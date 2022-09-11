Angus says farewell to the remarkable figure who held the county in special regard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus says farewell to the remarkable figure who held the county in special regard

By Graham Brown
September 11 2022, 4.45pm Updated: September 11 2022, 7.28pm
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

On the old Brechin road near the Angus village of Aberlemno there’s a small layby with spectacular views north to Aberdeenshire.

And before the days of the A90 it was a favoured halt of the late Queen Mother as she made her way north to Deeside and the Royal summer retreat of Balmoral.

The fertile farmlands beside the River South Esk and the stunning vista of the Cairngorms beyond were shrouded in Angus haar as the first mourners made their way to Brechin on Sunday.

But by the time the Royal cortege passed through the gates of Brechin Castle shortly after 1pm, the county Queen Elizabeth II held a special affection for was bathed in warm autumnal Angus sunshine.

Queen's cortege at Brechin
The cortege arrives at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And the love for the monarch was illustrated in a show of respect as thousands lining the entrance to the cathedral city.

Sole stop on sombre journey

Brechin was the only stop on the solemn and sedate journey of the cortege from Balmoral to the capital.

Mother and daughter Karen and Jodi Thomson travelled by bus from Montrose to be the first mourners at the castle gate.

“We have been to many Royal things and would not have missed this,” said Karen, 55.

Brechin Castle mourners
Montrose mum and daughter Karen and Jodi Thomson were the first mourners at the gates of Brechin castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The pair saw the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018.

And Jodi, 30, shook the hand of the then Prince Charles at an event in Stonehaven some years’ ago.

“It is part of history and an opportunity to pay our respects to this amazing lady,” said Jodi.

Brechin queen's cortege
Residents and staff from Baerehill Care Home in Brechin. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“I went up to Balmoral yesterday and I have a day off tomorrow so I am planning to go to Edinburgh.

“You just want to be part of such a historic occasion.”

Veterans’ respect

As the Brechin crowd swelled, military dress, medals and regimental ties became a familiar sight.

Retired Major David Burnett of Arbroath served 37 years in the REME.

He and wife Fiona were determined to be at Brechin.

Brechin queen's cortege
Major David Burnett and wife Fiona from Arbroath. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“The Queen has been part of the fabric of our whole lives, and what a marvellous job she did right to the end,” said 67-year-old David.

“I served for 37 years where the Queen was my commander-in-chief so I have a great love for her and a huge respect for a woman who has done a fantastic job for these past 70 years.”

Fiona said the couple had been “greeting like bairns” when the news of her death was confirmed on Thursday.

“It wasn’t unexpected but I think it has left so many with such a strange feeling.”

Monarch’s lasting impression

Angus friends Linda Ritchie and Jenny Wilkinson said they would have “travelled any distance” to be in the crowd at Brechin.

Both are Aberdonians and Jenny, 68, says a glimpse of the young Queen left a lasting early impression on her.

Brechin Queen's farewell
Jenny Wilkinson and Linda Ritchie await the arrival of the Queen’s cortege at Brechin. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“I saw her going up to Balmoral and she was absolutely beautiful.

“It is the one memory of her that has stood out throughout all this time.”

And the Thurlow family travelled the few miles from their home at Aberlemno to the gates of Brechin Castle.

Alan, 42, Lynn, 50, and nine-year-old son Aden said it was a sad but historic occasion.

Alan served in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Lynn was a Crown civil servant who worked with MI6 “We were going to go the A90 but realised we were going to be able to pay our respects here and it is such an honour,” said Alan.

Brechin Castle Queen's farewell
Alan and Lynn Thurlow with nine-year-old son Aden. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

He was wearing the Second World War medals of his uncle.

And young Aden proudly wore his dad’s medals from peacekeeping duties in the former Yugoslavia.

Young dancers’ delight

Another group of youngsters in the crowd were four Highland Dancers from the Alison Munro School of Dancing in Buckie.

Laurie and Zara Grigor and Ellie and Faye Wisnicki were on their way to a dancing championship in Forfar and made the Brechin detour.

highland dancers at Brechin
Faye Wisnicki, 6, Zara Grigor , 8, Ellie Wisnicki, 10, and Laurie Grigor, 11, at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Laurie and Zara’s mum, Gail, said:” The Queen was so fond of Highland Dancers at games like Braemar and it just felt right to be here early.

“The girls are just young, but it is a historic moment for them so witness this.”

The cortege rejoined the southbound A90 to be met by huge numbers lining the dual carriageway near Forfar.

At the A94 it passed the turnoff to Glamis Castle where the young Princess Elizabeth forged so many treasured childhood memories.

Large numbers gathered at the south end of the Forfar by-pass.

Then the cortege climbed up past Gateside and the miles to the border with Dundee.

Angus had bade its final fond farewell to the monarch who held it so dearly her entire life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Applause and tears as thousands pay respects to Queen on final journey through Tayside…
0
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
30 of the best pictures as thousands salute Queen's cortege in Brechin
0
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Stone of Destiny to be moved to London for King's coronation
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
The Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife - as it happened
0
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Queen's cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Queen's cortege: What will weather be like in Tayside and Fife on Sunday?
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral

More from The Courier

Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
King Charles III: Tayside and Fife marks the proclamation of new monarch
0
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Best pictures as thousands line streets of Dundee for Queen's cortege
0