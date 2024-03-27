Eden Project manager’s pledge to ‘push boundaries’ in Dundee

The design and construction of Eden Project Dundee will “push boundaries”.

That’s the ambition of Charles Sainsbury, Eden Project’s energy and sustainability manager.

In his words, he makes sure Eden “walks the walk as well as talking the talk” in terms of sustainability on its own projects.

He will be heavily involved in the detailed design of the Dundee attraction, making sure it can be delivered in with as little impact on the environment as possible.

Little impact in terms of carbon footprint – but potentially a transformational impact on companies looking to become Eden suppliers.

He said Eden will insist on high sustainability standards from everyone it works with. This could encourage suppliers to accelerate their own net zero journeys.

But the emphasis on a low carbon footprint means companies operating in Tayside and Fife will have an edge when it comes to procurement, with less distance to travel to the site.

Eden Project Dundee is expected to cost around £130 million and could open towards the end of 2026.

Mr Sainsbury said: “A large part of any organisation’s carbon footprint is their supply chain.

“Low carbon supply chains are developed locally. We need suppliers and partners to come with us.

“This means there will be a trickle through impact in terms of changing industries and local economies.”

Design of Eden Project Dundee

Eden Project aims to be climate positive by 2030 and Charles is responsible for driving progress on this.

At its existing attraction in Cornwall, there is a geothermal energy system, grows its own crops to minimise food miles and does rainwater harvesting.

Charles said that with a new site, it’s important to “get things right” at the design phase.

Eden will look to reuse what is already on the East Dock Street site, which was a former gas works. It will only bring in additional materials which could be recycled or reused.

“We want to reuse the gas works site and really think outside of the box in terms of how we design and deliver the project,” Charles said.

“We want to be circular and use materials that can be used again and again.

“There’s a challenge with land remediation on the Dundee site – there’s a lot of material there.

“It’s pretty challenging to think how we can reuse a gas tower but that’s absolutely what we should be aiming for.

“We have to push the boundaries and think about construction in a new way, which is a circular approach.

“It’s a new way of doing business but it’s what you have to do if you want to achieve these low carbon goals and have a positive impact on the planet. It’s not easy and it’s not cheap either. But we have to do it.”

