Tuesday court round-up — Rapist guilty and footballer on drugs charges

A former bare-knuckle boxer has been found guilty of raping and sexually abusing a woman in Fife.

Adam Jenkins, 36, was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Dundee of attacking the woman in 2020.

He denied the charges but was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and a rape.

Jenkins, of Northumberland Close in Kettering, Northants, was cleared of a separate sexual offences charge.

Advocate depute Brian Bell revealed his client had previous convictions for violence – but none for sexual offending – and was hit with a 78-month sentence in England.

“Mr Jenkins has to anticipate that a prison sentence is the very likely outcome and he will be remanded in custody,” judge Simon Collins KC said.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow next month following the preparation of a social work report.

He was placed on the sex offenders register.

Paedophile on tour

A paedophile from Fife who took a campervan tour to Scottish beauty spots was repeatedly breaching a court order by staying at sites where children were present. Kenneth Bond should have kept police informed of his whereabouts and that he was staying in places likely to be full of families with young children.

Footballer on drugs charges

Former Kelty Hearts footballer Botti Biabi appeared at court accused of drugs charges.

Biabi, 28, of Anniesland, Glasgow, allegedly had possession of cocaine with intent to supply on January 17 2023.

The Drumchapel United forward is also accused of possessing cocaine in the city’s Gorbals on the same date.

Biabi – who also played for Swansea City, Falkirk and Hamilton – faces a third allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Crown Street and a charge of obstructing police officers by struggling with them.

Biabi pled not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the four charges and trial was set for next month.

Conviction number 126

Perth man Alistair Maxwell has been jailed for clashing with police at a Christmas Day house party – his 126th conviction. He struggled violently as officers tried to take him away for questioning as a suspect in a serious assault investigation.

Lost job and licence

A drink-driver lost his job – and now his licence – after heading home from a whisky session at his brother’s house on the anniversary of his father’s death.

Aaron Lindsay, 30, of Skua Drive, Dalgety Bay, was seen stumbling out of a Lux van after a collision outside Aldi on the A921 road in Dalgety Bay and stating “I’ve f***ed it”.

Lindsay, who works as a health and safety manager, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit (138mgs /50) on February 10 this year.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court it was around 12.45am when another driver saw Lindsay’s van colliding with “something else”.

Defence lawyer Kris Buchanan said his client had been at his brother’s house drinking whisky as it was the anniversary of his father’s death.

“Ordinarily he would walk home but on this unfortunate evening, for some reasons he does not fully understand, he made the ill-fated decision to take the van a short five-minute journey home”.

The solicitor said he lost his employment but his current work is supportive of him and it is believed he will keep this job.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon noted Lindsay has taken steps through counselling and pointed out no one was injured.

He was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £600.

Overtaking accident

A cyclist was thrown from her bike in Fife after being struck by an overtaking student. High-flying Adam Fotheringham was fined and had points imposed on his licence after he admitted driving carelessly on the A914 at St Michaels on February 29 this year.

Police shouted through window

Cleaner Stephen Ingram from Dundee was caught drink-driving after speeding past police officers near Monifieth.

Stephen Ingram admitted driving with excess alcohol (29mics/ 22) and then acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on December 9 last year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said police were travelling at 40mph – the speed limit – on the A92 near Panmurefield at 12.30pm on December 9 last year and became aware of Ingram’s Suzuki overtaking them, then drift across the lane.

He continued travelling towards Monifieth but at the roundabout, travelled straight on despite indicating right.

Officers followed him down Victoria Street and eventually pulled alongside to shout in his open window as the 39-year-old, of Balunie Drive, would not stop for blue lights and the siren.

He shouted: “Alright, f***ing calm down” and stopped, before becoming aggressive.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He accepts that his behaviour towards police officers was unacceptable. He was frustrated and angry.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan fined Ingram £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

Roads menace banned again

Roads menace Jamie Mullan, 43, who crashed a Range Rover at a Fife roundabout while intoxicated has been given a lifetime ban and sent to prison. He has a lengthy record for driving offences and was already banned from the road for life.

Assault charges

A suspect has appeared in court accused of disfiguring a woman with a bottle outside a Perth takeaway.

Samantha Ritchie, 46, was released on bail following a brief private hearing at the city’s sheriff court.

She is accused of assault to injury and disfigurement at Marlee Road, near the New Diamond Chinese, on Saturday evening.

It is alleged she repeatedly punched a 39-year-old woman on the head, seized her hair and pulled her to the ground.

Prosecutors claim she repeatedly struck her alleged victim over the head with a glass bottle, causing it to break, then pulled her by the hair and repeatedly struck her head on the ground.

She is also accused of kicking her on the body

Ritchie, of Tweedsmuir Road, made no plea and was released on bail.

