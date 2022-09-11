Angus says farewell to the remarkable figure who held the county in special regard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On the old Brechin road near the Angus village of Aberlemno there’s a small layby with spectacular views north to Aberdeenshire.

And before the days of the A90 it was a favoured halt of the late Queen Mother as she made her way north to Deeside and the Royal summer retreat of Balmoral.

The fertile farmlands beside the River South Esk and the stunning vista of the Cairngorms beyond were shrouded in Angus haar as the first mourners made their way to Brechin on Sunday.

But by the time the Royal cortege passed through the gates of Brechin Castle shortly after 1pm, the county Queen Elizabeth II held a special affection for was bathed in warm autumnal Angus sunshine.

And the love for the monarch was illustrated in a show of respect as thousands lining the entrance to the cathedral city.

Sole stop on sombre journey

Brechin was the only stop on the solemn and sedate journey of the cortege from Balmoral to the capital.

Mother and daughter Karen and Jodi Thomson travelled by bus from Montrose to be the first mourners at the castle gate.

“We have been to many Royal things and would not have missed this,” said Karen, 55.

The pair saw the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018.

And Jodi, 30, shook the hand of the then Prince Charles at an event in Stonehaven some years’ ago.

“It is part of history and an opportunity to pay our respects to this amazing lady,” said Jodi.

“I went up to Balmoral yesterday and I have a day off tomorrow so I am planning to go to Edinburgh.

“You just want to be part of such a historic occasion.”

Veterans’ respect

As the Brechin crowd swelled, military dress, medals and regimental ties became a familiar sight.

Retired Major David Burnett of Arbroath served 37 years in the REME.

He and wife Fiona were determined to be at Brechin.

“The Queen has been part of the fabric of our whole lives, and what a marvellous job she did right to the end,” said 67-year-old David.

“I served for 37 years where the Queen was my commander-in-chief so I have a great love for her and a huge respect for a woman who has done a fantastic job for these past 70 years.”

Fiona said the couple had been “greeting like bairns” when the news of her death was confirmed on Thursday.

“It wasn’t unexpected but I think it has left so many with such a strange feeling.”

Monarch’s lasting impression

Angus friends Linda Ritchie and Jenny Wilkinson said they would have “travelled any distance” to be in the crowd at Brechin.

Both are Aberdonians and Jenny, 68, says a glimpse of the young Queen left a lasting early impression on her.

“I saw her going up to Balmoral and she was absolutely beautiful.

“It is the one memory of her that has stood out throughout all this time.”

And the Thurlow family travelled the few miles from their home at Aberlemno to the gates of Brechin Castle.

Alan, 42, Lynn, 50, and nine-year-old son Aden said it was a sad but historic occasion.

Alan served in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Lynn was a Crown civil servant who worked with MI6 “We were going to go the A90 but realised we were going to be able to pay our respects here and it is such an honour,” said Alan.

He was wearing the Second World War medals of his uncle.

And young Aden proudly wore his dad’s medals from peacekeeping duties in the former Yugoslavia.

Young dancers’ delight

Another group of youngsters in the crowd were four Highland Dancers from the Alison Munro School of Dancing in Buckie.

Laurie and Zara Grigor and Ellie and Faye Wisnicki were on their way to a dancing championship in Forfar and made the Brechin detour.

Laurie and Zara’s mum, Gail, said:” The Queen was so fond of Highland Dancers at games like Braemar and it just felt right to be here early.

“The girls are just young, but it is a historic moment for them so witness this.”

The cortege rejoined the southbound A90 to be met by huge numbers lining the dual carriageway near Forfar.

Farewell from #Angus Your Majesty.

The Royal cortege passes south on the A90 Forfar bypass at Turwhappie on its way to Petterden, and the border with Dundee. #LocalMatters pic.twitter.com/hhuXrkkWgC — Graham Brown (@C_GBrown1) September 11, 2022

At the A94 it passed the turnoff to Glamis Castle where the young Princess Elizabeth forged so many treasured childhood memories.

Large numbers gathered at the south end of the Forfar by-pass.

Then the cortege climbed up past Gateside and the miles to the border with Dundee.

Angus had bade its final fond farewell to the monarch who held it so dearly her entire life.