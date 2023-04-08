Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family’s thanks for ‘exceptional’ hospice care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family’s thanks for ‘exceptional’ hospice care

Ewan and Wendy Cameron from Letham have organised the event in honour of Wendy's parents, Ally and Joyce Eggie, who died within seven weeks of each other this year.

By Graham Brown
Ewan and Wendy Cameron with son James and two of the family's old Fords which will be going on the charity run.
Image: Paul Reid

A convoy of classic tractors will take to the roads of Angus for a fundraising run with special poignancy next weekend.

The fleet of machinery has been a regular sight in recent years for the charity run organised by Letham agricultural engineer Ewan Cameron and his wife, Wendy.

And on April 16 the event will be fuelled by gratitude for the Strathmore Hospice in Forfar after a tragic time for the Cameron family.

Ewan and Wendy Cameron with two of the family's Fords
Image: Paul Reid

Wendy’s mum, Joyce, lost her battle with cancer in the hospice at the end of January.

Sadly, her dad, Ally, died just seven weeks later.

The couple, both in their 70s, were well known in the village of Friockheim.

Ewan says the hospice could not be a more deserving cause.

“This will be the third or fourth charity tractor run we’ve organised,” said Ewan, a multiple British tractor-pulling champion.

Ewan Cameron is a former British tractor pulling champion.
Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“It’s been a tough time for the family, but we wanted to do it for the Strathmore Hospice this time round.

“And we decided on April 16 because it was room 16 that Joyce was in.

“Ally wasn’t at Strathmore, but the care Joyce received there was absolutely exceptional.

“It’s not just the patient they look after – it’s the whole family.

“The hospice isn’t somewhere you want to be, or see a loved one in, but it’s just amazing what they do for people.

“Hopefully we can give them a bit of a thank you for the care they gave Joyce.

“I’ve known others who have spent their final days in the Strathmore Hospice and every family feels the same about how they are looked after.”

Palliative care charity Lippen Care recently paid tribute to the community’s continued support for their role in running the hospice.

Classic tractor runs a popular pull

Ewan is hopeful of a big turnout for the run.

“The classic tractor hobby is huge now and there are folk going out on runs every weekend.

“We usually have guys who come over the Cairn O’ Mount from Aberdeenshire, do the run and then head back over it and home.

The family are hoping for a big turnout on the April 16 event – and lots of roadside support. Image: Paul Reid

“People love it – when they see the tractors going by the kids run out and wave.

“Hopefully by letting people know it’s happening we’ll get a bit of support.”

It will set off from Kirkton of Nevay around 9.30am on Sunday April 16.

“We’re following a route that will take in Kinpurnie, Airlie, Cortachy and Glamis,” said Ewan.

“Those are the names of rooms at the hospice so we thought that was fitting.

“It’ll take about four hours and we’ll have a stop for a break and a blether on the way.”

Ewan’s fettling three of his own Ford machines from the 1970s to 90s for the run.

And one will be driven by his agricultural student daughter, Mhairi.

The fearless teenager has followed in her father’s tractor-pulling tracks as a competitor in the British Championship.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented