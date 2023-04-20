Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and weighs up opportunity for young defender

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray said the recent managerial change at Tynecastle could have an impact on whether or not Scott McGill is a Raith Rovers player next season.

The Rovers manager worked with the Hearts loanee under similar circumstances at Airdrie and would be interested in adding the versatile midfielder to his squad permanently.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Morton this Saturday, Murray hinted that 18-year-old Adam Masson could come into the side amid continued injury issues throughout the squad.

Murray told Courier Sport that the club will assess the situation in the summer following the recent departure of former Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson from McGill’s parent club.

Scott McGill time frame

“I like Scott, I liked him last season,” he added. “I knew what I was getting with Scotty.

“We’ll see what happens, with Hearts changing manager.

“That could maybe change things, you never know. At the moment he is still technically Hearts’ player.

“We’ll see what happens with Scott in the summer.”

Nominally a midfielder, McGill’s versatility has been valuable in recent weeks

He scored from right-back versus Cove Rangers, then played in the No 10 the next week in the win over Queen’s Park.

McGill’s goal v Cove:

The 21-year-old was due to take up that position again in last weekend’s draw with Arbroath but ended up at left-back after Kieran Ngwenya called in sick on the morning of the game.

“His attitude is fantastic,” added Murray. “It’s no disrespect to Scott, but he doesn’t think too much about the game, which is great.

“Go and ask him to play anywhere and he’ll do it.”

Chance for young defender?

The Rovers boss could be without both his centre-backs for the trip to Morton.

Tom Lang missed out last weekend and should he and Ryan Nolan not make it, that could mean a start for Masson.

The teenager has performed well at right-back on a few occasions this season, most notably at Ibrox.

Murray is wary of the risks of giving the defender a chance in the centre against two wily forwards like Morton’s Matt Oakley and Robbie Muirhead.

“Having Kieran Ngwenya back is going to help us,” said Murray.

“It might be a case of young Adam Masson getting an opportunity.

“Although in his position it’s a tough ask for a young player against two strikers like Oakley and Muirhead who are very physical.”

Brad Spencer will also miss this Saturday’s match at Cappielow, as will Jamie Gullan and Ross Matthews.

Isma Goncalves, meanwhile, looks likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.