PICTURES: Broughty Ferry in 1996 saw great gala turnout and harbour works

We rewind the clock to look back at how Broughty Ferry looked in 1996. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Royal Arch pub in the sunshine in 1996.
The Royal Arch pub in the sunshine in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Broughty Ferry look in 1996?

It was the era of Britpop, Cool Britannia and TFI Friday.

After years of dance music and electronic beats dominating the charts, Blur, Dodgy, Oasis and Supergrass made it fashionable to be in a guitar band again.

Britpop climaxed when Oasis performed to 80,000 on the banks of Loch Lomond and 250,000 people over two nights at Knebworth Park in Stevenage.

Stand-up comedy was not left behind as a new era dawned.

Alternative comics such as David Baddiel and Rob Newman became pin-ups, as comedy began to be feted as the “new rock and roll”.

Football came home when Euro 96 was hosted by England with Scotland qualifying under Craig Brown and being drawn together against the Auld Enemy.

Maybe you watched the game in the Eagle Inn or the Post Office Bar?

This week’s Dundonian is taking readers back to Broughty Ferry in 1996 with images of restaurants, businesses, fun at the gala, and plenty of faces and places.

Some of these pictures have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Barnhill Rock Garden

The gardens and the small pond in Broughty Ferry in January 1996.
The gardens and the small pond in January 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Barnhill Rock Gardens, situated on the Broughty Ferry esplanade, operates with significant support from the Friends of the Barnhill Rock Garden.

The most famous visitors were the Rolling Stones who were taken there before a Caird Hall gig in 1965 for a photo shoot for teen girl magazines Romeo and Jackie.

Andaz Restaurant

Two staff members standing behind a table and chairs in April 1996.
Two staff members in Andaz Balti and Tandoori Restaurant in April 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the Andaz Balti and Tandoori Restaurant in Brook Street?

The grand opening night was held in June 1996 with guests including councillors Charles Farquhar and Bruce Mackie.

The Eagle Coaching Inn

The Broughty Ferry pub with cars parked outside in 1996.
The pub with cars parked outside in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

The Eagle Coaching Inn – plain old Eagle Inn back then – on the corner of Fort Street and King Street dates back to at least the 17th Century.

The pub was once home to a public bell that hung on the gable end where the Eagle statue is now.

It was rung in times of public celebrations.

West End Garage

Staff members standing next to cars outside the car garage.
Staff members outside the Queen Street garage. Image: DC Thomson.

Two men, who shared the name of James Ewart, formed the father-and-son partnership in charge of the business at 28 Queen Street.

In 1996 they were recording particular success with the supply to local companies of both the £14,895 Accord and five-door Civic at £12,285.

Looking down on Broughty Ferry…

An aerial view looking down the street in June 1996, with bunting hanging from buildings and the River Tay in the background
An aerial view looking down the street in June 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Bunting and flags were to the fore before the start of Broughty Ferry Gala Week.

Coming right at the start of the school holidays, there were lots of fun activities and entertainments to appeal to every age group, from toddlers to senior citizens.

Level crossing

A train driving through the level crossing in Broughty Ferry
A train driving through the level crossing. Image: DC Thomson.

The recently reopened level crossing in Gray Street in the summer of 1996.

Broughty Ferry Station was popular with golf fans in July who were attending the Scottish Open at Carnoustie.

Among the field was a young American named Tiger Woods.

Line dancing

Western Line Dancers at Broughty Ferry Gala in July 1996.
Western Line Dancers at Broughty Ferry Gala in July 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

After days of heavy downpours, the sun made a valiant effort to shine on the final day of Broughty Ferry Gala Week.

The week of activities was brought to a close with events on Castle Green.

As children played on quad bikes and giant inflatables, the crowds were entertained with western line dancing, raffles, fairground rides and a karaoke tent.

Broughty Ferry Gala Week

Some of the crowd at Broughty Ferry Gala Week.
Some of the crowd at Broughty Ferry Gala Week. Image: DC Thomson.

Peter Bartlett, president of Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association, estimated that the gala had raised around £5,000 for local charities, and that 8,000 people had attended the opening and closing days alone.

“This year the gala week has been absolutely tremendous given the weather conditions,” he said.

Pacino’s Italian Delicatessen

The exterior of Pacino's shop on the corner of Brook Street.
Pacino’s shop on the corner of Brook Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The specialist Broughty Ferry delicatessen Pacino’s in Gray Street closed in July 1996.

The deli, specialising in Italian produce, attracted considerable opposition from neighbouring businesses when it was first opened.

It was helped to start up in 1994 with public funding from Tayside Community Business.

Broughty Ferry harbour changed in 1996

The parking measures put in place at the harbour, with the pier and river in the background
The parking measures put in place at the harbour. Image: DC Thomson.

Council-erected concrete bollards at Broughty Ferry harbour were replaced following concerns about the ease of access for emergency services.

The bollards were put in place across the pier to prevent the public parking there.

They were replaced by ones which could be removed by the emergency services.

Gillies furniture store

The Fort Street entrance at Broughty Ferry business Gillies in August 1996.
The Fort Street entrance at Gillies in August 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

From humble beginnings, Gillies has grown to have a 40,000 square foot shop in the heart of the Ferry.

The Gillies store was offering suites, dining furniture, beds, bedroom furniture, carpets, rugs, hard flooring, curtains and home accessories for sale.

Cake-cutting ceremony

People gather around as a cake is cut to mark the Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation shop's first birthday in September 1996.
Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation shop’s first birthday in September 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Smiling faces all round and no wonder.

The Gray Street shop, which was opened by actress Lesley Mackie, was the first Dundee outlet for the Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland charity.

It was celebrating its first birthday in September 1996.

Age Concern Week

Organisers beside a part of the exhibition and wall of photographs.
Images shows part of the exhibition and wall of photographs. Image: DC Thomson.

Bygone days in Broughty Ferry went on display alongside scenes from the present in an exhibition of photos and artefacts during Age Concern Week.

The exhibition, in Broughty Ferry Library, was put together by a group of local pensioners in October 1996 and included a vintage bike.

Brook Street

The exterior of some Brook Street shops, including Superdrug and MacKays.
Brook Street shops, including Superdrug and MacKays. Image: DC Thomson.

Brook Street in Broughty Ferry in November 1996.

Many of the businesses are now gone and the road is now one way.

It is the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

