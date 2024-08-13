Perthshire boarding school closes down just a year after being saved

A Perthshire boarding school has closed down just a year after being saved.

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, closed with immediate effect on Tuesday.

All parents and staff, along with former pupils, have been informed.

The school says discussions are ongoing to ensure alternative arrangements can be made for those affected.

It comes just over a year after parents raised money to keep the school going when it faced financial problems.

Kilgraston closes after ‘extremely difficult year’

In a letter to parents and former students, the school claimed the potential impact of changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and a roll of just 173 pupils were factors in the closure.

It also claimed it would need 210 pupils to break even and would have to plug a £860,000 black hole in its finances for the next academic year.

Further to that, the school has £3.4 million of loans and finance commitments outstanding.

A spokesperson for the board of trustees said: “Last year was extremely difficult for the Kilgraston community, as we faced significant challenges to keep the school open.

“Education provider Achieve Education stepped in to financially support and manage the school in the short term and to buy the school in the longer term.

“Unfortunately, recent unexpected changes within Achieve Education have resulted in them reassessing their commitment to investing in Kilgraston and they are unable to proceed with the legal purchase of the school.

“As a result, we have been left with both a short and long-term funding deficit.

‘No choice’ but to close Kilgraston School

“The board of trustees has explored a number of opportunities in a bid to save the school but unfortunately none of these have offered a financially viable solution.

“This leaves the school with no choice but to close.

“At this point, we have three priorities: the welfare of staff, the welfare of pupils; and assistance for parents in finding places for their children at other schools.

“We will do all we can to help ensure a smooth transition for all affected.

“We are very sorry not to be able to continue operating a school that is close to all our hearts.”

The school is the first to announce it will close in part due to the proposed VAT changes.

The move will be a blow for the new Labour government who resisted suggestions during the election campaign that many independent schools would close as a result of its policy.

The letter says affected pupils will be offered places at Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School.

Closure ‘desperately sad’

Liam Kerr MSP, the Scottish Conservative’s education spokesperson, said the closure was an “early indication of the impact of Labour’s policy of imposing VAT on education”.

He added: “It’s not just desperately sad news for staff, students and parents, but damaging to the local community.

“The knock-on effect of these independent school closures – and this is likely to be the first of many – on the already-overwhelmed state sector is likely to be significant.”

‘Pupils and staff let down’

A former head girl at the school said it is a “sad decision” to close down.

She told The Courier: “The closure is sad – I was there from nursery in 2007 until 2022 when I graduated.

“It’s disappointing, the people in charge of keeping it running have let down the staff and pupils who make the school what it is.

“I find it hard to accept that staff and pupils are getting less than two weeks’ notice until term starts.

“The youngest of children and ones going into exams this year will be the hardest hit.

“At the end of the day, it’s a sad decision – it was a wonderful school.”

Kilgraston was opened as an all-girls school in 1930 and originally housed 40 boarders.

Alumni include Scottish Government cabinet secretary Màiri Gougeon, who represents Angus North and Mearns.

It was operated by the Society of the Sacred Heart until 2000 when the school became an independent Catholic charitable trust.

Perth and Kinross Council issues advice to parents and carers

A Perth and Kinross Council statement recognises “that parents/carers of current Kilgraston pupils will be trying to find another school for their child to attend.”

It added: “Parents/carers will be entitled to seek a space in their local authority catchment school determined by their permanent home address should they wish to do so, and normal admission arrangements will apply.

“Information on how to enrol pupils can be found on our website.

“Parents/carers who wish to apply for their child to attend a school which is not their catchment school, must submit a placing request to the local authority and parents/carers can apply using the online form found here on our website.”

