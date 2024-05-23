27-year-old craft beer lover Megan on running her two Fife bottle shops

Fife bottle shop owner Megan Lindop knows her love of craft beer might surprise you.

It is this fascination with craft beer which helped to inspire Megan to open Krafty Fine Drinks with her partner, Ross Lindsay.

The duo first opened the Kirkcaldy shop in June 2022, before opening a second location in Kinghorn in 2023.

“I think people are surprised that I’m a woman who loves craft beer,” says 27-year-old Megan.

“You don’t get many females involved in craft beer.

“I just laugh and say, ‘yes, this is me’.

“I’ve always had an interest in unique beers, unique styles. I prefer stouts, I’m a stout girl.”

Megan would like to see more women welcomed into the craft beer scene.

“I just think if you love it, do it, regardless of what anyone says.

“It’s very hard work, but when you think about why you do it, it helps. It spurs you on.”

‘We’ve needed this in Kirkcaldy’

Megan and Ross have been delighted with the response to Krafty Fine Drinks, Fife.

Megan adds: “When we first opened, we had a lot of people saying ‘we’ve needed this in Kirkcaldy’.

“Adding another independent business to Kirkcaldy’s portfolio is a great thing, especially with the reputation that the high street is getting at the moment.”

“We’ve learned a lot,” adds Megan.

“I’m very grateful that we’ve been able to expand.

“I’ve seen quite a lot of our friends close, which has been hard.”

Alcohol isn’t about ‘drinking to get drunk’ says Megan of Krafty Fine Drinks, Fife

For Megan, there is more meaning to alcohol than its ability to get you drunk.

This passion for the quality products they sell motivates her whenever the day to day running of the shop gets tough.

“We enjoy craft beer, and learning about wines. The whole experience,” she says.

“For us, alcohol is about the experience that you have with it.”

“It’s not necessarily drinking with the aim of getting drunk.

“It’s trying different varieties, figuring out what goes with them.

“Even down to the glassware that they’re served in. Every single thing that goes into what you’re drinking does matter.”

‘The shop wouldn’t be where it is without him’

Megan is grateful to her partner, Ross, who has been by her side every step of the way.

“He’s been an absolute godsend,” she says.

“It’s been great to lean on him for support.

“He has taught me a lot, called me out if I’m doing something wrong.

“I’m very grateful to have him there.

“The shop wouldn’t be where it is without him.”

Although Megan has worked in hospitality before, in sports bars, she didn’t expect to end up in food and drink.

“It’s funny how life deals you these cards,” laughs Megan.

“Seeing how excited people are for us is so great.

“We’re just grafting away because we love what we do, and we want other people to love what we do as well.”