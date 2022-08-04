CLARE JOHNSTON: The sad scene that taught me Dundee and California aren’t so far apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

CLARE JOHNSTON: The sad scene that taught me Dundee and California aren’t so far apart

Clare Johnston By Clare Johnston
August 4 2022, 4.31pm Updated: August 4 2022, 4.47pm
Trouble in paradise. Drug addiction and homelessness are as much a problem in California as in Dundee. Shutterstock.
Trouble in paradise. Drug addiction and homelessness are as much a problem in California as in Dundee. Shutterstock.

As we strolled along the sandy path towards San Clemente beach, our happy little holiday smiles quickly faded.

Just yards to our right a young, weather-beaten, wild-eyed and deeply troubled young man was ranting and raving at passers by.

My legs turned to jelly as I ushered my teenage sons past him, urging them not to look at him or say anything.

Yet even this enraged him. And he let out a tirade of abuse, cursing us for being rude for not listening to his “speech”.

It was just a few days into our long-awaited trip to California.

But amid this glossiest of existences, you’re never too far from the gritty realities of life for America’s poor and vulnerable.

In 2020 there were an estimated 160,000 homeless people living in California. Among them addiction is rife.

That seemed to be the case for this young man, trapped in his own never-ending nightmare and spending his days wandering alone, shouting, ranting and flailing aimlessly.

In that frightening moment on the beach path I was reminded of the last time I’d seen someone in such a sorry state.

A sorry encounter on the streets of Dundee

It was just a year ago on Reform Street in Dundee city centre, where I had to swerve sharply to avoid a man who was fighting with thin air.

Most frightening of all was his complete obliviousness to reality.

I wondered how it was possible for someone to get into such a state.

Reform Street, Dundee.

And as I hurried past the young man on the beach in California I asked much the same thing.

How has it come to this? Why is this young man drifting alone, out of control and with seemingly no one caring or prepared to help?

A few days later, I got some insight.

Street scene told me about homelessness and drug addiction in California

I was the first to wake in our holiday rental home. So I got myself a coffee and went to sit out on the balcony.

Just as soon as I did I became aware of a commotion out on the street.

It was too far to hear. But I saw a young man in the middle of the road fighting to get his sweatshirt off.

When he finally managed to remove it he flung it angrily to the ground.

Homelessness is a common sight at the beaches in California, where many struggle with drug addiction and poor mental health.

His extreme level of agitation reminded me of the guy from the beach. And that’s when I realised it was the same man.

A car was parked just next to him. And standing by it were a middle aged man and woman who were clearly trying to coax him to go with them.

Just a few yards up the street was a shopping trolley with his belongings piled haphazardly inside.

He began to pace between the car and the trolley, shouting and cursing as he did.

He threw an empty can of beer he had just finished over a fence. This was 7.30am in the morning.

Torn between his family and his demons

The man and the woman, who I guessed were his parents, stayed by their vehicle watching him.

Each time he approached the car they would try a few more words of persuasion.

The coastal path by San Clemente beach in California, where the reality of homelessness and drug addiction became all too apparent.

Finally he began to pluck some belongings out of the trolley and threw them towards the open boot.

My heart lifted because it looked like he was going to leave with them – hopefully to be taken to safety and help.

I ran inside to get my glasses so I could see more clearly what was going on. And when I returned just a minute or so later the car had gone.

And then the saddest sight of all.

Just when I thought this young man’s story could have taken a turn for the better he emerged from behind a tree and began throwing his few belongings back in the trolley, still shouting and cursing as he went.

He wouldn’t or couldn’t go with the people who were trying to help him.

Steps of Hope charity founder Richard Roncero slept rough on the streets of Dundee in December to draw attention to the plight of people facing addiction and homelessness.

I could tell he had been torn. But I suspect his fear of having to go without whatever was driving his addiction was too great

I watched as he lurched off into the heat of the day.

California not alone in dealing with homelessness and drug addiction

I’ll never know what came first, the addiction or the mental health breakdown.

But before my eyes the nameless monster on the path suddenly became someone’s vulnerable son.

He’s likely still wandering out there, shouting into the wind and lost in some horrendous cycle of drugs, drink and hopelessness.

The failure to invest adequately in intervention and support services manifests in front of our eyes every day.

It’s happening in California. It’s happening in Dundee. And it’s happening everywhere.

And now I’m reminded that every nameless ‘crazy person’ is someone’s vulnerable son or daughter in desperate need of help.

Read more from Clare Johnston

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]