Price of former Bridge of Allan hotel slashed by £250k

The price of a former Bridge of Allan hotel has been slashed by £250,000.

The former Royal Hotel on Henderson Street is a C-listed property built in the Victorian era.

It is located on the main route through Bridge of Allan and benefits from easy access to Stirling and the M9.

The detached three-storey building is currently vacant with residential planning permission in place to turn the historic property into 11 apartments and 12 townhouses.

However, this lapsed last month. There is still an opportunity to reinstate it as a thriving hotel.

When it was a hotel, the Royal consisted of a combination of single and double rooms, a dining room, a lounge bar and grill and a function room.

The property sits in a site extending to over two acres, with a wooded area to the rear of the building also included in the sale.

The current layout of the property could be reconfigured to suit a residential scheme.

The property is being marketed by Christie and Co for £1,250,000 – a price drop from £1,500,000.