Forfar hospice charity Lippen Care ‘humbled’ by community support in wake of pandemic

By Graham Brown
January 27 2023, 5.55am
Jean McEwan and Moira Nicoll of Lippen Care receive donations from Avril Falconer, Alfie Hunter and Ken Orrock. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Jean McEwan and Moira Nicoll of Lippen Care receive donations from Avril Falconer, Alfie Hunter and Ken Orrock. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Angus hospice charity bosses say they are “humbled” by the community response to their work in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Lippen Care in Forfar say a sense of normality is returning to the running of the Strathmore Hospice at Whitehills in Forfar.

The charity was founded to create the hospice there and raised a million pounds to deliver the facility almost 20 years’ ago.

And since then dedicated volunteers have continued the fundraising mission to support the care delivered there.

They have faced the fundraising challenges encountered by every organisation during and after Covid-19.

Lippen care support
Lippen Care supporters Alfie Hunter, Ken Orrock and Avril Falconer with charity chairwoman Moira Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Variety of support

But Lippen Care has received a recent run of valuable donations and charity chairwoman Moira Nicoll says local support has never been more crucial.

Funds which have come in include a young girl’s collection from family and friends instead of buying flowers following the death of The Queen.

Local woman Avril Falconer handed over £1,200 after being sponsored by pals to give up her favourite tipple of a glass of wine for a month.

And a further £300 came in from musicians Alfie Hunter and Ken Orrock as the latest instalment of support from sales of their band Home Run’s cd All Sorts.

Lippen Care Forfar
Ken Orrock , Moira Nicoll and Avril Falconer look at the book of remembrance at the Strathmore hospice,. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Well-known Forfar couple Edith and Duthie Douglas supported Lippen Care will a collection marking their diamond wedding anniversary.

Moira said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their continued and un-daunting support throughout Covid and the recovery period.

“It has left us humbled and overwhelmed.

“We’ve the greatest of respect for people who have raised money in all sorts of ways – walks, remembrance donations, poetry books and retirement home raffles.

“Our volunteers are gradually returning to the wards, and the shop in Whitehills is open on reduced hours.”

Fundraising helps support train NHS staff in palliative care, maintain the hospice and provide equipment to palliative patients in their own homes.

And new volunteers are always welcome.

Anyone interested in joining the charity should contact Moira Nicoll through Lippen Care at Whitehills.

