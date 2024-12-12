Major disruption to Tayside and Stirling trains after overhead wire damage

Trains through Stirling are facing major disruption due to damage to overhead lines.

All lines between Stirling and Dunblane have been closed after a fault was reported at around 11.15am.

Several services have already been delayed or cancelled and Network Rail has warned to expect disruption until 3pm on Thursday.

The issue is predominantly impacting trains running from Dundee and Perth to Glasgow Queen Street.

Meanwhile, services from Dunblane and Stirling to Edinburgh Waverly, and all other services from Tayside that call at Stirling are experiencing disruption.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Perth and Stirling.

Tickets are also being accepted on Scottish Citylink services between the two cities and on trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.

Passengers have also been advised that they can use their tickets to access the following Midland Bluebird routes at no extra cost:

Stirling to Falkirk via Larbert and Forth Valley Royal Hospital on service 38.

Falkirk to Edinburgh via Linlithgow on service X38.

Alloa to Stirling on services 51/52 between Alloa and Stirling.

Maddiston to Dunipace via Falkirk and Polmont on service 1.

ScotRail has advised that electric trains are starting and terminating at Stirling.

However, diesel services are being held as engineers access the overhead lines.

Network Rail engineers are currently at the scene of the fault near Bridge of Allan.

An object had caused a loss of power when it became caught in the overhead wires.

However, this object has now been removed and power has been restored.

A Network Rail post on social media said: “The obstruction has been removed from the overhead wires and we’ve restored power too.

“We’re now working to reopen the line ASAP.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”