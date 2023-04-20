Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and weighs up opportunity for young defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and weighs up opportunity for young defender

The Stark's Park boss is missing several players again going into the weekend's match versus Greenock Morton.

By Craig Cairns
Scott McGill and Ian Murray
Ian Murray would be keen to keep Scott McGill at the club. Images: SNS.

Ian Murray said the recent managerial change at Tynecastle could have an impact on whether or not Scott McGill is a Raith Rovers player next season.

The Rovers manager worked with the Hearts loanee under similar circumstances at Airdrie and would be interested in adding the versatile midfielder to his squad permanently.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Morton this Saturday, Murray hinted that 18-year-old Adam Masson could come into the side amid continued injury issues throughout the squad.

Adam Masson
Adam Masson could be in line for a start. Image: SNS.

Murray told Courier Sport that the club will assess the situation in the summer following the recent departure of former Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson from McGill’s parent club.

Scott McGill time frame

“I like Scott, I liked him last season,” he added. “I knew what I was getting with Scotty.

“We’ll see what happens, with Hearts changing manager.

“That could maybe change things, you never know. At the moment he is still technically Hearts’ player.

“We’ll see what happens with Scott in the summer.”

Nominally a midfielder, McGill’s versatility has been valuable in recent weeks

He scored from right-back versus Cove Rangers, then played in the No 10 the next week in the win over Queen’s Park.

McGill’s goal v Cove:

The 21-year-old was due to take up that position again in last weekend’s draw with Arbroath but ended up at left-back after Kieran Ngwenya called in sick on the morning of the game.

“His attitude is fantastic,” added Murray. “It’s no disrespect to Scott, but he doesn’t think too much about the game, which is great.

“Go and ask him to play anywhere and he’ll do it.”

Chance for young defender?

The Rovers boss could be without both his centre-backs for the trip to Morton.

Tom Lang missed out last weekend and should he and Ryan Nolan not make it, that could mean a start for Masson.

A table showing Adam Masson's appearings for Raith Rovers this season.
Adam Masson has made six appearances for Raith Rovers this season. Image: Transfermarkt.

The teenager has performed well at right-back on a few occasions this season, most notably at Ibrox.

Murray is wary of the risks of giving the defender a chance in the centre against two wily forwards like Morton’s Matt Oakley and Robbie Muirhead.

“Having Kieran Ngwenya back is going to help us,” said Murray.

Kieran Ngwenya
Kieran Ngwenya returned to training at the start of the week. Image: SNS.

“It might be a case of young Adam Masson getting an opportunity.

“Although in his position it’s a tough ask for a young player against two strikers like Oakley and Muirhead who are very physical.”

Brad Spencer will also miss this Saturday’s match at Cappielow, as will Jamie Gullan and Ross Matthews.

Isma Goncalves, meanwhile, looks likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has thanked the club's fans. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone 'unity' will see Perth club stay in the Premiership
Sibbald is a pressing machine in the United engine room. Image: SNS
A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder…
Luke Hannant celebrates his leveller against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Dundee loan star Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV…
Brechin City fans have backed their club all season. Image: Brechin City FC.
Brechin City fans urged to join great Glebe Park bus cavalcade as all roads…
MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Steven MacLean on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean so consumed by Hibs game he forgot his…

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
CR0042292, Sheanne Mulholland, Broughty Ferry. Regal Cinema Demolition Picture shows; Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry which is to be demolished, despite what appeared to be workmen replacing the roof today Wednesdayday 19th April, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Glasgow High Court
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife
Humza Yousaf portrait
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's luck just ran out
Alan Soutar is looking forward to welcoming Gerwyn Price to Arbroath. Image: PDC
Ex-world champion Gerwyn Price set for Arbroath darts event - thanks to Angus ace…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]