Home News Dundee

Thousands of Tayside pupils learning how to skate thanks to Ice Dundee

Pupils from schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross have been given the opportunity to participate in weekly sessions on the ice.

By Laura Devlin
Pupils from Victoria Primary School in Dundee taking part in the programme. Image: Ice Dundee
Pupils from Victoria Primary School in Dundee taking part in the programme. Image: Ice Dundee

School pupils across Tayside are getting the opportunity to learn ice skating from the best in the business thanks to the Ice Dundee schools programme.

The secondary school programme was first launched in 2019 and offers the chance for teenage girls to get more active.

The secondary school programme was first launched in 2019 and offers the chance for teenage girls to get more active.

As part of the scheme, the girls have a weekly session on the ice and receive a lesson from one of Dundee’s performance skaters.

Since its launch five years ago, around 1,000 teenage girls have taken part.

Ice Dundee is the home of Dundee’s performance skaters, including pair skating champions Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby.

Programme expanded in 2021

The programme expanded to include primary school pupils in 2021 and of the 33 primary schools in Dundee, 31 currently take part.

A further 11 Angus schools currently participate, as well as two from Perth.

The programme has also begun to work with Kingspark school in Dundee.

And so far, over 5,000 primary pupils across the Tayside region have been taught how to skate through the scheme.

Over 5,000 primary school pupils have taken part in the programme since it launched in 2021. Image: Ice Dundee.

The programme is free, ensuring things like transportation and skating fees are paid for – meaning the barriers that may usually prevent kids from taking part in the sport are removed.

And with a recent £25,000 grant from the People’s Postcode Lottery, it’s hoped the programme will be able to continue to offer these vital services.

Among those who help facilitate the programme is Jo Whaite, Angus Active Schools co-ordinator.

“It’s an incredible programme”, she said.

Camperdown Primary pupils are all smiles. Image: Ice Dundee.

“The range of pupils has been from P1 to P7 and they very quickly learn they can skate.

“They go from a fixed mindset of ‘oh I can’t do it’ to ‘I can and do well’. It shows they achieve things when they think they can’t and it’s incredible.

“When they push through the hesitation and realise they can do it, the confidence goes through the roof – it’s amazing to see.”

‘Participation is the most important thing’

Not only does the Ice Dundee schools programme help youngsters learn how to skate, it’s also hoped it can perhaps spark the next generation of talent.

Jo added: “Some kids shy away from team sports so with ice skating being a bit more individual, that might be something they want to do.

“They can potentially join a club after it so it carries on to lifelong participation and gets them engaged in the local community.

“That participation is the most important thing – it’s not just a six week block, the sustainability is so important.”

