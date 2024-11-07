Head chef Jesse Spears shares kitchen secrets at Stirling’s Meadowpark Hotel

The hum of sizzling oil and the sharp scent of freshly chopped herbs welcomed me into The Meadowpark’s expansive kitchen, where head chef Jesse Spears was preparing to unveil a twist on comfort food classics.

A native of Ohio, Jesse brings a bold, American flair to his dishes while respecting the local produce and British palates of his customers.

Today, he’s taking me through the chef’s secrets behind one of his favourite fusion dishes, sharing how his U.S. military background shaped his leadership style, and, best of all, letting me dive into his famous lobster pie.

Let’s begin with the dish I’ll be learning: crispy fried chicken atop savoury fried rice.

“It’s easy and it’s delicious,” Jesse says with a grin, “and it’s comfort food everyone loves.”

Behind the scenes at The Meadowpark

It’s always fun to see behind the scenes at a restaurant. All professional kitchens are different, and it can be a dynamic and high-energy place to work.

The first thing that struck me about The Meadowpark kitchen is how big it is, the various rooms and stations just keep going, giving loads of space to keep everything clean and organised.

After a tour which included the vegetable and herb gardens and a look at the large storage space which used to house a renowned student nightclub, we headed to the stove.

We visited before the busy lunchtime service so there was just head chef Jesse and two others who were prepping for service in the kitchen.

How does Jesse make his famous fried rice?

So, I grab an apron and step to the stove with Jesse in his whites giving the orders.

We began with a dash of rapeseed oil in a hot pan and then some spring onions.

Then a scoop of rice hits the pan with a satisfying sizzle, sending up a plume of savoury steam as soy sauce is added, followed by a handful of crisp mange tout and an expert shoogle over the heat.

The savoury steam smells amazing as the flames lick the base of the heavy pan.

And in no time the fried rice base of the dish is ready, and Jesse spoons it onto a plate on the warm pass.

“It’s easy and it’s delicious. Everybody loves it,” grins Jesse.

And then comes the golden fried chicken.

It’s a butterflied breast covered in crisp batter placed on top of the rice which Jesse then drizzles hot honey soy sauce over followed by an artful squirt of sriracha.

The secrets of textures and layering

“So that’s one layer of flavour and texture, and then the mayonnaise will add another,” says Jesse.

“And then we want protein again, so we have our crispy onion.

“Then we get the healthy element for a little bit of colour,” he adds, placing a delicate pile of Julienne cucumber and thinly sliced radishes for the final flourish.

And the finished dish looks like a work of art.

“Originality is very difficult, right?” says Jesse. “But that’s not original, it’s just combining two things to make a new thing.

“It shows the importance of immigration. The importance of cultures.

“I feel very lucky, I get to incorporate all the things that I’ve experienced in America and then come here and see what everyone eats and learn something new,” Jesse adds.

And the final result?

It’s simple comfort food, done in an original and innovative way combining colour and texture perfectly for cosy crunch, fresh crisp bites, the perfect amount of spice and a deliciously savoury feel.

Jesse Spears brings a blend of Midwestern roots, military discipline, and a focus on teamwork to his kitchen.

“My whole family’s from the Ohio area,” Jesse says, describing his upbringing in a small farming community near Dayton.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Jesse carried the values he learned – teamwork, humility, and collective effort – into his culinary career.

The team moves like a ‘wonderful dance’

“In the army no one individual is highlighted for praise… everyone has to work together for it to work. Same as in a kitchen,” he says.

At The Meadowpark, the only hotel in Bridge of Allan, Jesse has fostered a strong, supportive team culture.

“I praise people in public and if I need to give guidance, then that’s in private,” he explains, adding that he’s proud to have “a group of people that have been with me for four or five years.”

This dedication to teamwork means he rarely loses staff and creates an environment where everyone thrives.

“When you’re working well as a team you can look in about 30 seconds and know if everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to,” he says. “It’s a wonderful dance.”

Beyond leadership, Jesse’s menu reflects his commitment to versatility and customer care.

“Most of what we have in our menu is already geared towards being able to be made gluten free, vegan, vegetarian, whatever it needs to be,” he explains.

How does chef Jesse create ‘a good balance’ in his kitchen?

Balancing a demanding career with family life, Jesse has reshaped his schedule to spend mornings with his one-year-old son. “I now spend as many mornings as I can with my son…I try to see him as much as possible,” he shares.

“I’ve shifted my focus.”

And he helps the rest of his team achieve a good work-life balance in an industry renowned for long and unsociable hours.

“There has been a massive shift for chefs in general, for how you spend your time.

“I have done as much as I can in the kitchen to make sure people don’t spend endless hours at work… so everyone can get their holidays and work in a good environment,” he says.

Taste Test: The lobster pie at The Meadowpark

One of the regular specials at The Meadowpark is the lobster pie, so I was keen to check it out.

The pie was served in a ramekin with a pastry lid, colourful heritage carrots and a quenelle of mashed potatoes topped with perfectly crispy kale.

It was so artistically presented I could hardly bear to eat it, but it smelled amazing, so I didn’t hold back for long.

The gluten-free pastry (especially for me) was surprisingly soft as I sliced through the buttery lid releasing a waft of rich lobster aroma.

Is it as good as it looks?

The creamy mash, with its crispy kale crown, complemented the sweet bite of heritage carrots.

The sauce in the pie was so rich and delicious, packed with flavoursome chunks of lobster.

All the elements came together wonderfully to create a thoroughly filling meal that felt healthy and nutritious as well as hearty and a little naughty.

I hardly had space for dinner that night!

Information:

Address: 56 Kenilworth Rd, Bridge Of Allan, Stirling FK9 4RY

Tel: 01786 834084

W: https://www.themeadowparkstirling.co.uk/

Price: Main courses from £13 to £26.