5 places in Perth to get lunch for under £10

Lunch has become as expensive as dinner in some places these days. But there are eateries in Perth where you can enjoy lunch for under £10.

Whether you’re out on your break from work, or trying not to spend a fortune when meeting a friend at the weekend, here are some suggestions for an affordable lunch in Perth.

1. Hinterland

This coffee shop near Perth Museum serves a range of lunch options which fall into the under £10 category.

There are sandwiches, grilled ciabatta and toasted bagels to choose from. Salads are just over the £10 cost, with the cheapest at £11.

For the toasted bagels, you can enjoy the Scottish smoked salmon bagel, which comes with cream cheese and cucumber (£9.85).

Or there’s the pastrami, Emmental, deli mustard and rocket bagel (£9.55).

Hinterland serves a range of sandwiches, including BBQ pulled pork (£9.50), tuna mayo (£9.35) and coronation chicken (£9.50), to name but a few.

You can also enjoy soup of the day with white or brown bread for £5.95, or pay £1 extra to swap the bread for a cheese scone.

Address: 10 St John’s Pl, Perth PH1 5SZ

2. The Bulldog Frog

Though it has been dubbed as Perth’s most Instagrammable place to eat, The Bulldog Frog doesn’t compromise on flavour in exchange for aesthetics.

Nor does it charge customers too much for lunch.

For £6.95, you can enjoy their chilli cheese wrap, or BBQ chicken and bacon wrap.

The Perth spot also serves a cheesy mac and cheese wrap for £8.

Their huge burgers all come in over the £10 mark, but you can also enjoy loaded fries, nachos or toasties for under £10.

The options include the ham and cheese toastie (£5.95), Bulldog chilli nachos (£6.95) and salt and chilli loaded fries (£9).

Address: 1 S Methven St, Perth PH1 5PE

3. The Giddy Goose

This Perth eatery offers a few lunch options under that £10 mark as well.

With an Instagrammable interior, The Giddy Goose Perth is a great place to meet up with friends.

The sandwiches on their menu are available from 12-4pm, and are served on homemade white bread with coleslaw and salad.

There’s the pesto sandwich (£8.95), which comes with pesto, oven-dried tomatoes and mozzarella.

Or you could try the grilled cheese BLT (£8.50), with crispy bacon, mozzarella, beef tomatoes, lettuce and garlic butter – yum!

Plus there’s the chicken and ham club sandwich (£9.50), which is packed with grilled chicken, ham, melted cheddar, beef tomato and spicy mayo.

Address: 1 St Johns Place, Perth, PH1 5SZ

4. Café 80

Several sandwiches at this George Street cafe come under the £10 mark.

Some of the sandwich fillings include ham, salad and mustard mayo, or there are the chicken mayo, tuna mayo or egg mayo – all priced at £9.95.

Toastie fillings include pulled pork, chicken curry or tuna mayo, to name but a few. These also cost £9.95.

Their homemade soup is a very affordable £3.95, and for £1.95 extra you can get bread and butter along with it.

Cafe 80 serves two or three different types of soup every day. This could be sweet potato and chilli, lentil and bacon, spicy tomato or pea and mint.

There’s also a soup and sandwich deal, which comes just over the £10 mark at £10.95.

Address: 80 George St, Perth PH1 5LB

5. Maya’s Kitchen

There are a range of dishes available at Maya’s Kitchen on Perth’s Tay Street for under £10.

You can enjoy a baked potato with two toppings (£8.95), or try one of their salads (£7.95).

Pesto chicken pasta is also available for under £10, priced at £9.95, as is their seafood pasta.

Paninis are also available for £8.95, with fillings like halloumi, tomatoes and green pesto or bacon, brie and cranberry.

Address: 70a Tay Street, Perth, PH2 8NN

Do you know of any other places in Perth offering lunch for under £10? Let me know in the comments below.