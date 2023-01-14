Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In spring 2021, the couple behind The Bulldog Frog in Perth said that they wanted to launch the city’s “upcoming ‘Instagrammable’ spot”.

It is very cool. It is trendy. It is Perth’s most Instagrammable place to eat.

But what Jessica Meehan and Graham Dunbar have created is much, much more than just a venue that will rack up a few likes on social media.

On a sleepy Sunday in January, we sauntered around to the central brunch spot and, unsurprisingly, found it mobbed with diners.

Our waiter kindly promised to hold a table for us and after a short stroll around the city centre, we were able to be seated.

Having just missed out on the exciting breakfast menu, which features dishes such as a build-your-own burrito and the classic filled brekkie roll, we started with a couple of smooth coffees (americanos, £2.60) while we perused both the menu and the venue.

The Bulldog Frog

Management has hit the nail on the head: The Bulldog Frog is social media gold – they’ve fashioned a licence to generate likes.

That’s no coincidence though, it’s expertly crafted to be that way, and it’s no secret. Their Instagram handle is illuminated in the middle of the biggest interior wall, just in case you forget to tag them while you’re indulging in one of their tasty milkshakes or two.

From the neon angel wings and standout signs to the rock and roll vinyl’s adorning every wall to the music-themed mural in the bathroom, a party of diners could each post a selection of photos online and the unsuspecting scroller could easily believe no two were taken in the same place.

The playlist filling the place was right up our street and matched the rock-inspired decor entirely, giving The Bulldog Frog a very different atmosphere to the quiet cafes most Perth diners will be used to.

The establishment’s quirky name is inspired by Graham and Jessica’s bulldog Belle, nicknamed as the Bullfrog.

Inside, you’d do well to tally up the homages to Belle – the embossed tabletops and collared statue beside where we sat are neat, but there must be dozens of more subtle nods.

Already feeling more like an experience as we bopped along to Sam Fender and The View than a casual spot for a quick midday bite, having fewer than ten tables inside made that experience immediately feel more intimate and tailored.

Occupying the unit formerly filled by Caffe Coco, customers sat at the window-bar can see Perth Playhouse and a major public transport point just a stone’s throw away.

With all that in mind, we’d not have been surprised if the items on the menu were a few pounds dearer than the competition.

But that wasn’t the case.

The food

At the bottom of the menu, The Bulldog Frog’s suppliers are revealed to be Lindsay’s Butchers and Martins Fruit Bazaar. You’ll struggle to find a business with a smaller carbon footprint than that – both Lindsay’s and Martins are less than 60 seconds walk away.

If you’re from Perth, you’ll know those names are synonymous with quality, and if you’re not – take our word for it.

I decided to add a bit of spice to my day and picked the chilli cheese wrap (£6.95) with a generous portion of Cajun fries (£2) to accompany it.

If you are a dedicated TikTok scroller like myself and tune into the foodie-inspired videos, you will know that when ordering a cheesy dish, it is all about the ultimate cheese pull – the stretchy chain of melted cheese that appears when the dish is pulled apart.

My wrap provided this, with the perfectly melted cheese alongside the kick of the chilli creating almost a creamy texture. It was so stuffed full that I had to resort to using a knife and fork to finish my last bites.

The Bulldog Frog’s Comfort food

Peering at the menu, it is hard not to get carried away with ordering a side of everything. However, I showed some self-restraint and went for a side of macaroni cheese (£4) – as if my wrap and fries were not enough.

Comfort food is what The Bulldog Frog aims to do best, and they achieve this with a selection of classic dishes but also the more ‘out there’ meals for the adventurous diner.

My boyfriend ordered The Piggie Smalls burger (£9.25) – a brioche roll with two grilled beef burgers and topped with a generous spoonful of pulled pork.

Late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. after whom the dish was monikered famously wrote that Mo Money equated to Mo Problems, but for us, such funds would only mean more visits.

The burger arrived with coleslaw and while the classic accompaniment of chips was available to add for an extra £2.25, the more adventurous sides menu caught the eye once again.

Skipping past ordinarily eye-catching skillet nachos and seasoned mozzarella sticks, the salt and chilli hash browns (£3.95) were too intriguing to pass up.

That was the right decision. Five crispy hash browns arrived in a cute street food basket, packed with flavour but not too much heat.

We hoped to squeeze in a couple of milkshakes listed on the chalkboard at the door, but we didn’t have space. I regret not ordering the Biscoff one now – I just know it would have hit the spot.

The verdict

The Bulldog Frog is a great spot for a weekend brunch, date afternoon, or to pick up breakfast on the way to work. While there, smiling staff were handling a host of takeaway orders too.

If you like street food done right, rock and roll and are looking for a lunch you’ll be talking about for days, swing by.

The dopamine hit you’ll get from the food will far exceed what you get from the fire reacts your photos of it will undoubtedly receive.

Any snaps you take inside will certainly be like-able online, but describing The Bulldog Frog as just that would be selling it well short.

Information

Address: The Bulldog Frog, 1 South Methven Street, Perth, PH1 5PE

T: 07477 260719

W: www.thebulldogfrog.co.uk

Price: £32.35 for two mains, three sides and two coffees

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5