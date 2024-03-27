Ex-Saints boss Geoff Brown helps Perthshire Riding for the Disabled volunteers mark 55th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ex-Saints boss Geoff Brown helps Perthshire Riding for the Disabled volunteers mark 55th anniversary

Riding for the Disabled volunteers from across Perthshire were treated to a lunch at St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park.

By Morag Lindsay
Pat Scotland, Geoff Brown and Jennifer Valentine laughing as they cut the cake at the Riding for the Disabled Perthshire celebration
Pat Scotland, Geoff Brown and Jennifer Valentine cut the cake at the Riding for the Disabled Perthshire celebration. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Riding for the Disabled volunteers from across Perth and Kinross gathered to celebrate the charity’s 55th birthday.

Representatives from all six groups in the county attended a thank you lunch in Perth.

Former St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown thanked them for their service.

The businessman and racehorse owner hosts a Riding for the Disabled group at his Kinfauns stables.

He said it was a constant source of joy.

“I get to see children coming off ponies with smiles on their faces,” he said.

“I don’t think you can ask for a better reward.

Geoff Brown addressing the guests at the Riding for the Disabled event in McDiarmid Park
Geoff Brown said thank you to the Perthshire Riding for the Disabled volunteers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“That’s my incentive,” he added.

“But we wouldn’t be able to do any of it without the volunteers.”

Guests at the luncheon included Jennifer Valentine from the Breadalbane group, who has been helping with Riding for the Disabled for 33 years.

“We have a lovely group of volunteers,” she said.

“And we’re lucky to have so much support from the local community – especially the schools.”

Pat Scotland is another stalwart. She and Mary Aitken have both been volunteering with the Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group for about 38 years.

Group of people, most in blue Riding for the Disabled sweatshirts around a table at the Perth luncheon
The Glenfarg contingent with Pat Scotland seated centre, and Mary Aitken, standing second from left. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pat agrees that it’s the responses from the riders that makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s just lovely to see the looks on the children’s faces when they see their pony. And you can see the difference in them when they come back off at the end,” she said.

“But the ponies deserve the credit too. They can sense what the riders need from them. It’s magical.”

Perthshire Riding for Disabled groups all have stories to tell

The six local Riding for the Disabled groups have a long and proud history.

Room full of people seated at round tables listening to Dave Anderson at the top table
Guests listen to Dave Anderson, Perth county chairman for Riding for the Disabled at the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Blairgowrie enjoyed a memorable visit from the charity’s president HRH the Princess Royal as part of that group’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2022.

In 2023 Rideaway, now based at Crieff Hydro Stables, celebrated its 50th birthday with the help of a visit from celebrity guest and local lad Ewan McGregor.

The Equestrian Centre at Kilgraston School is the base for weekly sessions run by Glenfarg group.

The Auchterarder group is lucky enough to use the facilities at the Gleneagles Equestrian School.

Breadalbane is one of the smaller groups, based at Knockdarroch Farm, Pitlochry.

Linda Cryan, Kate Hood, Barbara Dowdeswell, Linda Riseborough and Rhona Christie seated and standing at a round table at the Perthshire Riding for the Disabled lunch in McDiarmid park
Linda Cryan, Kate Hood, Barbara Dowdeswell, Linda Riseborough and Rhona Christie at the Perthshire Riding for the Disabled lunch in McDiarmid park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And Kinfauns Stables RDA is the youngest in the area, having been founded in 2015. It has thrived and is now the biggest riding group in Perth & Kinross, operating five days a week throughout the year.

Supporters key to Riding for Disabled

There are around 450 RDA centres in the UK, supporting up to 20,000 children and adults with a wide range of physical disabilities and learning difficulties.

Volunteers help them get stuck into activities such as riding and carriage driving.

Along the way, they enjoy therapy, fitness, skills development, opportunities for achievement and most importantly fun.

Geoff Brown in indoor riding arena holding two ponies by their bridles
Geoff Brown with Gemma Patterson on Blue and Angis Welch on Jigsaw ahead of the launch of the Kinfauns group in 2015.

In recent years, more unmounted activities such as Tea with a Pony and Horsecare Clubs have been offered.

Nationally some 13,000 volunteers give up their time to make this all possible.

But more volunteers are always needed, as is support with fundraising.

This week’s volunteers luncheon in Perth was made possible with the support of the Jimmie Cairncross and John Thomson Trusts, and the help of St Johnstone Football Club.

