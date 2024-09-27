Is Bridge of Allan’s lack of tourist accommodation holding the town back?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Bridge of Allan’s lack of tourist accommodation holding the town back?

Bridge of Allan once had nine hotels - now it has one. As its formerly grand tourist destinations rot, locals are feeling increasingly frustrated.

The Royal has lain empty on Bridge of Allan's main street since 2020. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

“Are you thinking about buying it?”

Pausing outside Bridge of Allan’s former Royal hotel, the local woman asking the question smiles hopefully.

She’s one of many residents who walk past the large, derelict building on the town’s main thoroughfare on a daily basis, and has watched it degrade since its closure in 2020.

It’s a stark contrast to the rest of the bustling high street, which is home to a variety of independent shops, restaurants, bakeries and other businesses.

But The Royal isn’t the only hotel in the area that has closed recently.

Unkempt and unloved, it’s immediately clear The Royal has been lying empty for some time. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Douglas Ross, owner of Allanwater Brewhouse, has been in Bridge of Allan since 1983 and used to own The Queens Hotel.

“This was an amazing village. It had nine hotels and it was vibrant,” he recalls.

“Every hotel had its function room and its bedrooms and a bar, so all these people were spending money in the community.

“And then, one by one, they’ve closed down. The Meadowpark is the only hotel in town.

“They’ve either been turned into flats, or they’re lying derelict. And it’s a real shame, because we are a tourist village.”

In our analysis of Bridge of Allan’s tourist accommodation provision we investigate:

  • Why the area has loved and lost so many hotels
  • What tourists are really looking for – according to local business owners
  • How a lack of function spaces is negatively impacting Bridge of Allan
  • The likelihood of The Royal hotel ever reopening

Why did so many Bridge of Allan hotels close down?

“We shouldn’t lose sight of this: we still do very well for day tourism,” argues Euan Bain, owner of the aforementioned Meadowpark bar, kitchen and rooms.

“You walk up that high street on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon and it is rammed with thousands of people that have come here for the day.”

Douglas Ross (left) and Euan Bain are both local business owners and founding members of Discover Bridge of Allan

Douglas and Euan refer to Bridge of Allan as ‘Stirling‘s West End’ – a destination for high-quality food and drink just outside the city.

And they are joined by other local business owners in feeling frustrated about the decline in tourist accommodation in their town.

They argue that if there were more visible hotels and holiday lets (and perhaps fewer run-down empty hotel buildings) those daytime tourists would stay longer.

“I think the hotels closed down because they weren’t getting busy,” says Euan.

‘Where I think the opportunity lies is for an £80, £90, £100-a-night room’

“But not because there wasn’t demand – because they’d failed to evolve and they’d failed to modernise.”

The hotelier admits that his own business model of four luxury rooms at a higher price point isn’t necessarily what Bridge of Allan needs.

“Where I think the opportunity lies is for an £80, £90, £100-a-night room,” he explains.

Lack of function spaces has knock-on effects

The answer might seem simple to an outsider, or even to people living in the town: refurbish The Royal, make its bedrooms more affordable, and reopen its function space.

Local property manager Alastair Heron believes the return of large function rooms would be a huge benefit to the wider town.

The Meadowpark, with its marquee function space visible on the right. Image: Google Street View

He says: “On a Saturday night 10 years ago, you would have gone into the Westerton Arms and there would have been loads of people in kilts and fancy dresses because they were evening guests at a wedding at The Royal. And that just doesn’t happen anymore.”

These days, a large marquee outside The Meadowpark is where the majority of Bridge of Allan’s celebrations and parties take place.

“It’s booked every single weekend in the summer because there are no function facilities in the whole village. And that’s a tent in a car park,” Euan explains.

Will The Royal hotel reopen?

But The Royal’s current dilapidated state means serious investment would be required to renovate and reopen the hotel.

The C-listed Victorian property was purchased by Fairview International School in 2021, with a plan to convert it into boarding accommodation for pupils.

The high costs quoted for this work, and the sheer scale of the project, prompted the school to put the hotel back on the market.

It is currently listed for sale at £1.25 million – a drop from its original £1.5 million price.

Signs of deterioration are obvious on the exterior of the former Royal hotel. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

There are several Airbnbs operating in Bridge of Allan, and Alastair feels an aparthotel would be successful in the town. But he says it’s unlikely to be inside The Royal, as it stands.

“I can’t see The Royal ever getting reopened in its current condition, just because it’s so bad,” says Alastair.

“The last time I walked around it was about a year ago. It was terrible then, and it’s only going to get worse now.”

Douglas agrees: “It would be great if a big hotel company came in. I would love to see The Royal resurrected. But that’s a demolition job.”

The impasse is clear; the solution is not.

Former Royal Hotel in Bridge of Allan.
The empty hotel from above, showing how large the property is. Image: Christie and Co

Nonetheless, there is a sense of untapped potential that motivates the Discover Bridge of Allan community development trust (of which Douglas and Euan are founding members) to keep promoting the area and pushing for investment.

“I think we’re perfectly placed as a base,” says Euan, who suggests tourists flying into Edinburgh or Glasgow could enjoy a few days exploring the village before heading to the Highlands or the Borders.

“One of the reasons I live here is that I can be in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, all in less than an hour, whether I’m in the car or on the train.

“And that attraction has got to be the same for tourists.”

