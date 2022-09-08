Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen’s love for Glamis Castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A letter penned by the 11-year-old future monarch showed the Queen’s huge affection for the area where her mother grew up.

The Queen’s correspondence is one of the treasures of the Glamis Castle archive.

She was writing on behalf of herself and her sister Margaret.

In it the then young Elizabeth recounts her journey home to Buckingham Palace in late 1937 after “one of the happiest weeks” of her young life at Glamis.

She also tells of the London welcome from Dookie – the first Welsh Corgi of more than 30 which the Queen owned in her lifetime.

Signed Lilibet, as she was known by the royal family growing up, the letter offers a fascinating glimpse into the early life of the little girl who would become Queen.

The future Queen’s letter in full:

October 1937

Darling Granny,

Thank you very much for having us to stay with you at Glamis.

It was one of the happiest weeks I have ever spent.

We had such a loyal, as I might say, reception at the station, I expect it is the busiest time that Glamis Station has had for some time.

We went into the station master’s room, which was absolutely boiling!

The train was two mins late from Forfar and when we went out on to the platform the crowd sang “Will ye no come back again” which was very nice of them going out of the station.

We had a very nice attendant who said he had not seen me on that train since I was a baby.

We were half an hour late with fog.

When we got to the Quadriga we saw the policeman with the crooked smile I told you about.

At the Palace we saw the soldiers rehearsing for the Opening of Parliament.

We also saw the Coronation Coach in which Mummy and Papa drive.

Dookie was so pleased to see us all and so was the little canary because he sang away all day.

It was very dull here today after Glamis.

Please give my thanks, or ours should I say, because I am writing for Margaret too, to everybody at Glamis, and if you see Mr Annand, please thank him very much for letting us ride the Black Mare.

Please come back to London before it gets too cold.

With lots of love from Lilibet.

P.S. And from Margaret also, I mustn’t forget her!