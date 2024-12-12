Major disruption to Tayside and Stirling trains after overhead wire damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major disruption to Tayside and Stirling trains after overhead wire damage

All lines between Dunblane and Stirling are shut after a fault was reported near Bridge of Allan.

By Finn Nixon
Stirling Train Station
Trains through Stirling train station are facing major disruption. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Trains through Stirling are facing major disruption due to damage to overhead lines.

All lines between Stirling and Dunblane have been closed after a fault was reported at around 11.15am.

Several services have already been delayed or cancelled and Network Rail has warned to expect disruption until 3pm on Thursday.

The issue is predominantly impacting trains running from Dundee and Perth to Glasgow Queen Street.

Meanwhile, services from Dunblane and Stirling to Edinburgh Waverly, and all other services from Tayside that call at Stirling are experiencing disruption.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Perth and Stirling.

Tickets are also being accepted on Scottish Citylink services between the two cities and on trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.

Passengers have also been advised that they can use their tickets to access the following Midland Bluebird routes at no extra cost:

  • Stirling to Falkirk via Larbert and Forth Valley Royal Hospital on service 38.
  • Falkirk to Edinburgh via Linlithgow on service X38.
  • Alloa to Stirling on services 51/52 between Alloa and Stirling.
  • Maddiston to Dunipace via Falkirk and Polmont on service 1.

ScotRail has advised that electric trains are starting and terminating at Stirling.

However, diesel services are being held as engineers access the overhead lines.

Network Rail engineers are currently at the scene of the fault near Bridge of Allan.

An object had caused a loss of power when it became caught in the overhead wires.

However, this object has now been removed and power has been restored.

A Network Rail post on social media said: “The obstruction has been removed from the overhead wires and we’ve restored power too.

“We’re now working to reopen the line ASAP.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”

