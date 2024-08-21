Perthshire private school’s shock closure puts 48-year-old Riding for Disabled group under threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire private school’s shock closure puts 48-year-old Riding for Disabled group under threat

The closure of Kilgraston School leaves its RDA group with nowhere to meet - and no ponies for disabled riders

By Morag Lindsay
Exterior of Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn, a stately home-type building over three storeys.
Kilgraston School was also home to the Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The shock closure of a Perthshire private school has left a much-loved Riding for the Disabled group homeless and pony-less.

The Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group is based at the equestrian centre at Kilgraston School.

But last Tuesday’s announcement that Kilgraston was closing, with immediate effect, means the group is now scrambling to find a new location – and mounts for its young riders.

Riding for the Disabled volunteers say the Glenfarg group is now at risk of folding.

They are hoping to hold crisis talks with representatives from Kilgraston School later this week to see if there is anything they can salvage from their partnership.

Group of Glenfarg Riding for Disabled volunteers in matching blue sweatshirts, seated and standing around a table in a function suite
Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled volunteers at a charity celebration earlier this year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kilgraston said it wanted to support Riding for the Disabled to find alternative premises.

But in a statement to The Courier, the school confirmed: “It is with a heavy heart that our long-standing relationship with Riding for the Disabled has come to an end.

“This was a valued part of life within the school.”

The statement went on: “We want to express our deepest gratitude to the team at Riding for the Disabled for their dedication, passion, and extraordinary work they do.

“The impact of their efforts on the lives of so many individuals is immeasurable, and it has been an honour to be part of this mission.”

‘Kilgraston School closure puts group under threat’

The Glenfarg RDA group moved to Kilgraston School at nearby Bridge of Earn in 2019.

the grounds of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire.
Kilgraston school had its own equestrian centre in the grounds.

Around a dozen youngsters enjoyed lessons at the school’s equestrian centre every week, assisted by a dedicated group of volunteers.

It’s understood the Glenfarg group has one pony of its own.

But the others belong to Kilgraston.

Dave Anderson, Perth and Kinross county chairman for Riding for the Disabled, says the closure announcement is a blow.

“We thought we had been given a reprieve after Kilgraston was saved from closure last year,” he said.

“This puts the Glenfarg RDA group under threat.

“It has been going for more than 40 years. It would be a real shame if if has to fold.”

Dave Anderson in suit and tie speaking to audience in front of a Riding for the Disabled Association banner
Dave Anderson speaking at an RDA event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dave said the Glenfarg group was now urgently looking for new premises and a new partnership.

“Members of the local group are meeting people from Kilgraston later this week,” he  added.

“The school made us feel very welcome there. It was a valuable partnership that helped a lot of people.

Riding for Disabled group a victim of Kilgraston School money troubles

The Glenfarg RDA group has been in existence since 1976.

Its volunteers attended a celebration marking the 55th anniversary of the charity earlier this year.

Youngster on horseback with group of RDA volunteers around him
Riding for the Disabled volunteers help in all kinds of ways: Image: Riding for the Disabled Association.

Pat Scotland from the Glenfarg group was hailed as one of the longest standing volunteers.

She and Mary Aitken have both been volunteering with the Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group for about 38 years.

Speaking to The Courier at the event, Pat said: “It’s just lovely to see the looks on the children’s faces when they see their pony.

“And you can see the difference in them when they come back off at the end.

“But the ponies deserve the credit too. They can sense what the riders need from them. It’s magical.”

Pat Scotland cutting RDA 55th anniversary cake with former St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown and another woman
Pat Scotland of the Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group, with Geoff Brown and Jennifer Valentine, from Breadalbane Riding for the Disabled at the 55th anniversary gathering in Perth’s McDiarmid Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The closure of Kilgraston School comes just over a year after parents raised the money to keep it going when it faced financial problems.

In a letter to families and former students, the school claimed the potential impact of changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and a roll of just 173 pupils were factors in the closure.

It also claimed it would need 210 pupils to break even and would have to plug a £860,000 black hole in its finances for the next academic year.

The school also has £3.4 million of loans and finance commitments outstanding.

Conversation