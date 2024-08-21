Dundee photographer’s evocative images capture changing face of city across six decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee photographer’s evocative images capture changing face of city across six decades

Gifted artist Alex Coupar brought to life stories of happiness, tragedy and the very ordinary. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A young cowboy in Watson Street in the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson.
A young cowboy in Watson Street in the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee photographer Alex Coupar’s lifetime behind the lens has been captured in a new exhibition.

Coupar’s Camera depicts the rapid changes of the city over six decades and this retrospective highlights his work over those 60 years.

Vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

Alex was educated at Dens Road and Morgan Academy.

He always wanted to be a photographer.

Alex joined DC Thomson after leaving school in 1947.

One of his regular assignments was photographing royal visits.

Alex first photographed the Queen Mother when she visited the Lord Roberts Workshop in Dundee in 1953.

Later, on National Service, he was assigned to the RAF School of Photography to spend a productive two years as a publicity photographer.

He was able to follow the Queen Mother at events like the Royal Tournament.

His photograph appeared in every paper

Alex became known to his royal subject.

One photograph stood out.

Black Watch troops seen through the haar as the Queen Mother waits at Loch Muick.
Black Watch troops through the haar as the Queen Mother waits at Loch Muick. Image: DC Thomson.

Alex said: “I was sent to the location at the crack of dawn on a misty morning.

“She stopped halfway down the hill and I was kicked out of the Land Rover to ask what she wanted.

“She was admiring the view and we did a picture, with the mist around her.

“Forty years later, I got a call from the royal archives, which wanted to use the pictures.

“I went to the shop next day and nearly every newspaper on the stand was carrying the photo.”

Crowds watch a mannequin parade at DM Brown's in 1957.
A mannequin parade at DM Brown’s in 1957. Image: Alex Coupar.

When Alex set out as a photographer, jute mills dotted the Dundee skyline and the Fifies were still in daily use, transporting Dundonians across the Tay.

Trams ruled the roads and kept the city running.

A tram passing Lochee Station in the 1950s.
A tram passing Lochee Station in the 1950s. Image: DC Thomson.

Forgotten names like Downfield, Lochee West, Magdalen Green and Stannergate served the various railway branch lines that radiated from Dundee.

Department stores lined the city centre during the halcyon days of G. L. Wilson, Draffens, D. M. Brown and Smith Brothers.

Flying Scotsman was iconic image

The exhibition, at the University of Dundee’s Tower Building, reveals some of the many changes and developments recorded by Alex over the years.

The Dryburgh multis, seen through the trees, in 1960.
The Dryburgh multis in 1960. Image: Alex Coupar.

Dundee’s landscape changed dramatically as multis rose.

Large numbers of high blocks were built in the 1960s, mostly on the outer edges of the
city but also in a few prominent inner slum-clearance areas.

He also photographed the start of the Tay Road Bridge construction in 1963.

Much of Dundee’s historic city centre vanished, including the Empress Ballroom where many young couples went dancing and shared their first kiss.

A man and some machinery in profile above the river as the bridge is built
Alex recorded the building of the bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

Among the photographs on display is the shot of the Flying Scotsman turning heads at Tay Bridge Station in May 1964.

The most famous locomotive in the world was making its maiden journey north of the Forth Rail Bridge and aroused a great deal of interest.

Queen’s College, Dundee, Railway and Transport Society organised the 1964 rail tour, which ran from Edinburgh to Aberdeen via Perth and back via Dundee.

Traffic was halted by the massed crowds.

Crowds on the railway lines next to The Flying Scotsman at Tay Bridge Station.
The Flying Scotsman at Tay Bridge Station. Image: DC Thomson.

Alex said: “I was The Courier’s unofficial railway correspondent at the time, reviewing books and writing wee articles.

“She signifies the best of British.

“Lots of people who knew about the trip came down to see it.

“The crowds in the picture speak for themselves.

“You could never get a crowd like that in Tay Bridge Station nowadays.

“No chance.”

Timex image nominated for world award

Alex photographed The Beatles at the Caird Hall in October 1964 where they performed two concerts, at 6.30pm and 8.45pm.

It was the last time they would come to Dundee.

Alex photographed a fire at the Timex factory in 1966.

A firefighter in front of a huge plume of smoke during the fire at Timex in 1966
The fire at Timex in 1966. Image: Alex Coupar.

He heard the fire engine sirens and followed them to the Milton of Craigie plant.

Smoke was everywhere.

