Eden Project manager’s pledge to ‘push boundaries’ in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Eden Project manager’s pledge to ‘push boundaries’ in Dundee

Eden Project will hold itself to the highest standards when it designs and constructs its Dundee attraction.

By Rob McLaren
An artist's impression of The Dundee Eden Project, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.

The design and construction of Eden Project Dundee will “push boundaries”.

That’s the ambition of Charles Sainsbury, Eden Project’s energy and sustainability manager.

In his words, he makes sure Eden “walks the walk as well as talking the talk” in terms of sustainability on its own projects.

He will be heavily involved in the detailed design of the Dundee attraction, making sure it can be delivered in with as little impact on the environment as possible.

Little impact in terms of carbon footprint – but potentially a transformational impact on companies looking to become Eden suppliers.

He said Eden will insist on high sustainability standards from everyone it works with. This could encourage suppliers to accelerate their own net zero journeys.

But the emphasis on a low carbon footprint means companies operating in Tayside and Fife will have an edge when it comes to procurement, with less distance to travel to the site.

Eden Project Dundee is expected to cost around £130 million and could open towards the end of 2026.

Mr Sainsbury said: “A large part of any organisation’s carbon footprint is their supply chain.

“Low carbon supply chains are developed locally. We need suppliers and partners to come with us.

“This means there will be a trickle through impact in terms of changing industries and local economies.”

Design of Eden Project Dundee

Eden Project aims to be climate positive by 2030 and Charles is responsible for driving progress on this.

At its existing attraction in Cornwall, there is a geothermal energy system, grows its own crops to minimise food miles and does rainwater harvesting.

Charles said that with a new site, it’s important to “get things right” at the design phase.

Eden will look to reuse what is already on the East Dock Street site, which was a former gas works. It will only bring in additional materials which could be recycled or reused.

“We want to reuse the gas works site and really think outside of the box in terms of how we design and deliver the project,” Charles said.

“We want to be circular and use materials that can be used again and again.

Charles Sainsbury, energy and sustainability manager at Eden Project. Image: Eden Project.

“There’s a challenge with land remediation on the Dundee site – there’s a lot of material there.

“It’s pretty challenging to think how we can reuse a gas tower but that’s absolutely what we should be aiming for.

“We have to push the boundaries and think about construction in a new way, which is a circular approach.

“It’s a new way of doing business but it’s what you have to do if you want to achieve these low carbon goals and have a positive impact on the planet. It’s not easy and it’s not cheap either. But we have to do it.”

Eden Project sustainability manager to appear at Courier Business Conference

Charles will speak at The Courier Business Conference, which is being held at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on April 24.

The conference has the theme of Eden Dundee: Growing a Climate Positive Economy.

The old gasworks in East Dock Street in Dundee.

Held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, the conference will be an opportunity for businesses to learn how they could get involved as a potential supplier or partner.

The keynote speaker is international attractions expert Pierre-Yves Gerbeau.

He will share his insights from a stellar career which has included revitalising Disneyland Paris, leading London’s Millennium Dome and playing a central role in France’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Tickets for the event are available at www.thecourierbusinessconference.com

More from Business

A £5,000 deposit mortgage for first-time buyers has been launched by Yorkshire Building Society (Mike Egerton/PA)
New mortgage helps first-time buyers get on property ladder with £5,000 deposit
A relatively high proportion of women and younger adults are seeking help with their debts, according to StepChange Debt Charity (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Women and young adults account for high proportion of debt charity’s clients
The IPPR report recommends a job-centric industrial strategy for AI be put in place (PA)
Up to eight million UK jobs at risk from AI, report says
Monzo has joined 159, the phone service that connects people with their bank when they receive a suspect call out of the blue about a financial matter (Yui Mok/PA)
Monzo joins other banks in signing up to 159 anti-fraud phone call service
Owner of Rachel's Willow Designs, Rachel Kirk.
How Rachel turned passion for willow weaving into a Perthshire business
File photo dated 04/10/16 of an electronic ticker tape showing the FTSE 100. (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
FTSE 100 edges higher amid strong showing from retail stocks
Chris O’Shea, group chief executive of Centrica (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Centrica boss who said ‘no point’ justifying his salary sees pay nearly double
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has assured the public that the pensions triple lock will remain in place throughout the next Parliament if the Conservatives win the general election (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Sunak pledges pensions triple lock will stay in place throughout next Parliament
Climate change has affected cocoa bean growers (Chris Terry/PA)
Chocolate woes set to last beyond Easter as weather takes toll on cocoa harvests
Bellway said that things are looking better for customers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bellway boss ‘encouraged’ as mortgage rates start to fall

Conversation