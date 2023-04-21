Ian Murray says Raith Rovers are playing for ‘professional pride’ as he eyes ‘half-chance’ at sixth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray says Raith Rovers are playing for ‘professional pride’ as he eyes ‘half-chance’ at sixth

Rovers are destined to finish mid-table but their manager is still aiming to pick up as many points as possible.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said Morton are a physical side. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray may try out one or two tactical tweaks between now and the end of the season – he may be forced to.

The Kirkcaldy club are safe from any threat of relegation and won’t be reaching the Premiership playoff but could still climb one or two places, if they can start with three points from Cappielow on Saturday.

However, as has been the case for much of the season, Murray will be hamstrung by the absence of key players.

Ian Murray is looking to finish as high as possible. Image: SNS.

Murray has stuck largely to a 4-2-3-1 formation this season, even though it wasn’t his preference at the start.

Playing for professional pride

Tom Lang and Ryan Nolan will undergo late fitness tests but Kieran Ngwenya will return after falling ill last week.

“We might have a look at a couple of things in terms of formations and personnel,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“Our personnel has been limited for weeks now. So it might be forced upon us to an extent, but that’s fine.

Raith Rovers player Tom Land
Tom Lang could miss out. Image: SNS.

“It looks like we’re going to finish where we are.

“But if we get three points on Saturday it gives us half a shot at sixth position. We’ll do our best to do that.

“We’re still playing for professional pride and to finish as high up as we can and get as many wins as we can.”

Rovers may not be as high as they’d like to be in the Championship but there have been plenty of moments to remember, as well as some excellent football on display.

There have been some fantastic individual strikes – evidenced by the recently released goal of the season video.

What that doesn’t show is the number of excellent team goals.

There is no one way – or right way – to win a football match and Morton’s strengths lay in getting the ball forward quickly and playing in the right areas.

Set-piece threat

Raith will also have to be at their best defensively from set-pieces on Saturday.

This has been an area of vulnerability for Murray’s side and one that Dougie Imrie’s Morton have taken full advantage of.

Raith place higher than Morton on metrics such as passing, possession and dribbles; Morton are much more dangerous from set-pieces.
Raith place higher than Morton on metrics such as passing, possession and dribbles; Morton are much more dangerous from set-pieces. Image: StatsBomb.

“It’s two evenly matched sides,” said Murray. “It’s a huge game for Morton because they’re still chasing that fourth position.

“They’re a really physical side, we know that.

They’re a really hard team to play against. They play to their strengths.

“There is nothing wrong with that and we expect it to be a really tough battle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Steven MacLean's half-time rallying cry helped spark a famous St Johnstone victory. Image: SNS.
Stevie May on Steven MacLean's 2014 semi-final St Johnstone battle cry and bouncing back
Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…
Dylan Easton has been a favourite with the fans this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Easton picks his favourite goal and assesses his first season at Raith…
Dave Mackay and James McPake will continue to rotate their team. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline will use extending records as motivation to see out the…
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians 'Tractor Song' in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
Dylan Easton features four times in the Raith Rovers goal of the season competition. Image: SNS.
The stats behind Dylan Easton's FOUR goal of the season contenders for Raith Rovers
Arbroath star Scott Stewart would love to stay in the Championship. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Scott Stewart feels like a battered Smokie as he puts his head where it…
Forfar keeper Marc McCallum has urged the club's fans to turn out in numbers. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
Marc McCallum issues rally call to Forfar fans to roar Station Park side into…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer demands defensive improvement at Inverness as he ponders Kwame Thomas…

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart column Picture shows; Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart. na. Supplied by A Play, A Pie and A Pint Date; 11/04/2023
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Get stuck into a variety of cuisines at The West House in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Blayne Gray faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
The Flintstones vehicle (replica) in the Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition
Spanish Civil War soldiers from the International Brigades, (Republican). Image: Shutterstock.
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]