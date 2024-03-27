Dundee man battered partner with crutch, leaving her cut and bruised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man battered partner with crutch, leaving her cut and bruised

Darren Drapaljo has been locked up after committing the assault, which he does not remember.

By Ciaran Shanks
Darren Drapajlo. Image: Facebook
Darren Drapajlo. Image: Facebook

A woman was left covered in bruises after being battered with a crutch by her partner in Dundee.

Darren Drapajlo claimed he had no memory of beating the woman in a row over money last year.

The repeat offender was locked up after he admitted carrying out the assault at the home they used to share on Dundee’s Mains Road.

Crutch attack

The city’s sheriff court was told how the pair had been in an on-off relationship for several years.

Throughout the morning in the run-up to the incident, they had been arguing about cash before the dispute took a violent turn.

“Things began get to heated at about 5pm when the complainer confronted the accused about the issue,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“They continued to argue.

“The accused then picked up the complainer’s crutch and began hitting her to the head and body repeatedly.

“The complainer tried to prevent the accused from doing this and tried to restrain him.

“As a result, she landed on the sofa in the living room.”

The incident calmed down and the woman remained with Drapajlo, 42, before informing her support worker about the attack the next day.

The worker, in turn, contacted police who arrived to find the woman was upset, with visible scratches and bruises on her body.

Ms Ritchie said the woman had a cut to the top of her head, bruising to her face and neck and “multiple” bruises on her body.

Remembers nothing of assault

Drapajlo, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to assaulting his then-partner by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with the crutch to her injury on June 7 last year.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said despite having a raft of previous convictions, Drapajlo had never been hauled to court for domestic offences.

He said his client remembered nothing of the attack due to his pernicious addiction to diazepam and other illicit substances.

Mr Qumsieh told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “He was struggling badly with a drug problem at the time.

“He is now clean of drugs within the prison system.

“He has now accepted that this must have happened in the way described but he has no recollection at all.

“It seems to be very much out of character.

“He is appalled by the behaviour which he now accepts he carried out.

“The relationship is completely over and he understands that.”

Drapajlo was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was made subject to a non-harassment order designed to keep him away from the woman for the next two years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

