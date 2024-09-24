Stirlingshire’s biggest eyesores – and the plans for their future

Though Stirlingshire is home to charming villages and towns, some of its architectural gems are better taken care of than others.

Sadly, multiple buildings across the region have been left to decay, leaving concerned locals wondering what might happen to them in the future – or if they can even be saved.

Here’s what we know about some of the biggest eyesores dotted across Stirlingshire that desperately need attention, and what is (or isn’t) being done to restore them to their former glory.

The Eagle Hotel, Callander

This early 20th-century hotel was designed in a Queen Anne and Old English style, making it unique to Callander.

The former Eagle Hotel was previously used as a retail unit, including a golf shop, but has lain vacant for years.

It was added to the Buildings at Risk Register due to disuse and deterioration.

In 2019, planning permission was granted to change its use to an office and flats.

However, in July, the 38 Main Street property was put up for sale by Auction House Scotland, with a guide price of £99,500.

By August, the property was no longer listed and appears to have been sold.

Laraben Doocot, Kippen

The Laraben Doocot, near Kippen, is made from square bricks and is around 18 feet tall.

It’s been in a state of disrepair for decades, with one damaged wall and no roof.

The doocot, which would have originally housed pigeons or doves, is thought to date back to the 18th century.

Currently, nothing is planned for the restoration of this structure.

Mill Building, Dunblane

Dunblane was historically a mill town, with several of the industrial buildings dotted along the Allan Water.

Riverbank Mill is just one of many that have become derelict over the years – a not-so-pretty sight on the river.

While planning permission has been sought over the past 10 years for the old mill to be converted into housing, no construction has ever gone ahead.

However, in 2022, the owners of The Riverside told the Scotsman that they had bought the building and planned to turn it into four suites with a luxury penthouse.

Royal Hotel, Bridge of Allan

The former Royal Hotel on Henderson Street is a C-listed property built in the Victorian era.

Plans by Fairview International School to turn it into boarding accommodation for pupils were scrapped in 2022 due to increased costs, and plans for residential apartments had previously fallen through.

The property is currently being marketed by Christie and Co for £1.25 million – a significant price drop from the £1.5 million it was initially marketed for.

The property company suggests it could become residential homes, or continue as a hotel.

Woodlands House, Loch Achray

Woodlands House can be found on the banks of Loch Achray.

The former coach house has been wrecked by fire, leaving it roofless and without windows.

Plants have taken over the once-grand property, and it is listed as ‘at risk’ on the Buildings At Risk Register.

While permission was given to turn the site into holiday accommodation in 2015, an inspection by Historic Environment Scotland in 2021 found the building remained in “poor condition”.

Tannery Manager’s House, Thornhill

The Tannery Manager’s House, located on the edge of Thornhill, has lain empty for more than 15 years.

The grey 19th-century building, which is currently boarded up, falls within the village’s conservation area.

In 2021, planning permission in principle was sought for new housing at land north-west of and at Burnside Works.

As part of this proposal, the Tanner Manager’s House was earmarked for refurbishment into a community building. Stirling Council is yet to make a decision on the application.

