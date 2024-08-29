The best years of your life? Famous faces in University of Dundee picture gallery

The University of Dundee is the focus of this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane.

There are photographs from garden parties, ceremonies, events and other gatherings featuring some famous faces – and others not so well known.

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs for this memory-jogging tour.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Margaret Fairlie

Whether Margaret Fairlie recognised herself as an academic trailblazer is unclear.

With her appointment in 1940 as Professor of Gynaecology and Midwifery at University College, Dundee, she became the first woman to hold a professional chair at a Scottish university.

The University of Dundee holds a regular Margaret Fairlie Lecture in her honour.

The Queen Mother at University of Dundee

The Tower Building was officially opened by the Queen Mother in October 1961.

It was a wet day and in a display of chivalry, engineering student, Michael Steadman, laid down his gown to avoid her walking on the wet flagstones.

The Queen Mother was installed as the university’s first Chancellor in 1967.

Sir Peter Ustinov

In 1968, actor, writer, dramatist, diplomat and raconteur Peter Ustinov was elected the first rector of the University of Dundee.

He served two consecutive three-year terms.

Here he enjoys a beer with some students in February 1972.

Professor Ian Wallace

Ian Wallace arrived at the University of Dundee to lecture in German.

Mr Wallace found himself under an altogether different glare as he was spied on by the East German secret police during the Cold War.

The Stasi attempted to influence the editorial content of the university’s academic journal on a visit to East Germany in the early 1980s.

A royal reception in 1973

A large crowd watched the arrival of the Queen Mother in July 1973.

She was presiding at the annual graduation ceremony in the Caird Hall where she despatched new graduates with a flourish of the blue Dundee bonnet.

She was a frequent visitor to the university.

Sir Clement Freud

In 1974 Sir Clement Freud took up his position as rector at the University of Dundee and was subsequently re-elected for a second term three years later.

He was a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute for more than 40 years.

In his 1974 formal address after his installation he spoke about his Scottish connections including having learned to play the Skye Boat Song on the recorder.

University of Dundee garden party

The July 1987 University of Dundee garden party in the grounds of Belmont Hall.

Degrees were conferred on a record number of students – with 677 receiving first degrees and 165 higher degrees.

The partying typically went on until the wee small hours.

Linda Ramsay

The work of Linda Ramsay was showcased at the Tower Building in 1989.

Linda, who was originally from Carnoustie, had recently gained the Society of Archivists Certificate in Conservation.

She is now head of conservation from the National Records of Scotland.

Stephen Fry

Actor and writer Stephen Fry was sworn in as the rector of the University of Dundee in October 1992 after defeating Scottish rugby legend David Sole.

Despite his busy schedule, he took his responsibilities to represent the student body very seriously and student publications were full of praise for his efforts.

Such was his popularity that he was unopposed when he stood for a second three-year term as rector in 1995

Delivering a literary lesson to University of Dundee students

Stephen Fry played a starring role in a film of the life of Oscar Wilde in 1997 during his time as rector at the University of Dundee.

He also portrayed another famous talent in William Topaz McGonagall.

Fry read some of the Dundee poet’s verse for inclusion on a CD that was used to aid student recruitment at the university.

Smiles all round as new rector appointed

Tony Slattery secured almost double the votes of opponent Billy Kay to become rector in February 1998 and replace Stephen Fry.

Slattery appeared on Have I Got News For You and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

He said: “One thing that seems to come over from most Dundonians I’ve spoken to is a kind of air of self-deprecation.

“I hope to use whatever influence I have to help put Dundee on the map.”

Gary Player swings by to get honorary degree

Gary Player marched in a procession led by a piper to the Bonar Hall to be awarded an honorary degree by Dundee University for his legendary achievements in golf.

The thought of Scotland still gave him goosepimples, he said, and his many memories began when he travelled by train to Dundee to make his name in golf.

His destination was St Andrews in 1954 and he arrived to find all the hotel rooms had been taken and he had to spend his first night on the beach.

Lorraine Kelly

Breakfast TV host Lorraine Kelly was one of three contenders to replace Fred MacAulay after he decided not to seek re-election in February 2004.

She saw off former MI5 agent David Shayler and BBC broadcaster Lesley Riddoch.

An impromptu celebration with her campaign team in the student union swiftly followed.

The drinks kept coming

She was installed in a special inauguration ceremony following the traditional drag from City Chambers to the university in a 19th Century carriage.

Students from the university women’s rugby team carried Lorraine in the special carriage, which stopped at three pubs on the way for refreshments.

Trades House was the first stop and the drinks kept coming.

Popl Nero and Braes followed before the group’s arrival at the Tower Building, where the official installation ceremony took place at the Bonar Hall at 4pm.

Lorraine was the first woman to hold the post.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.