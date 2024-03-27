Ex-Saints boss Geoff Brown helps Perthshire Riding for the Disabled volunteers mark 55th anniversary

Riding for the Disabled volunteers from across Perth and Kinross gathered to celebrate the charity’s 55th birthday.

Representatives from all six groups in the county attended a thank you lunch in Perth.

Former St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown thanked them for their service.

The businessman and racehorse owner hosts a Riding for the Disabled group at his Kinfauns stables.

He said it was a constant source of joy.

“I get to see children coming off ponies with smiles on their faces,” he said.

“I don’t think you can ask for a better reward.

“That’s my incentive,” he added.

“But we wouldn’t be able to do any of it without the volunteers.”

Guests at the luncheon included Jennifer Valentine from the Breadalbane group, who has been helping with Riding for the Disabled for 33 years.

“We have a lovely group of volunteers,” she said.

“And we’re lucky to have so much support from the local community – especially the schools.”

Pat Scotland is another stalwart. She and Mary Aitken have both been volunteering with the Glenfarg Riding for the Disabled group for about 38 years.

Pat agrees that it’s the responses from the riders that makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s just lovely to see the looks on the children’s faces when they see their pony. And you can see the difference in them when they come back off at the end,” she said.

“But the ponies deserve the credit too. They can sense what the riders need from them. It’s magical.”

Perthshire Riding for Disabled groups all have stories to tell

The six local Riding for the Disabled groups have a long and proud history.

Blairgowrie enjoyed a memorable visit from the charity’s president HRH the Princess Royal as part of that group’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2022.

In 2023 Rideaway, now based at Crieff Hydro Stables, celebrated its 50th birthday with the help of a visit from celebrity guest and local lad Ewan McGregor.

The Equestrian Centre at Kilgraston School is the base for weekly sessions run by Glenfarg group.

The Auchterarder group is lucky enough to use the facilities at the Gleneagles Equestrian School.

Breadalbane is one of the smaller groups, based at Knockdarroch Farm, Pitlochry.

And Kinfauns Stables RDA is the youngest in the area, having been founded in 2015. It has thrived and is now the biggest riding group in Perth & Kinross, operating five days a week throughout the year.

Supporters key to Riding for Disabled

There are around 450 RDA centres in the UK, supporting up to 20,000 children and adults with a wide range of physical disabilities and learning difficulties.

Volunteers help them get stuck into activities such as riding and carriage driving.

Along the way, they enjoy therapy, fitness, skills development, opportunities for achievement and most importantly fun.

In recent years, more unmounted activities such as Tea with a Pony and Horsecare Clubs have been offered.

Nationally some 13,000 volunteers give up their time to make this all possible.

But more volunteers are always needed, as is support with fundraising.

This week’s volunteers luncheon in Perth was made possible with the support of the Jimmie Cairncross and John Thomson Trusts, and the help of St Johnstone Football Club.