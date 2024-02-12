A92 in Fife closed after multi-vehicle collision

The A92 in Fife is closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The road is closed in both directions between Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy and Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm on Monday.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed that traffic is diverting locally through Thornton.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.