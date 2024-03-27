5 of the most beautiful cottages for sale in Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the most beautiful cottages for sale in Fife, Angus and Perthshire

We've found 5 lovely cottages in Tayside and Fife that are pretty enough to belong on a postcard.

The exterior of a Fife cottage, seen from the garden
This cottage in rural Fife could be someone's dream home. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

There’s something wonderful about a cottage.

Beautiful on the outside and cosy and welcoming on the inside, they have a charm that new-build houses can’t recreate.

Tayside and Fife have an abundance of attractive, traditional cottages.

We’ve found five that are currently on sale.

Scone

The outside of Rose Cottage in Scone.
Rose Cottage in Scone. Image: Zoopla.

With its own community yet within easy reach of Perth, Scone is a popular place to live.

Rose Cottage is located in the centre of the village.

The two-bedroom semi-detached cottage is set back from the main road.

It has double glazing and electric heating. The generously sized back garden is a suntrap in the summertime.

Rose Cottage is on sale for offers over £140,000.

Glenogil

An aerial view of Soutra Cottage, with the fields surrounding it in the Angus Glens.
Soutra Cottage has a lovely setting in the Angus Glens. Image: TSPC.

With a terrific location on the edge of the Angus Glens, Soutra Cottage is ideal for those who enjoy tranquillity.

The detached stone house has three double bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

There’s even a sunroom with its own hot tub. Parking is taken care of thanks to a driveway and double garage.

There is solid fuel heating and rooftop solar panels.

Soutra Cottage has a hot tub in the sunroom.
Soutra Cottage has a hot tub in the sunroom. Image: Zoopla.

A large rear garden has a summerhouse, sheds and views over the Angus countryside.

The interior is dated and the cottage could do with some modernisation.

However, the property provides a fantastic opportunity to create a beautiful home in the Angus Glens.

Soutra Cottage is on sale for offers over £245,000.

Blairgowrie

Cars parked on the street outside the cottage in Blairgowrie
This cottage in Blairgowrie is ready to move in to. Image: Zoopla.

This attractive stone cottage is just a few minutes’ walk from Blairgowrie’s town centre.

Nicely upgraded by its current owners, it’s ready to move in to.

The living room has a wood-burning stove to keep it cosy during the winter months. There’s a kitchen, utility room, double bedroom and a bathroom.

There’s also an attic room accessed by a staircase from the hall.

The pretty garden has lawn, attractive borders and two patio areas.

The cottage is on sale for offers over £125,000.

Cuparmuir

The large back garden with a tree and bushes of the Cuparmuir cottage
Located in the Fife hamlet of Cuparmuir, this cottage comes with a large garden. Image: Zoopla.

Teviot Cottage is in the village of Cuparmuir, a short distance from Cupar itself.

The detached house requires upgrading and has the potential to be extended into a large family home.

At present the house has a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a wet room.

There’s a recently fitted gas boiler and the living room has a wood burning stove.

A large back garden has nice views over the Fife countryside.

Teviot Cottage is on sale for offers over £220,000.

Lundie

The outside of the cream cottage in Lundie, near Dundee
Lundie is a tranquil rural area within easy reach of Dundee. Image: Zoopla.

Several smaller cottages were joined together to create this striking home in a hamlet near Dundee.

Pitermo Cottage enjoys panoramic countryside views all around. The three-bedroom home is beautifully done up and ready to be lived in.

The dining kitchen blends traditional style with modern conveniences. The spacious living room has a wood-burning stove and timber panelling.

The living room at the Lundie cottage, with a white couch, grey armchair, fireplace and paintings on the walls
The interior is in excellent condition. Image: Zoopla.

Off the lounge is an office with its own door to the back garden.

There are three bedrooms, one with an en suite, a family bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside there’s a driveway, large rear garden and a patio.

Pitermo Cottage is on sale for offers over £325,000.

Conversation