – although he will miss the chance to add to that this weekend at Morton after straining his thigh.

Aiming higher

“I always set myself double figures, it’s always my target,” adds Easton.

“If I can get double figures it’s been a pretty successful season.

“I’m a bit short of what I wanted but this year I’ve been getting used to the Championship.

“Next year I’ll definitely be aiming to get 10 at least.

“It’s been a step up, for sure, even though League One was really good last year.

“I feel in the Championship, if you make one mistake you can get punished.”

The 29-year-old worked with manager Ian Murray at Airdrie last season and can see his teammates taking to his methods, as they did at the Diamonds last season.

Endless injuries have disrupted Raith. That’s not to mention the likes of Christophe Berra retiring on the eve of the league campaign or Scott Angew leaving mid-season.

Coming back better

Despite that Rovers have played some excellent football and earlier this year were in the middle of a fantastic run of results.

“It’s been good,” Easton reflects.

“At the start, it was a bit slow for me but in the second half of the season I’ve been happy with my performances.

“Hopefully I can have a good preseason, go again next season and be even better.”

Rovers will test the fitness of defenders Ryan Nolan and Tom Lang ahead of Saturday’s game versus Morton.

Livingston loanee Isma Goncalves, meanwhile, looks likely to miss the rest of the season through injury.