Fife A92 in Fife closed after multi-vehicle collision The road is closed in both directions between Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy and Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes. By Chloe Burrell Updated February 12 2024, 10:24pm Updated February 12 2024, 10:24pm Share A92 in Fife closed after multi-vehicle collision Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4893684/a92-kirkcaldy-glenrothes-crash/ Copy Link Police are at the scene of the crash. The A92 in Fife is closed following a multi-vehicle crash. The road is closed in both directions between Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy and Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes. The incident happened shortly after 9pm on Monday. It is not known if there are any injuries. Traffic Scotland has confirmed that traffic is diverting locally through Thornton. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.