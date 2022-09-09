Glamis Castle: Solemnity and gratitude in the Angus place the Queen held dear throughout her life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glamis Castle held a special place in the heart of The Queen.

And visitors to the Angus landmark on Friday spoke fondly of their enduring affection and deep gratitude for the monarch following her death at Balmoral.

Glamis was the childhood home of the late Queen Mother and the birthplace of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret – the first royal baby born in Scotland for more than 300 years.

And the young Princess Elizabeth spent many happy times there growing up.

Her lifelong love of horses might even have been forged in the Vale of Strathmore.

An iconic picture from the castle archive shows the young Lilibet – as she was known – on the back of her favourite black mare, Betty.

So castle visitors today were keen to pay their respects.

Many just happened to be at Angus’ most popular tourist attraction as part of their Scottish summer holiday.

Others made a special journey to lay flowers at the Queen Mother memorial gates or sign the book of condolence in the castle.

Fond tributes

Esther Ferguson and Alexander Reilly moved from East Dunbartonshire to Montrose a few years’ ago.

Esther revealed the special bond she felt with Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“My mother was born the day before The Queen and lived to her 94th year so I always felt there a connection because of that,” she said.

“I treasure a photograph of my mother in which she even looks a little like The Queen.

“We were going to go to Balmoral, but I just felt that it was right to come to Glamis.

“I recently visited the William Lamb studio in Montrose where there is a sculpture of the young Princess Elizabeth.

“I was quite overwhelmed by the quality of it,” said Esther.

“We have never been to Glamis so we wanted to come to see where she spent some of her time growing up and it really is a beautiful place.

“The Queen has always been part of our lives and she will be remembered for all eternity.

“I never met her, but the announcement of her death left me deeply saddened.

“She was truly remarkable when you really think about what she did and her life of service to the nation.”

Staff sadness

Glamis Castle staff Jamie Shields and Amanda Doyle said there was a very sombre atmosphere around the landmark.

They joined many visitors in adding a message to the book of condolence.

“It is just a very strange day, everyone is feeling the loss,” said Jamie, 41.

“For most of us it is not a lady that you have ever met, but I think everyone feels that she was like their own nanny, I certainly do.

“The Royal family hold Glamis close to their hearts and I know that was the case with The Queen.

“You can see the deep respect there is for her and all that she had done during her life and reign.

“You don’t have to be a royalist to appreciate that and people are very sombre around the castle today.”

Amanda, 52, said: “It is a sad day. A day of peace.”

Maurice Martinson and Margaret Lisney are holidaying in Forfar from Cloughton, near Scarborough.

“We have never been in this part of Scotland and were coming to Glamis anyway,” said Maurice.

“We just feel incredibly lucky that we have been able to come to such a special place in her life to pay our respects.

“We are very sad for the Royal family and everyone connected with The Queen, including people here at Glamis who knew her.”

Memories of 1953

And Kent OAP Marilyn Clarke, 75, recalled the day of Her Majesty’s coronation more than seven decades ago.

“I was a little girl in a pre-fab in Romford and the family came round to watch the coronation on our little Bush TV,” said Marilyn, from Canterbury.

“We didn’t have a dinner that day – we ate sandwiches twice, which was odd, but it was a special day!

“I have seen The Queen three times and was invited to a Maundy Thursday service she was at.

“Yesterday we had planned to go to Balmoral but we didn’t, and then the news came through.

“I prayed for her yesterday during a quiet afternoon.

“It’s nice to be here at Glamis today to be write our own message of condolence.

“We didn’t want to lose her, but I think it is so appropriate she died at Balmoral because she loved it so dearly.”