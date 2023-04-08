Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family’s thanks for ‘exceptional’ hospice care

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convoy of classic tractors will take to the roads of Angus for a fundraising run with special poignancy next weekend.

The fleet of machinery has been a regular sight in recent years for the charity run organised by Letham agricultural engineer Ewan Cameron and his wife, Wendy.

And on April 16 the event will be fuelled by gratitude for the Strathmore Hospice in Forfar after a tragic time for the Cameron family.

Wendy’s mum, Joyce, lost her battle with cancer in the hospice at the end of January.

Sadly, her dad, Ally, died just seven weeks later.

The couple, both in their 70s, were well known in the village of Friockheim.

Ewan says the hospice could not be a more deserving cause.

“This will be the third or fourth charity tractor run we’ve organised,” said Ewan, a multiple British tractor-pulling champion.

“It’s been a tough time for the family, but we wanted to do it for the Strathmore Hospice this time round.

“And we decided on April 16 because it was room 16 that Joyce was in.

“Ally wasn’t at Strathmore, but the care Joyce received there was absolutely exceptional.

“It’s not just the patient they look after – it’s the whole family.

“The hospice isn’t somewhere you want to be, or see a loved one in, but it’s just amazing what they do for people.

“Hopefully we can give them a bit of a thank you for the care they gave Joyce.

“I’ve known others who have spent their final days in the Strathmore Hospice and every family feels the same about how they are looked after.”

Palliative care charity Lippen Care recently paid tribute to the community’s continued support for their role in running the hospice.

Classic tractor runs a popular pull

Ewan is hopeful of a big turnout for the run.

“The classic tractor hobby is huge now and there are folk going out on runs every weekend.

“We usually have guys who come over the Cairn O’ Mount from Aberdeenshire, do the run and then head back over it and home.

“People love it – when they see the tractors going by the kids run out and wave.

“Hopefully by letting people know it’s happening we’ll get a bit of support.”

It will set off from Kirkton of Nevay around 9.30am on Sunday April 16.

“We’re following a route that will take in Kinpurnie, Airlie, Cortachy and Glamis,” said Ewan.

“Those are the names of rooms at the hospice so we thought that was fitting.

“It’ll take about four hours and we’ll have a stop for a break and a blether on the way.”

Ewan’s fettling three of his own Ford machines from the 1970s to 90s for the run.

And one will be driven by his agricultural student daughter, Mhairi.

The fearless teenager has followed in her father’s tractor-pulling tracks as a competitor in the British Championship.