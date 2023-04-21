Facebook famous comic Stephanie Aird is bringing her LOLs to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Facebook famous comic Stephanie Aird is bringing her LOLs to Dundee

The viral comedian will bring a night of song and silliness to Dundee Social Club.

By Rebecca Baird
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.

With a show that includes stand-up, Fleetwood Mac covers, and the destruction of a Gary Glitter cardboard cut-out, Stephanie Aird is certainly giving audiences a lot of bang for their buck.

The Hartlepool comedian and business owner, whose observational rambles have amassed her more than 650,000 followers on social media, is bringing her Live LOLs tour to Dundee for the first time next week.

And she can’t wait to “take the p***” with her Dundonian fans, warning: “Do not come if you are easily offended!”

“I absolutely love my Scottish audience, I get a really good reception when I come to Scotland,” says Stephanie ahead of the Dundee Social Club show,” says Stephanie.

“As soon as I started my s*** Scottish accent, I thought I’d get filled in, but the people are so lovely.

“I thought it was just Liverpudlians that had a sense of humour but you Scots are far superior!”

The show itself comes in three main parts, showcasing Stephanie’s sharp wit as well as her musical talents.

Now a classic

"The very first Steph video I ever saw now a classic" – Gareth Bowen

Posted by Stephanie Aird’s LOLS on Sunday, 20 March 2022

“Oh my God, there’s so many elements to it,” Stephanie laughs.

“I’ve had to cut it down! I once did four hours, now I’ve cut it down to about two hours.

“The first half, I do your stand-up, interaction with the audience and fun and games.”

One such game, an audience favourite, involves Stephanie beating up cardboard cutouts of disgraced celebrities.

“I have Jimmy Saville, Rolf Harris and Gary Glitter, and I punch them on stage. And the audience love it.”

The second half of the show, she explains, involves “a load of tribute acts where I keep getting changed”.

“I do Amy Winehouse, I do Lady Gaga… I mean, I can sing, but I’m also doing it in a comedy way.”

‘I come out on a wrecking ball as Miley’

Her favourite part, she reveals with a giggle, is her Miley Cyrus impersonation.

“My best point is when I come out on a wrecking ball, as Miley Cyrus, with just tights and tape! I’ll tell you now, it’s not a pretty sight. And we’re just halfway through, darling!”

After a raffle in which, she teases, someone could win up to £1,000, a different, more solemn Stephanie takes to the stage, ending the night with a straightforward sign-song of Fleetwood Mac covers.

It’s a jam-packed line-up, but after playing to crowds of more than 300 people before Covid, Stephanie is hoping to drive up her post-pandemic numbers by offering a night out with something for everyone.

When she’s not touring, Stephanie is “doing canny” running her at-home pottery business Phannie Potter, which she started last year. She makes and sells hand-crafted gifts and jewellery, and it’s clear she’s a natural creative.

Stephanie Aird is keen to see Dundee audiences at her upcoming gig. Image: JC Media.

But she’s keen to get out on stage again, and hopes Dundee will turn out for her.

“I love doing my shows, and it’s great when you get a large crowd,” she effuses. “But when I’m coming all that way and there’s only 20 tickets sold… it’s such a shame, isn’t it? It’s a bit soul-destroying.

“Before Covid, I was getting sell-outs up to 350 people, and that’s an amazing feeling. I dunno if it’s to do with Covid or whatever – but I know it’s nowt to do with me, because I haven’t lost my touch, darling!”

Stephanie Aird will play the Dundee Social Club on Thursday April 27. For tickets and more information, visit WeGotTickets online. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
From wagtails to Duck Feet, Scots to 'slang', Perth's 2023 Soutar Festival celebrates nation's…
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Taster session for budding Theatre Stars coming up in Arbroath
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Soutar Festival of Words returns to Perth with impressive literary line-up
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
GIG GUIDE: Don't go breaking Kiki Dee's heart at Kinross
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…

Most Read

1
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]