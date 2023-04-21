Ian Murray says Raith Rovers are playing for ‘professional pride’ as he eyes ‘half-chance’ at sixth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray may try out one or two tactical tweaks between now and the end of the season – he may be forced to.

The Kirkcaldy club are safe from any threat of relegation and won’t be reaching the Premiership playoff but could still climb one or two places, if they can start with three points from Cappielow on Saturday.

However, as has been the case for much of the season, Murray will be hamstrung by the absence of key players.

Murray has stuck largely to a 4-2-3-1 formation this season, even though it wasn’t his preference at the start.

Playing for professional pride

Tom Lang and Ryan Nolan will undergo late fitness tests but Kieran Ngwenya will return after falling ill last week.

“We might have a look at a couple of things in terms of formations and personnel,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“Our personnel has been limited for weeks now. So it might be forced upon us to an extent, but that’s fine.

“It looks like we’re going to finish where we are.

“But if we get three points on Saturday it gives us half a shot at sixth position. We’ll do our best to do that.

“We’re still playing for professional pride and to finish as high up as we can and get as many wins as we can.”

Rovers may not be as high as they’d like to be in the Championship but there have been plenty of moments to remember, as well as some excellent football on display.

There have been some fantastic individual strikes – evidenced by the recently released goal of the season video.

What that doesn’t show is the number of excellent team goals.

There is no one way – or right way – to win a football match and Morton’s strengths lay in getting the ball forward quickly and playing in the right areas.

Set-piece threat

Raith will also have to be at their best defensively from set-pieces on Saturday.

This has been an area of vulnerability for Murray’s side and one that Dougie Imrie’s Morton have taken full advantage of.

“It’s two evenly matched sides,” said Murray. “It’s a huge game for Morton because they’re still chasing that fourth position.

“They’re a really physical side, we know that.

They’re a really hard team to play against. They play to their strengths.

“There is nothing wrong with that and we expect it to be a really tough battle.”