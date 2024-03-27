5 of the most beautiful cottages for sale in Fife, Angus and Perthshire

There’s something wonderful about a cottage.

Beautiful on the outside and cosy and welcoming on the inside, they have a charm that new-build houses can’t recreate.

Tayside and Fife have an abundance of attractive, traditional cottages.

We’ve found five that are currently on sale.

Scone

With its own community yet within easy reach of Perth, Scone is a popular place to live.

Rose Cottage is located in the centre of the village.

The two-bedroom semi-detached cottage is set back from the main road.

It has double glazing and electric heating. The generously sized back garden is a suntrap in the summertime.

Rose Cottage is on sale for offers over £140,000.

Glenogil

With a terrific location on the edge of the Angus Glens, Soutra Cottage is ideal for those who enjoy tranquillity.

The detached stone house has three double bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

There’s even a sunroom with its own hot tub. Parking is taken care of thanks to a driveway and double garage.

There is solid fuel heating and rooftop solar panels.

A large rear garden has a summerhouse, sheds and views over the Angus countryside.

The interior is dated and the cottage could do with some modernisation.

However, the property provides a fantastic opportunity to create a beautiful home in the Angus Glens.

Soutra Cottage is on sale for offers over £245,000.

Blairgowrie

This attractive stone cottage is just a few minutes’ walk from Blairgowrie’s town centre.

Nicely upgraded by its current owners, it’s ready to move in to.

The living room has a wood-burning stove to keep it cosy during the winter months. There’s a kitchen, utility room, double bedroom and a bathroom.

There’s also an attic room accessed by a staircase from the hall.

The pretty garden has lawn, attractive borders and two patio areas.

The cottage is on sale for offers over £125,000.

Cuparmuir

Teviot Cottage is in the village of Cuparmuir, a short distance from Cupar itself.

The detached house requires upgrading and has the potential to be extended into a large family home.

At present the house has a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a wet room.

There’s a recently fitted gas boiler and the living room has a wood burning stove.

A large back garden has nice views over the Fife countryside.

Teviot Cottage is on sale for offers over £220,000.

Lundie

Several smaller cottages were joined together to create this striking home in a hamlet near Dundee.

Pitermo Cottage enjoys panoramic countryside views all around. The three-bedroom home is beautifully done up and ready to be lived in.

The dining kitchen blends traditional style with modern conveniences. The spacious living room has a wood-burning stove and timber panelling.

Off the lounge is an office with its own door to the back garden.

There are three bedrooms, one with an en suite, a family bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside there’s a driveway, large rear garden and a patio.

Pitermo Cottage is on sale for offers over £325,000.