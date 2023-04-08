Q&A: Getting to know comedian Stephanie Aird as she gears up to ‘bring her LOLs’ to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Q&A: Getting to know comedian Stephanie Aird as she gears up to ‘bring her LOLs’ to Dundee

Spoiler alert: Cher comes up more than once.

Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
By Rebecca Baird

Viral comedian Stephanie Aird is “so excited” to make her Dundee debut.

The web sensation’s ranting videos featuring everything from egg sandwiches to her neighbour Mavis – all with the catchphrase of ‘Today I bring you’ – have earned her more than 20,000 subscribers on YouTube and a host of loyal fans.

She has also appeared on BBC walking programme Take A Hike and reality show Judge Rinder.

And on April 27 the Hartlepool native will ‘bring her LOLs’ to Dundee Social Club for a night of stand-up comedy and tongue-in-cheek tribute acts.

“My best point is when I come out on a wrecking ball, as Miley Cyrus, with just tights and tape,” she hoots. “And I’ll tell you now my darling, it’s not a pretty sight!”

Ahead of the show, we got to know Stephanie – in between fits of giggles.

22 questions with Stephanie Aird

Stephanie, you’re bringing the LOLs to Dundee – what makes you LOL?

People falling down the stairs, darling. I can’t help it.

People love your accent – which accent is your favourite?

Well obviously I’m gonna say Scotland, with your Scottish wee accent there!

Stephanie Aird featured on Take A Hike. Image: JC Media.

Your most-watched video includes an egg sandwich, which was ‘horrible’ – so what’s the best sandwich?

I do love a tuna sandwich, with mustard, cucumber, tomato and scampi – for that crunch! Oh, it’s lovely.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I would’ve been Kylie Minogue’s stunt double.

Where in the world are you happiest?

On the toilet.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Dundee!

Last book you read?

The Cottage by Lisa Stone, it’s on my sideboard.

Music you listen to in the car?

Shuddap You Face by Joe Dolce.

Who inspires you?
Just about everyone who isn’t a ****.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

Is it?! Oh no…

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?
I’d spend it on Amazon, darling.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

‘If’ I could rule the world? I thought I was!

Favourite holiday destination?
You know, I love a walk around Aldi.

Stephanie Aird on stage. Image: JC Media.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Oh, I love Cher!

What was the first album you ever bought?

I bought Save Your Kisses For Me by Brotherhood of Me, but that was a single.

What is the best advice you have ever received?
“Stephanie, shut up.”

What do you do to unwind?
Drink.

What or who are you proudest of?

Me! I’m not gonna say the kids, everyone says their kids.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

You and your bloody Cher questions!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Get up this morning to talk to you.

Rude! Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

Well aye, you’d have to! You couldn’t walk on by, you’d say, ‘What you doing you daft bastard, get up’, resuscitate them, and then get on with your day.

What’s your motto?

No filters – on your mouth, your face, or your a***!

Stephanie Aird will be bringing her LOLs tour to Dundee Social Club on Thursday April 27 at 7pm. Tickets are available from the WeGotTickets website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
'Ghost' of First World War soldier inspires giant sculpture heading for Black Watch Museum…
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
What can community garden projects in Dundee and worldwide learn from each other?
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2023
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Play about Dundee 'finally' coming home with debut Rep performance
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Crannog Centre's Spring Awakening tour follows story of 'Ostara Hare', the Easter Bunny
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Aberfeldy craftsman displaying sustainable furniture from recycled Perthshire trees at prestigious RHS Chelsea
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
'Town and gown' at heart of 2023 St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession, says first…

Most Read

1
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
Comedian Stephanie Aird will play Dundee social club later this month.
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled

Editor's Picks

Most Commented