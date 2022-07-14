CLARE JOHNSTON: I tried out the new anti-hangover pill and the results were explosive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CLARE JOHNSTON: I tried out the new anti-hangover pill and the results were explosive

By Clare Johnston
July 14 2022, 5.17pm
There's a new hangover prevention pill - and Clare was one of the first to try it.
There are people who can go out and drink a bottle of wine or more and wake up feeling fine. Fuzzy headed maybe, but not in a desperate state.

And then there are people who can drink a few glasses of wine and wake up feeling like they’ve been struck down by a migraine and norovirus at the same time.

And that’s me.

I’ve tried a good few things to try to fend off the inevitable hangover but I’ve yet to find a cure.

I’ve done the drinking lots of water before bed, the gulping down B-vitamin drinks, the rehydration powders.

But, no matter what I’ve turned to the after-effects have been the same. And there’s every chance that if I’ve overdone it I’m probably going to pay for it.

So, when a Swedish probiotic firm announced it had launched a new and scientifically tested pill for preventing hangovers I made sure I was among the first to get my hands on it.

The makers of the Myrkl anti-hangover pill (do you see what they did with the name there?) say it’s designed to break down alcohol before it reaches your liver.

This, say DeFaire Medical, can prevent the formation of toxic acetaldehyde, which can add to hangover symptoms like nausea and headaches.

So far so good.

Science behind the new hangover pill

Participants in a clinical trial who drank very moderately had on average 50% less alcohol in their blood after 30 minutes.

After 60 minutes, they had 70% less, say the makers, thus significantly reducing alcohol’s impact on the body.

The magic formula – including targeted bacteria strains and fermented rice bran – is designed to put gut flora in your digestive system that will help process alcohol before it’s absorbed into your blood.

Water and a painkiller pill – the traditional hangover cure. Shutterstock.

Some will wonder if it wouldn’t be better and cheaper to just drink a little less, a little slower.

But we all know there are going to be those occasions when good sense goes out the window.

And while the research behind Myrkl sounded really impressive, the small print did reveal it had involved a study carried out on just 24 people.

So really, there was nothing else for it.

I had to try it for myself.

Time to put it to the test

On the first night, I pushed my luck by drinking two large glasses of wine. Crazy, I know.

I took one pill, rather than the recommended two, figuring I might not need the full anti-hangover dose.

The effects of alcohol seemed slightly less noticeable.

And there was no after-taste of alcohol later that night, or a definite feeling that I’d been drinking.

The next morning though, I didn’t feel great. I was tired and my stomach felt a bit rough.

Not sure if I was just having an off day – and in the interest of science – I tried again the next night.

This time I took the recommended two pills before drinking another two glasses of wine with dinner.

An hour later I really didn’t feel like I’d been drinking much at all.

So far so good.

All fun and games until the hangover kicks in. Shutterstock.

The next morning I woke up feeling fine. I was clearer headed and brighter than I’d usually have felt after drinking.

Could it really be a Myrkl, I wondered. Can two tiny pills relieve me from my hangover hell?

But that’s when the dramatic twist kicked in and I was seized by stomach cramps that sent me running to the toilet.

I spent the next 10 minutes in there wishing all I had to worry about was a hangover.

And that’s probably enough said.

I won’t be repeating the experiment. Put it that way.

Lessons learned – and back to square one

I can’t say for sure if it was the pills – or that anyone else would feel the same.

I’ve had stomach upsets after taking probiotics before. But I know that, for me, the outcome this time was every bit as unpleasant as the side effects of a night on the tiles.

So what’s the moral of this little tale?

We all know excessive drinking is harmful to our health – that hangovers are horrible and the long-term effects are even worse.

When it comes to booze there’s still no magical pill that can turn wine into water.

And since I’m rolling out the biblical references, here’s another – we reap what we sow.

Hangovers are here to stay I reckon, and if you’re looking to avoid them, prevention is still better than the cure.

