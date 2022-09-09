Glamis Castle: Solemnity and gratitude in the Angus place the Queen held dear throughout her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Glamis Castle: Solemnity and gratitude in the Angus place the Queen held dear throughout her life

By Graham Brown
September 9 2022, 3.03pm Updated: September 9 2022, 5.16pm
Esther Ferguson from Montrose lays a floral tribute at the gates of Glamis Castle. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Esther Ferguson from Montrose lays a floral tribute at the gates of Glamis Castle. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Glamis Castle held a special place in the heart of The Queen.

And visitors to the Angus landmark on Friday spoke fondly of their enduring affection and deep gratitude for the monarch following her death at Balmoral.

Glamis was the childhood home of the late Queen Mother and the birthplace of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret – the first royal baby born in Scotland for more than 300 years.

And the young Princess Elizabeth spent many happy times there growing up.

Her lifelong love of horses might even have been forged in the Vale of Strathmore.

An iconic picture from the castle archive shows the young Lilibet – as she was known – on the back of her favourite black mare, Betty.

A young Princess Elizabeth, later to become Queen, on her black mare, Betty with her groom, Mr Smith, at Glamis Castle.

So castle visitors today were keen to pay their respects.

Many just happened to be at Angus’ most popular tourist attraction as part of their Scottish summer holiday.

Others made a special journey to lay flowers at the Queen Mother memorial gates or sign the book of condolence in the castle.

Glamis Castle floral tributes to The Queen
Floral tributes at the Queen Mother memorial gates of Glamis Castle. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Fond tributes

Esther Ferguson and Alexander Reilly moved from East Dunbartonshire to Montrose a few years’ ago.

Esther revealed the special bond she felt with Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“My mother was born the day before The Queen and lived to her 94th year so I always felt there a connection because of that,” she said.

Glamis Castle
The union Jack flies at half mast over Glamis. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“I treasure a photograph of my mother in which she even looks a little like The Queen.

“We were going to go to Balmoral, but I just felt that it was right to come to Glamis.

“I recently visited the William Lamb studio in Montrose where there is a sculpture of the young Princess Elizabeth.

“I was quite overwhelmed by the quality of it,” said Esther.

Glamis Castle tributes
Esther Ferguson from Montrose at the gates of Glamis. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“We have never been to Glamis so we wanted to come to see where she spent some of her time growing up and it really is a beautiful place.

“The Queen has always been part of our lives and she will be remembered for all eternity.

“I never met her, but the announcement of her death left me deeply saddened.

“She was truly remarkable when you really think about what she did and her life of service to the nation.”

Glamis Castle condolence book
David and Rose Marie Platt from Shropshire, who have family in Lintrathen sign the book of condolence. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Staff sadness

Glamis Castle staff Jamie Shields and Amanda Doyle said there was a very sombre atmosphere around the landmark.

They joined many visitors in adding a message to the book of condolence.

“It is just a very strange day, everyone is feeling the loss,” said Jamie, 41.

Glamis Castle book of condolence for The Queen
Castle staff Jamie Shields and Amanda Doyle sign the book of condolence. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“For most of us it is not a lady that you have ever met, but I think everyone feels that she was like their own nanny, I certainly do.

“The Royal family hold Glamis close to their hearts and I know that was the case with The Queen.

“You can see the deep respect there is for her and all that she had done during her life and reign.

“You don’t have to be a royalist to appreciate that and people are very sombre around the castle today.”

Amanda, 52, said: “It is a sad day. A day of peace.”

Glamis Castle book of condolence
The book of condolence quickly filled up with messages from visitors from around the globe. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Maurice Martinson and Margaret Lisney are holidaying in Forfar from Cloughton, near Scarborough.

“We have never been in this part of Scotland and were coming to Glamis anyway,” said Maurice.

“We just feel incredibly lucky that we have been able to come to such a special place in her life to pay our respects.

“We are very sad for the Royal family and everyone connected with The Queen, including people here at Glamis who knew her.”

Glamis Castle condolence book
A message in the Glamis Castle book of condolence. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Memories of 1953

And Kent OAP Marilyn Clarke, 75, recalled the day of Her Majesty’s coronation more than seven decades ago.

“I was a little girl in a pre-fab in Romford and the family came round to watch the coronation on our little Bush TV,” said Marilyn, from Canterbury.

“We didn’t have a dinner that day – we ate sandwiches twice, which was odd, but it was a special day!

“I have seen The Queen three times and was invited to a Maundy Thursday service she was at.

“Yesterday we had planned to go to Balmoral but we didn’t, and then the news came through.

“I prayed for her yesterday during a quiet afternoon.

“It’s nice to be here at Glamis today to be write our own message of condolence.

“We didn’t want to lose her, but I think it is so appropriate she died at Balmoral because she loved it so dearly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Meet the people who waited hours to see the Queen's cortege in Tayside
0
Marilyn Sinclair and Paul Forrest from Forfar at Arbroath's Mortuary Chapel. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus
The cortege passing over the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Applause and tears as thousands pay respects to Queen on final journey through Tayside…
0
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Angus says farewell to the remarkable figure who held the county in special regard
0
Ivan and Maria Sikorsky wait for the cortege to pass at Brechin Castle.
30 of the best pictures as thousands salute Queen's cortege in Brechin
0
All kings and queens for Scotland have been crowned on the Stone of Destiny for centuries.
Stone of Destiny to be moved to London for King's coronation
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Huge crowds watch the Queen's Cortege on the Kingsway at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Richard Prest.
The Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife - as it happened
0
The Queen's coffin cortege will make a private stop at Brechin Castle for 45 minutes.
Queen's cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0