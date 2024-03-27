Film stars, footballers and superstar DJs made The Ice Factory in Perth a hot ticket

The Ice Factory opened 30 years ago in Perth and promised the “ultimate club experience”.

There were designer cocktails, superstar DJs and A-list stars on the guest list.

The building in Shore Road was originally the old Milne’s freezer store before being converted into a £500,000 nightclub by Perth businessman John Bryden.

The investment raised a few eyebrows back in 1994 but the gamble paid off.

The Ice Factory was fine-tuned to perfection and Mr Bryden imported the sound and lighting systems from Denmark.

The dream rig included eight bass bins concealed at the sides of the dancefloor which created a “unique sound sensation”.

The “fully intelligent” lighting and laser system was computer controlled.

Iced Lady and Frostbite cocktails

There were two bars including one specialising in the imaginatively named Ice Factory cocktails.

The Ice Breaker, Green Glacier, Frostbite, Iced Lady and Polar Punch were being served up in 1994.

“The Ice Factory has to be seen to be believed,” said Mr Bryden.

“It has taken two years to complete, from the initial idea to the finished club, and brings a new dimension to Perth’s nightlife.”

The wildlife dance area was sandwiched in between the main dance floor and the bottom part of the club.

A courtyard was attached to that bottom part where clubbers could chill out.

Seating round the sides of the dancefloor included “bum rests” and “poseur tables” while the interior was decorated with poster panels, artwork and mirrors.

Entry was strictly over 21.

There would be everything from “singles nights to Fridays chart music, celebrity stars and special parties”.

Liam Neeson was in Perth for opening night at The Ice Factory

Geoff Capes, Olympic shot putter and two-time winner of the World’s Strongest Man, was in charge of security with his firm responsible for keeping order.

Nobody messed with him.

Mr Bryden said every possible customer comfort was incorporated in the design with a VIP lift, highly trained staff and “French fragrances on sale in the toilets”.

“From the moment someone walks into the Ice Factory, they are treated as a guest,” said Mr Dryden.

“Everything has been designed to produce the ultimate club experience which cannot be matched in this area.”

A VIP membership of the Ice Factory entitled the holder to “reduced entry, priority bookings, use of the club’s private car park and many other advantages”.

An exciting programme of events marked the opening, which was attended by Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange, who were filming Rob Roy in the area.

Rose Royce lead singer Gwen Dickey got the party started, which almost brought a visit from Mulder and Scully.

Mr Bryden arranged for strobe lights to pierce the night sky above the city for the opening – with approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The lights beamed high into the sky and were visible for miles around.

The glow was sufficient to spark UFO calls to the Barrack Street police headquarters.

Judge Jules provided the soundtrack

The big names kept coming.

Mr Bryden tapped into his many contacts on the Ibiza music scene and pretty much every big-name DJ played the two-room venue in the 1990s.

The likes of Judge Jules, Pete Tong, Paul Oakenfold and Orbital brought big tunes, monster breakdowns and hammering beats to the dancefloor.

The club was filled to capacity on Fridays and Saturdays with 1,300 clubbers.

It went on to claim Scottish and even UK nightclub of the year awards.

As he always was in these days, my former DC Thomson colleague, James Masson, was on hand with his trusty sidekick, freelance photographer Lawrence McNamara.

“These were heady days,” recalled James.

“Hundreds of clubbers from all over made their way to The Ice Factory.

“I remember Judge Jules had just finished his stint at the club.

“He was on his way to his hotel when a young lad stopped him outside the club.

“He introduced his girlfriend to Jules and, despite the DJ being tired and it being the early hours of the morning, Jules spoke to the couple and signed autographs.”

It was a nice touch.

“That’s what the Ice Factory was all about,” said James.

“People coming for a fun night out and going away happy.”

Stars like Frank Bruno packed a punch in Perth

A-list stars were made to feel right at home at the height of its heyday.

James said Rangers captain Lorenzo Amoruso was a regular visitor to Perth due to having friends in the area.

He said: “He was often at The Ice Factory and also popped into the Italian-owned Quality café in Perth city centre.

“Lorenzo was a big, friendly guy who I had the pleasure of talking to on a number of occasions.

“He once brought another of Rangers’ Italian contingent, Rino Gattuso, with him.

“Scotland rugby star, winger Kenny Logan, also visited with Ally McCoist in tow.”

Boxer Frank Bruno was also there.

However, he wasn’t relaxing, he was on the decks performing a DJ stint.

“Due to covering boxing for the Evening Telegraph, I had already met big Frank and, when he came to The Ice Factory, I spent most of the night with him,” said James.

“It was a great time.”

Bruno wasn’t the only famous boxer to show what he could do on the decks.

Live bands like The View and The Undertones also made an appearance.

However, when it came to celebrities, James said The Loft bar and restaurant, also owned by Mr Bryden, could eclipse The Ice Factory.

Jude Law happily chatted in Perth

One night in particular lives in the memory, when Jude Law, Sadie Frost, Meg Matthews, Rhys Ifans and Kate Moss arrived for drinks.

They all enjoyed a New Year break in January 2001 at the Newmiln Country House Hotel near Guildtown, just outside the Fair City.

They spent several hours in Guildtown pubs, chatting to locals during their time there.

They also ventured into Perth for drinks at That Bar and a meal at the bar’s newly-opened restaurant, The Loft.

James said: “Jude told me he would speak to me for a few minutes.

“Then they wanted left to enjoy their evening.

“I told him I was very thankful for this opportunity to cover their visit.

“He was a charming, courteous guy, very well mannered and very pleasant.”

The Loft became well established as a restaurant before opening as a members-only nightclub in 2003 with model Katie Price making a guest appearance.

She chatted to fans and signed autographs during her visit.

‘It was all glitz and glamour…’

They weren’t the only stars to pitch up in The Loft, as EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney also appeared there with Richard Blackwood.

Mr Bryden gave up the running of The Ice Factory in 2015 to focus his business interests elsewhere, including That Bar, The Loft, Roca Blu and the Tavern.

The Ice Factory and The Loft are still going strong in 2024 but gone are the days when entry was like getting a golden ticket and it was full of A-listers.

“It was all glitz and glamour,” James concluded.

“Whether we see those likes again remains to be seen.

“However, the memories are great.”