A9 northbound at Dunblane closed after crash

The A9 at Dunblane is closed northbound due to a crash. Image: Google Street View The A9 northbound lane at Dunblane is closed following a crash. The incident took place shortly before 9.30pm on Monday. It is not known if there are any injuries. Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to use an alternative route. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.