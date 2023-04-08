Q&A: Getting to know comedian Stephanie Aird as she gears up to ‘bring her LOLs’ to Dundee

Viral comedian Stephanie Aird is “so excited” to make her Dundee debut.

The web sensation’s ranting videos featuring everything from egg sandwiches to her neighbour Mavis – all with the catchphrase of ‘Today I bring you’ – have earned her more than 20,000 subscribers on YouTube and a host of loyal fans.

She has also appeared on BBC walking programme Take A Hike and reality show Judge Rinder.

And on April 27 the Hartlepool native will ‘bring her LOLs’ to Dundee Social Club for a night of stand-up comedy and tongue-in-cheek tribute acts.

“My best point is when I come out on a wrecking ball, as Miley Cyrus, with just tights and tape,” she hoots. “And I’ll tell you now my darling, it’s not a pretty sight!”

Ahead of the show, we got to know Stephanie – in between fits of giggles.

22 questions with Stephanie Aird

Stephanie, you’re bringing the LOLs to Dundee – what makes you LOL?

People falling down the stairs, darling. I can’t help it.

People love your accent – which accent is your favourite?

Well obviously I’m gonna say Scotland, with your Scottish wee accent there!

Your most-watched video includes an egg sandwich, which was ‘horrible’ – so what’s the best sandwich?

I do love a tuna sandwich, with mustard, cucumber, tomato and scampi – for that crunch! Oh, it’s lovely.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I would’ve been Kylie Minogue’s stunt double.

Where in the world are you happiest?

On the toilet.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Dundee!

Last book you read?

The Cottage by Lisa Stone, it’s on my sideboard.

Music you listen to in the car?

Shuddap You Face by Joe Dolce.

Who inspires you?

Just about everyone who isn’t a ****.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

Is it?! Oh no…

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

I’d spend it on Amazon, darling.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

‘If’ I could rule the world? I thought I was!

Favourite holiday destination?

You know, I love a walk around Aldi.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Oh, I love Cher!

What was the first album you ever bought?

I bought Save Your Kisses For Me by Brotherhood of Me, but that was a single.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

“Stephanie, shut up.”

What do you do to unwind?

Drink.

What or who are you proudest of?

Me! I’m not gonna say the kids, everyone says their kids.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

You and your bloody Cher questions!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Get up this morning to talk to you.

Rude! Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

Well aye, you’d have to! You couldn’t walk on by, you’d say, ‘What you doing you daft bastard, get up’, resuscitate them, and then get on with your day.

What’s your motto?

No filters – on your mouth, your face, or your a***!

Stephanie Aird will be bringing her LOLs tour to Dundee Social Club on Thursday April 27 at 7pm. Tickets are available from the WeGotTickets website.