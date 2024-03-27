How couple completed stunning 150k Arbroath B&B renovation – then opened a sweetie shop downstairs

After losing all four of our parents in a short space of time, we realised that life is too short to put off your dreams.

We were living in Cheshire at the time. I had worked as an accountant for more than 40 years while Brian was an officer in the Navy.

We had been looking for an opportunity to line our own pockets for a while, but the loss of our parents was the trigger.

We basically said: ‘Let’s put the house up for sale and see what happens.’

It sold in about 12 hours.

Initially, the game plan was to buy a nice villa in Turkey and a couple of holiday lets and go move out into the sunshine.

But after putting pen to paper and looking at the pros and cons, we were less sure.

In October 2020, we came up to view the property and the area – and literally just fell in love with the place.

While we were viewing properties in Turkey, we noticed Harbour Nights B&B in Arbroath had gone up for sale.

Falling in love with Harbour Nights B&B

Arbroath is just a lovely little town and it had everything we were looking for.

The B&B is close to the sea and close to the shops – everything is on your doorstep.

Besides, the house is stunning. It’s Georgian and was originally an old sea captain’s house, so it has a rich history and is full of character.

It might have been tired, but I could see the potential.

I had a vision in my mind and I just wanted to do it and Brian was 100% behind me.

We put an offer in and moved in in March 2021.

We originally thought we could probably salvage most of it, but we soon realised we needed to start from scratch.

Wanting to get bookings in the diary as soon as possible, we spruced it up a bit as a temporary measure and opened our doors in May 2021.

In order to get the proper renovation work done, we closed down for one month during our quiet period every winter.

In that time we have replaced absolutely everything, from the cellar and the outbuildings to the furniture and blinds.

We gave ourselves six years to do the work and somehow we have done it in just under three years.

So, how did we do it?

Our renovation journey

The B&B has three guest rooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a kitchen, living room and dining room.

There is the superior sea view suite, a boutique double and a double luxury twin room.

Brian and I stay in a self-contained flat with a kitchenette on the top floor.

The first major project we took on was the B&B kitchen. It was tired and desperately needed replaced.

We designed a new one through Howdens, which includes little perks such as toasters on slide-out shelves, warming drawers and floor to ceiling fridges. It’s fantastic.

We then got a team of local tradesmen in – a joiner, plumber, electrician and decorators – and we completely gutted the property.

The floors and walls were stripped right back to the outer stone, so that they could be strengthened.

Then the whole of the house was repainted inside and outside, with new signage, new lighting, new carpets and blinds fitted throughout.

We also replaced all of the electrics and plumbing.

Brian and I managed the entire thing and helped out wherever we could, moving things, decorating, painting.

It was long hours – 16-17 hour days.

We would get up at 5am and fall into bed at midnight, sometimes having no time to eat or drink all day.

Renovating Harbour Nights B&B has cost us £150k

We have poured our heart and soul into Harbour Nights – as well as a hell of a lot of money.

We bought the property for £347,000 and we’ve spent nearly £150,000 on renovating it – which is far more than we ever imagined it would cost.

But, we are in the fortunate position to own it outright with no mortgage.

Plus, we are almost finished. We only have the radiators left to do, a large window in the stairs and a new back door to put on.

After that it is just little touch ups here and there. It’s like painting the Forth Road bridge – the job is never done.

‘We nearly got divorced four times’

It has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

And it has been challenging working together at time.

When Brian was in the Navy, he would be away all week, so this is literally the first time in 19 years that we have been together 24/7.

We joke that we nearly got divorced about four times. We’re over the hump now though!

Our goal was to put a clean, modern twist on an old building – and I think we achieved that.

We were keen to keep the original architectural features of the building, such as the staircases, the fireplaces and the coving.

We wanted to highlight the height of the rooms, let in loads of light and keep it as airy and as clean as possible.

But, being next to the sea, we wanted to bring the beach vibe into it.

We also wanted there to be a Scottish twist, so we’ve included tartan here and there.

I think it is the little touches in the rooms that really make it, such as the sculptures and paintings by local artists which we have incorporated.

We’ve also included some of the items we have bought on our travels over the years, which many of our guests have commented on.

Opening Harbour Sweets and Treats sweet shop

We have also opened up an old traditional sweet shop

Once the B&B was up and running, we then concentrated on opening the shop, which was originally a seafood deli.

This needed a complete makeover, including new concrete floors.

We opened that in August 2021 and it has gone ballistic as well.

The community has just been great, we’ve never been made to feel like outsiders.

About two days after we moved in, there were knocks on the door and the neighbours were bringing us ‘Welcome to your New Home’ cards and flowers and everything.

And we like to help the community wherever we can. We often donate free accommodation at Harbour Nights and sweet shop vouchers at local events.

All the products that we use are all locally-sourced from the butcher, fruit farms, local fishmongers and so on – we like to help wherever we can.

Turnover at Harbour Nights B&B has tripled

Since taking over Harbour Nights B&B, we have tripled the turnover.

We have plenty of reoccurring guests – people from all over the world who have come back two or three times.

We are turning people away left, right and centre at the height of the season.

On one particular day we turned away about 28 people who showed up at the door.

We’ve also won awards from Visit Scotland for our breakfasts.

So, the hard work is paying off.

We are just absolutely loving our new lives – and we are extremely proud of what we’ve done so far.