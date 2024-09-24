Stirlingshire’s biggest eyesores – and the plans for their future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire’s biggest eyesores – and the plans for their future

We take look into some of Stirlingshire’s most prominent derelict buildings, from Callander to Thornhill, to see what is being done about them.

Bridge of Allan's Royal Hotel still dominates the town, but lies empty. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Though Stirlingshire is home to charming villages and towns, some of its architectural gems are better taken care of than others.

Sadly, multiple buildings across the region have been left to decay, leaving concerned locals wondering what might happen to them in the future – or if they can even be saved.

Here’s what we know about some of the biggest eyesores dotted across Stirlingshire that desperately need attention, and what is (or isn’t) being done to restore them to their former glory.

The Eagle Hotel, Callander

The former Eagle Hotel at 38 Main Street, Callander. Images: Google Street View

This early 20th-century hotel was designed in a Queen Anne and Old English style, making it unique to Callander.

The former Eagle Hotel was previously used as a retail unit, including a golf shop, but has lain vacant for years.

It was added to the Buildings at Risk Register due to disuse and deterioration.

In 2019, planning permission was granted to change its use to an office and flats.

However, in July, the 38 Main Street property was put up for sale by Auction House Scotland, with a guide price of £99,500.

By August, the property was no longer listed and appears to have been sold.

Laraben Doocot, Kippen

The doocot can be seen from the road. Image: Google Street View

The Laraben Doocot, near Kippen, is made from square bricks and is around 18 feet tall.

It’s been in a state of disrepair for decades, with one damaged wall and no roof.

The doocot, which would have originally housed pigeons or doves, is thought to date back to the 18th century.

Currently, nothing is planned for the restoration of this structure.

Mill Building, Dunblane

Riverbank Mill is deteriorating. Image: Google Street View

Dunblane was historically a mill town, with several of the industrial buildings dotted along the Allan Water.

Riverbank Mill is just one of many that have become derelict over the years – a not-so-pretty sight on the river.

While planning permission has been sought over the past 10 years for the old mill to be converted into housing, no construction has ever gone ahead.

However, in 2022, the owners of The Riverside told the Scotsman that they had bought the building and planned to turn it into four suites with a luxury penthouse.

Royal Hotel, Bridge of Allan

The wear and tear on the building’s exterior is apparent. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The former Royal Hotel on Henderson Street is a C-listed property built in the Victorian era.

Plans by Fairview International School to turn it into boarding accommodation for pupils were scrapped in 2022 due to increased costs, and plans for residential apartments had previously fallen through.

The property is currently being marketed by Christie and Co for £1.25 million – a significant price drop from the £1.5 million it was initially marketed for.

The property company suggests it could become residential homes, or continue as a hotel.

Woodlands House, Loch Achray

Woodlands House can be found on the banks of Loch Achray.

The former coach house has been wrecked by fire, leaving it roofless and without windows.

Plants have taken over the once-grand property, and it is listed as ‘at risk’ on the Buildings At Risk Register.

While permission was given to turn the site into holiday accommodation in 2015, an inspection by Historic Environment Scotland in 2021 found the building remained in “poor condition”.

Tannery Manager’s House, Thornhill

The house was used by the manager of the village’s tannery business. Image: Google Street View

The Tannery Manager’s House, located on the edge of Thornhill, has lain empty for more than 15 years.

The grey 19th-century building, which is currently boarded up, falls within the village’s conservation area.

In 2021, planning permission in principle was sought for new housing at land north-west of and at Burnside Works.

As part of this proposal, the Tanner Manager’s House was earmarked for refurbishment into a community building. Stirling Council is yet to make a decision on the application.

