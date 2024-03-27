How couple completed stunning 150k Arbroath B&B renovation – then opened a sweetie shop downstairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How couple completed stunning 150k Arbroath B&B renovation – then opened a sweetie shop downstairs

Michelle Lloyd, 60, and husband Brian, 54, are fulfilling a lifelong dream after escaping their high-pressured careers and buying over Harbour Nights Guest House in Arbroath. Michelle told me their story.

Michelle and Brain Lloyd, Harbour Nights Guset House, The Shore, Arbroath, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Michelle and Brain Lloyd, Harbour Nights Guset House, The Shore, Arbroath, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

After losing all four of our parents in a short space of time, we realised that life is too short to put off your dreams.

We were living in Cheshire at the time. I had worked as an accountant for more than 40 years while Brian was an officer in the Navy.

We had been looking for an opportunity to line our own pockets for a while, but the loss of our parents was the trigger.

Harbour Nights Guest House in Arbroath.
Harbour Nights Guest House in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

We basically said: ‘Let’s put the house up for sale and see what happens.’

It sold in about 12 hours.

Initially, the game plan was to buy a nice villa in Turkey and a couple of holiday lets and go move out into the sunshine.

But after putting pen to paper and looking at the pros and cons, we were less sure.

Brain and Michelle Lloyd have spent three years renovating Harbour Nights B&B. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In October 2020, we came up to view the property and the area – and literally just fell in love with the place.

While we were viewing properties in Turkey, we noticed Harbour Nights B&B in Arbroath had gone up for sale.

Falling in love with Harbour Nights B&B

Arbroath is just a lovely little town and it had everything we were looking for.

The B&B is close to the sea and close to the shops – everything is on your doorstep.

Besides, the house is stunning. It’s Georgian and was originally an old sea captain’s house, so it has a rich history and is full of character.

The entrance hall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brian and Michelle wanted to retain the house’s Georgian features. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It might have been tired, but I could see the potential.

I had a vision in my mind and I just wanted to do it and Brian was 100% behind me.

We put an offer in and moved in in March 2021.

We originally thought we could probably salvage most of it, but we soon realised we needed to start from scratch.

The house was designed with Howdens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The dining room is clean and modern. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Wanting to get bookings in the diary as soon as possible, we spruced it up a bit as a temporary measure and opened our doors in May 2021.

In order to get the proper renovation work done, we closed down for one month during our quiet period every winter.

In that time we have replaced  absolutely everything, from the cellar and the outbuildings to the furniture and blinds.

We gave ourselves six years to do the work and somehow we have done it in just under three years.

So, how did we do it?

Our renovation journey

The B&B has three guest rooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a kitchen, living room and dining room.

There is the superior sea view suite, a boutique double and a double luxury twin room.

Brian and I stay in a self-contained flat with a kitchenette on the top floor.

The first major project we took on was the B&B kitchen. It was tired and desperately needed replaced.

The superior sea view suite at Harbour Nights Guest House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The superior sea view suite has its own living area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We designed a new one through Howdens, which includes little perks such as toasters on slide-out shelves, warming drawers and floor to ceiling fridges. It’s fantastic.

We then got a team of local tradesmen in – a joiner, plumber, electrician and decorators – and we completely gutted the property.

The floors and walls were stripped right back to the outer stone, so that they could be strengthened.

Then the whole of the house was repainted inside and outside, with new signage, new lighting, new carpets and blinds fitted throughout.

We also replaced all of the electrics and plumbing.

The boutique double room at Harbour Nights Guest House in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The en-suite for the boutique double room at Harbour Nights Guest House in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Brian and I managed the entire thing and helped out wherever we could, moving things, decorating, painting.

It was long hours – 16-17 hour days.

We would get up at 5am and fall into bed at midnight, sometimes having no time to eat or drink all day.

Renovating Harbour Nights B&B has cost us £150k

We have poured our heart and soul into Harbour Nights – as well as a hell of a lot of money.

We bought the property for £347,000 and we’ve spent nearly £150,000 on renovating it – which is far more than we ever imagined it would cost.

But, we are in the fortunate position to own it outright with no mortgage.

Plus, we are almost finished. We only have the radiators left to do, a large window in the stairs and a new back door to put on.

After that it is just little touch ups here and there. It’s like painting the Forth Road bridge – the job is never done.

The luxury twin room. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The twin room en-suite. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

‘We nearly got divorced four times’

It has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

And it has been challenging working together at time.

When Brian was in the Navy, he would be away all week, so this is literally the first time in 19 years that we have been together 24/7.

We joke that we nearly got divorced about four times. We’re over the hump now though!

Our goal was to put a clean, modern twist on an old building – and I think we achieved that.

A port hole in the kitchen door  in a nod to Brian’s Navy connections. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We were keen to keep the original architectural features of the building, such as the staircases, the fireplaces and the coving.

We wanted to highlight the height of the rooms, let in loads of light and keep it as airy and as clean as possible.

But, being next to the sea, we wanted to bring the beach vibe into it.

We also wanted there to be a Scottish twist, so we’ve included tartan here and there.

I think it is the little touches in the rooms that really make it, such as the sculptures and paintings by local artists which we have incorporated.

We’ve also included some of the items we have bought on our travels over the years, which many of our guests have commented on.

Opening Harbour Sweets and Treats sweet shop

Harbour Sweets & Treats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We have also opened up an old traditional sweet shop

Once the B&B was up and running, we then concentrated on opening the shop, which was originally a seafood deli.

This needed a complete makeover, including new concrete floors.

We opened that in August 2021 and it has gone ballistic as well.

Brian and Michelle Lloyd say the sweet shop has gone “ballistic” since it opened. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The community has just been great, we’ve never been made to feel like outsiders.

About two days after we moved in, there were knocks on the door and the neighbours were bringing us ‘Welcome to your New Home’ cards and flowers and everything.

And we like to help the community wherever we can. We often donate free accommodation at Harbour Nights and sweet shop vouchers at local events.

All the products that we use are all locally-sourced from the butcher, fruit farms, local fishmongers and so on – we like to help wherever we can.

Thank You messages from previous guests at Harbour Nights Guest House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Turnover at Harbour Nights B&B has tripled

Since taking over Harbour Nights B&B, we have tripled the turnover.

We have plenty of reoccurring guests – people from all over the world who have come back two or three times.

We are turning people away left, right and centre at the height of the season.

On one particular day we turned away about 28 people who showed up at the door.

We’ve also won awards from Visit Scotland for our breakfasts.

So, the hard work is paying off.

We are just absolutely loving our new lives – and we are extremely proud of what we’ve done so far.

