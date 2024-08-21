Perthshire private school’s shock closure puts 48-year-old Riding for Disabled group under threat

The shock closure of a Perthshire private school has left a much-loved Riding for the Disabled group homeless and pony-less.

The Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group is based at the equestrian centre at Kilgraston School.

But last Tuesday’s announcement that Kilgraston was closing, with immediate effect, means the group is now scrambling to find a new location – and mounts for its young riders.

Riding for the Disabled volunteers say the Glenfarg group is now at risk of folding.

They are hoping to hold crisis talks with representatives from Kilgraston School later this week to see if there is anything they can salvage from their partnership.

Kilgraston said it wanted to support Riding for the Disabled to find alternative premises.

But in a statement to The Courier, the school confirmed: “It is with a heavy heart that our long-standing relationship with Riding for the Disabled has come to an end.

“This was a valued part of life within the school.”

The statement went on: “We want to express our deepest gratitude to the team at Riding for the Disabled for their dedication, passion, and extraordinary work they do.

“The impact of their efforts on the lives of so many individuals is immeasurable, and it has been an honour to be part of this mission.”

‘Kilgraston School closure puts group under threat’

The Glenfarg RDA group moved to Kilgraston School at nearby Bridge of Earn in 2019.

Around a dozen youngsters enjoyed lessons at the school’s equestrian centre every week, assisted by a dedicated group of volunteers.

It’s understood the Glenfarg group has one pony of its own.

But the others belong to Kilgraston.

Dave Anderson, Perth and Kinross county chairman for Riding for the Disabled, says the closure announcement is a blow.

“We thought we had been given a reprieve after Kilgraston was saved from closure last year,” he said.

“This puts the Glenfarg RDA group under threat.

“It has been going for more than 40 years. It would be a real shame if if has to fold.”

Dave said the Glenfarg group was now urgently looking for new premises and a new partnership.

“Members of the local group are meeting people from Kilgraston later this week,” he added.

“The school made us feel very welcome there. It was a valuable partnership that helped a lot of people.

Riding for Disabled group a victim of Kilgraston School money troubles

The Glenfarg RDA group has been in existence since 1976.

Its volunteers attended a celebration marking the 55th anniversary of the charity earlier this year.

Pat Scotland from the Glenfarg group was hailed as one of the longest standing volunteers.

She and Mary Aitken have both been volunteering with the Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group for about 38 years.

Speaking to The Courier at the event, Pat said: “It’s just lovely to see the looks on the children’s faces when they see their pony.

“And you can see the difference in them when they come back off at the end.

“But the ponies deserve the credit too. They can sense what the riders need from them. It’s magical.”

The closure of Kilgraston School comes just over a year after parents raised the money to keep it going when it faced financial problems.

In a letter to families and former students, the school claimed the potential impact of changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and a roll of just 173 pupils were factors in the closure.

It also claimed it would need 210 pupils to break even and would have to plug a £860,000 black hole in its finances for the next academic year.

The school also has £3.4 million of loans and finance commitments outstanding.