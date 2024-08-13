Perthshire boarding school closes down just a year after being saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire boarding school closes down just a year after being saved

In a letter to parents, Kilgraston School says changes to VAT exemptions and an £860,000 financial black hole are factors in the closure.

By Kieran Webster & Alasdair Clark
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Kilgraston School. Image: Kilgraston School.

A Perthshire boarding school has closed down just a year after being saved.

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, closed with immediate effect on Tuesday.

All parents and staff, along with former pupils, have been informed.

The school says discussions are ongoing to ensure alternative arrangements can be made for those affected.

It comes just over a year after parents raised money to keep the school going when it faced financial problems.

Kilgraston closes after ‘extremely difficult year’

In a letter to parents and former students, the school claimed the potential impact of changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and a roll of just 173 pupils were factors in the closure.

It also claimed it would need 210 pupils to break even and would have to plug a £860,000 black hole in its finances for the next academic year.

Further to that, the school has £3.4 million of loans and finance commitments outstanding.

Kilgraston School sign
The Bridge of Earn school closed with immediate effect on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the board of trustees said: “Last year was extremely difficult for the Kilgraston community, as we faced significant challenges to keep the school open.

“Education provider Achieve Education stepped in to financially support and manage the school in the short term and to buy the school in the longer term.

“Unfortunately, recent unexpected changes within Achieve Education have resulted in them reassessing their commitment to investing in Kilgraston and they are unable to proceed with the legal purchase of the school.

“As a result, we have been left with both a short and long-term funding deficit.

‘No choice’ but to close Kilgraston School

“The board of trustees has explored a number of opportunities in a bid to save the school but unfortunately none of these have offered a financially viable solution.

“This leaves the school with no choice but to close.

“At this point, we have three priorities: the welfare of staff, the welfare of pupils; and assistance for parents in finding places for their children at other schools.

“We will do all we can to help ensure a smooth transition for all affected.

Kilgraston School
The school was saved following a fundraising effort from parents last year.

“We are very sorry not to be able to continue operating a school that is close to all our hearts.”

The school is the first to announce it will close in part due to the proposed VAT changes.

The move will be a blow for the new Labour government who resisted suggestions during the election campaign that many independent schools would close as a result of its policy.

The letter says affected pupils will be offered places at Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School.

Closure ‘desperately sad’

Liam Kerr MSP, the Scottish Conservative’s education spokesperson, said the closure was an “early indication of the impact of Labour’s policy of imposing VAT on education”.

He added: “It’s not just desperately sad news for staff, students and parents, but damaging to the local community.

“The knock-on effect of these independent school closures – and this is likely to be the first of many – on the already-overwhelmed state sector is likely to be significant.”

‘Pupils and staff let down’

A former head girl at the school said it is a “sad decision” to close down.

She told The Courier: “The closure is sad – I was there from nursery in 2007 until 2022 when I graduated.

“It’s disappointing, the people in charge of keeping it running have let down the staff and pupils who make the school what it is.

“I find it hard to accept that staff and pupils are getting less than two weeks’ notice until term starts.

“The youngest of children and ones going into exams this year will be the hardest hit.

“At the end of the day, it’s a sad decision – it was a wonderful school.”

Kilgraston was opened as an all-girls school in 1930 and originally housed 40 boarders.

Alumni include Scottish Government cabinet secretary Màiri Gougeon, who represents Angus North and Mearns.

It was operated by the Society of the Sacred Heart until 2000 when the school became an independent Catholic charitable trust.

Perth and Kinross Council issues advice to parents and carers

A Perth and Kinross Council statement recognises “that parents/carers of current Kilgraston pupils will be trying to find another school for their child to attend.”

It added: “Parents/carers will be entitled to seek a space in their local authority catchment school determined by their permanent home address should they wish to do so, and normal admission arrangements will apply.

“Information on how to enrol pupils can be found on our website.

“Parents/carers who wish to apply for their child to attend a school which is not their catchment school, must submit a placing request to the local authority and parents/carers can apply using the online form found here on our website.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