This iconic image looked like one man was fighting the fire on his own and was nominated for the World Press Photo Competition.

It appeared in their display of winning pictures in The Hague.

A lady looks at a newspaper in the Ward Road Library reading room.
Lady in the Ward Road Library reading room. Image: Alex Coupar.

Portraiture was a particular theme of Alex’s work.

Some of his portraits formed part of a weekly series called Faces of Dundee, which appeared in the People’s Journal.

A young boy in a cowboy costume with two guns
The sheriff of Dundee keeps the peace. Image: DC Thomson.

Alex photographed the last ferry to make the Tay crossing in August 1966.

They did so in the shadow of the new road bridge that made them redundant.

The flag-decorated Scotscraig was escorted by the lifeboat Robert and passengers sang Auld Lang Syne and there was dancing on deck.

The Queen Mother opened the Tay Road Bridge.

Alex was there to witness the occasion.

Spending 30 years at Dundee Rep

He left DC Thomson and opened a photography studio and became a freelance.

A Dundee aerial view in 1966. Image: Alex Coupar.

Apart from taking photographs for news stories, Alex worked closely with Dundee Rep and photographed every production for 30 years.

He got involved when the company was housed in Foresters’ Hall.

The stars he photographed treading the boards over the years included Alan Cumming, Gregor Fisher, Jill Gascoigne and Joanna Lumley.

He loved his time working there.

One fundraising event at the Angus Hotel was unforgettable.

Alex took photographs when Billy Connolly hosted a William McGonagall Supper to raise funds for the new Dundee Rep Theatre in Tay Square.

The Big Yin’s original take on McGonagall predictably brought the house down.

At the end of the night Connolly sent an order over to the Deep Sea Restaurant to make up 100 chip butties that were delivered around midnight.

The Big Yin was still holding court as the sun was coming up.

Alex Coupar chronicled the faces and places of Dundee

Alex was frequently commissioned by architects to photograph their buildings, including supermarkets, retail centres and housing developments.

He often worked for the city’s Caledon shipyard, which was the manufacturing heartbeat of Dundee before the gates finally closed in 1981.

A smiling female spinner is busy at Constable Works in 1972.
A spinner at Constable Works in 1972. Image: Alex Coupar.

Alex watched the Dundee landscape shift and change throughout the decades.

He said: “I photographed the huge swimming pool at the waterfront being built and demolished.

“I also watched Margaret Thatcher open the Hilton at the waterfront.”

He closed his studio in 2000 and donated his extensive body of work to the University of Dundee, which is displaying more than 100 of his photographs.

A smiling Alex Coupar holds up one of his photographs, a nature scene
Alex Coupar was a photographer for six decades. Image: DC Thomson.

Coupar’s Camera is a collaboration with the University of Dundee Museums.

Alex is among the visitors who have attended the exhibition and he was “taken aback” when he walked in and saw all his photographs on display.

It can be seen in the Lamb Gallery on the first floor of the Tower Building from Monday to Saturday, with free admission, until November 2.

More from Past Times

The Victoria cinema before demolition in July 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
The last reel at the Victoria cinema meant a sad end for a Dundee…
3
Keith Wright scores Dundee's first goal against United in August 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
1989 Dundee derby weekend delivered more than just hat-trick joy for Keith Wright
Dundee cousins Alec Lawson and John Brown on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade where they are performing in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Image: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
From Dundee to Australia: ex-pat cousins reunited on stage at the Royal Edinburgh Military…
Two smiling workers photographed sitting on the camel at Bowbridge Works in 1955.
Juteopolis is gone but what became of Dundee's jute mill statues?
Majorettes at the 1992 festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Festival: The parade that took over city streets from the '70s to the…
There was big hair and great music at Club Feet. Image: Supplied.
Did you tap your toes on the dancefloor at Dundee's Club Feet?
The 125 was seen for the first time in Dundee in April 1978. Image: Scott Cunningham.
InterCity 125 leads the way as diesels in Dundee drive our '70s and '80s…
3
People gather during a Collection Day for the RNLI on June 2 1906 at the Royal Arch.
Take a horse and cart into the past to see Dundee in black and…
Star Wars actor Ian McDiarmid beside a row of red-armoured Storm Troops
Angus Star Wars icon Ian McDiarmid says 'the Emperor's been good to me'
Didi Dundee, widow of Average White Band founder Robbie McIntosh, on a visit to Dundee to lay flowers on his grave. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Widow remembers Dundee’s Average White Band drummer 50 years after the tragedy that changed…

Conversation