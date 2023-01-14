Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable

By Chloe Burrell
January 14 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 11.55am
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In spring 2021, the couple behind The Bulldog Frog in Perth said that they wanted to launch the city’s “upcoming ‘Instagrammable’ spot”.

It is very cool. It is trendy. It is Perth’s most Instagrammable place to eat.

But what Jessica Meehan and Graham Dunbar have created is much, much more than just a venue that will rack up a few likes on social media.

Business partners and couple Jessica and Graham renovated the premises around two years ago. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

On a sleepy Sunday in January, we sauntered around to the central brunch spot and, unsurprisingly, found it mobbed with diners.

Our waiter kindly promised to hold a table for us and after a short stroll around the city centre, we were able to be seated.

Having just missed out on the exciting breakfast menu, which features dishes such as a build-your-own burrito and the classic filled brekkie roll, we started with a couple of smooth coffees (americanos, £2.60) while we perused both the menu and the venue.

The Bulldog Frog

Management has hit the nail on the head: The Bulldog Frog is social media gold – they’ve fashioned a licence to generate likes.

That’s no coincidence though, it’s expertly crafted to be that way, and it’s no secret. Their Instagram handle is illuminated in the middle of the biggest interior wall, just in case you forget to tag them while you’re indulging in one of their tasty milkshakes or two.

From the neon angel wings and standout signs to the rock and roll vinyl’s adorning every wall to the music-themed mural in the bathroom, a party of diners could each post a selection of photos online and the unsuspecting scroller could easily believe no two were taken in the same place.

Inside the Instagrammable venue in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The playlist filling the place was right up our street and matched the rock-inspired decor entirely, giving The Bulldog Frog a very different atmosphere to the quiet cafes most Perth diners will be used to.

The establishment’s quirky name is inspired by Graham and Jessica’s bulldog Belle, nicknamed as the Bullfrog.

Inside, you’d do well to tally up the homages to Belle – the embossed tabletops and collared statue beside where we sat are neat, but there must be dozens of more subtle nods.

A busy The Bulldog Frog in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Already feeling more like an experience as we bopped along to Sam Fender and The View than a casual spot for a quick midday bite, having fewer than ten tables inside made that experience immediately feel more intimate and tailored.

Occupying the unit formerly filled by Caffe Coco, customers sat at the window-bar can see Perth Playhouse and a major public transport point just a stone’s throw away.

With all that in mind, we’d not have been surprised if the items on the menu were a few pounds dearer than the competition.

But that wasn’t the case.

Some of the drinks selection at the venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The food

At the bottom of the menu, The Bulldog Frog’s suppliers are revealed to be Lindsay’s Butchers and Martins Fruit Bazaar. You’ll struggle to find a business with a smaller carbon footprint than that – both Lindsay’s and Martins are less than 60 seconds walk away.

If you’re from Perth, you’ll know those names are synonymous with quality, and if you’re not – take our word for it.

I decided to add a bit of spice to my day and picked the chilli cheese wrap (£6.95) with a generous portion of Cajun fries (£2) to accompany it.

The chilli cheese wrap at the Bulldog Frog in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

If you are a dedicated TikTok scroller like myself and tune into the foodie-inspired videos, you will know that when ordering a cheesy dish, it is all about the ultimate cheese pull – the stretchy chain of melted cheese that appears when the dish is pulled apart.

My wrap provided this, with the perfectly melted cheese alongside the kick of the chilli creating almost a creamy texture. It was so stuffed full that I had to resort to using a knife and fork to finish my last bites.

The Bulldog Frog’s Comfort food

Peering at the menu, it is hard not to get carried away with ordering a side of everything. However, I showed some self-restraint and went for a side of macaroni cheese (£4) – as if my wrap and fries were not enough.

The side of macaroni cheese. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Comfort food is what The Bulldog Frog aims to do best, and they achieve this with a selection of classic dishes but also the more ‘out there’ meals for the adventurous diner.

My boyfriend ordered The Piggie Smalls burger (£9.25) – a brioche roll with two grilled beef burgers and topped with a generous spoonful of pulled pork.

Late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. after whom the dish was monikered famously wrote that Mo Money equated to Mo Problems, but for us, such funds would only mean more visits.

Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The burger arrived with coleslaw and while the classic accompaniment of chips was available to add for an extra £2.25, the more adventurous sides menu caught the eye once again.

Skipping past ordinarily eye-catching skillet nachos and seasoned mozzarella sticks, the salt and chilli hash browns (£3.95) were too intriguing to pass up.

That was the right decision. Five crispy hash browns arrived in a cute street food basket, packed with flavour but not too much heat.

We hoped to squeeze in a couple of milkshakes listed on the chalkboard at the door, but we didn’t have space. I regret not ordering the Biscoff one now – I just know it would have hit the spot.

The verdict

The Bulldog Frog is a great spot for a weekend brunch, date afternoon, or to pick up breakfast on the way to work. While there, smiling staff were handling a host of takeaway orders too.

If you like street food done right, rock and roll and are looking for a lunch you’ll be talking about for days, swing by.

The dopamine hit you’ll get from the food will far exceed what you get from the fire reacts your photos of it will undoubtedly receive.

Any snaps you take inside will certainly be like-able online, but describing The Bulldog Frog as just that would be selling it well short.

Information

Address: The Bulldog Frog, 1 South Methven Street, Perth, PH1 5PE

T: 07477 260719

W: www.thebulldogfrog.co.uk

Price: £32.35 for two mains, three sides and two coffees

Scores:
  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

