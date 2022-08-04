Queen’s platinum jubilee link to William Lamb bronze is perfect timing for re-opening of Montrose sculptor’s studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s platinum jubilee link to William Lamb bronze is perfect timing for re-opening of Montrose sculptor’s studio

By Graham Brown
August 4 2022, 4.30pm Updated: August 4 2022, 5.04pm
Friends of William Lamb studio chairman Norman Atkinson with the bronze of the young Elizabeth
Friends of William Lamb studio chairman Norman Atkinson with the bronze of the young Elizabeth. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

A stunning Royal piece from the hand of Angus sculptor William Lamb is back on public display after the artist’s studio opened for the first time since the pandemic.

And volunteer Friends who stepped in to secure the future running of the studio Lamb left to his native Montrose say they hope to make up for lost time in celebrating the figure.

Lamb overcame the mental and physical impact of the First World War to create a remarkable body of work.

It led to him being considered by many as Scotland’s greatest sculptor.

One of his greatest fans was the Duchess of York, who commissioned Lamb to create a bronze of her then six-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.

Norman Atkinson in Montrose's William Lamb studio.
Norman Atkinson in the Lamb studio. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

So it is fitting that the beautiful piece is on show again in the young subject’s platinum anniversary year as the nation’s Queen.

Public works such as Bill the Smith and the Seafarer grace the streets of his home town.

But the studio and remarkable collection Lamb bequeathed to Montrose remain a little-known Angus gem.

Friends group keeping legacy alive

In 2018 the Friends of William Lamb struck a new agreement with Angus Council to open the studio to the public while the authority looked after the Market Street building.

Friends chairman Norman Atkinson said: “Sadly we only had little over a year of the new arrangement before Covid stopped everything in its tracks.

“But we now have everything in order and will be opening on Wednesday afternoons in August from 2-4pm.

William Lamb studio Montrose
The small Montrose studio contains a remarkable collection of Lamb’s work. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“We’re really taking it one step at a time.

“There are plans for the future and opportunities to celebrate William Lamb alongside other figures like Violet Jacob and Hugh MacDiarmid.

“For now we just hope people might just take the opportunity to visit the studio.

“Montrose had an absolute genius in their midst but there are so many who have never seen his collection of work.”

William Lamb studio
The William Lamb studio is re-opening for the first time since the pandemic. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Lamb found himself in Royal demand after the Duchess of York bought some of his watercolours, reputedly from a Brechin gallery near her childhood home of Glamis Castle.

The figure who became Queen, then Queen Mother, invited the Angus artist to London.

Norman said: “When she was in her 20s, the Duchess of York asked to an introduction to Lamb.

“She had several attempts at people doing a sculpture of young Elizabeth, but had never been happy with the results.”

But so impressive was the finished study that Lamb was given three further Royal commissions.

Royal bronzes in William Lamb studio, Montrose.
The trio of Royal bronzes in the Lamb studio. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“He spent three months in Piccadilly and did a bronze of Elizabeth’s sister, Margaret Rose, then two of the Duchess of York.

“One remains in the Royal collection.

“He came back with some money in his pocket and it was enough to purchase the building where the studio is now.

“That was the first and only studio he owned.

“And the link remained strong because the Duchess of York visited unofficially on a number of occasions and had tea with Lamb.”

International renown

Lamb was born in Montrose in 1893 and trained as a stonemason.

He was invalided out of the Cameron Highlanders in 1917 after receiving injuries to his hand.

But despite significant nerve damage he taught himself to work with his good hand.

Norman added: “Between 1925 and 1950 he was an artist of international repute.

“It was that which brought him to the attention of the Royals, yet his work and the studio remain little known to so many.”

Lamb never married and suffered severe depression which led him into a solitary later life.

He died in 1951 at the age of 57.

