Paedophile from Fife went on illegal campervan tour of Scotland’s beauty spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paedophile from Fife went on illegal campervan tour of Scotland’s beauty spots

Kenneth Bond, 63, neglected to tell police he was going to be staying in places that were likely to be full of families with children.

By David McPhee
Kenneth Bond, 63, neglected to tell police he was going to be staying in places that were likely to be full of families with children.

A paedophile from Fife who took a campervan tour to Scottish beauty spots was repeatedly breaching a court order by staying at sites where children were present.

Kenneth Bond breached sex offender notification requirements by failing to keep police properly informed of his whereabouts and that he was staying in places likely to be full of families with young children.

The 63-year-old stayed at Scottish campsites without the knowledge of the authorities for more than six months.

He was only caught when he walked into a Perth police station to get help starting the van and informed officers he was staying at a campsite in the area.

Accused stayed at numerous campsites

Bond was placed on the sex offenders register for life in 2019 after he was caught in a hotel room with a bag of sex toys, ropes and alcohol, waiting for a 12-year-old girl after a police sting, featuring an online profile called ‘Dirty Tony’.

He moved from Derby to Glenrothes.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court one of the requirements of the register is offenders must inform police if they plan to stay somewhere other than their home for more than seven days.

Bond was also subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which means he must not reside anywhere there might be children under 16 living nearby.

In March 2023, Bond purchased a campervan to travel around Scotland.

He told his supervision officer and was reminded of his notification requirements, Ms Simpson said.

Between April 7 and May 5 last year, Bond stayed at Dingwall, Loch Ness and Glencoe, each time breaching the requirement not to stay near children

From October 27 last year until October 29, Bond breached again by parking his camper at Millarrochy Campsite near Glasgow and between December 12 and December 21 at another campsite near Perth.

These offences only came to light after he walked into Perth’s police station in December last year and told them he had been staying in the area.

Bond pled guilty to three counts of breaching his notification requirements and five charges of failing to give notice that he would be staying in a location where children would be present.

‘Pretty unusual situation’

Defence lawyer Kevin Connors told the court his client had been operating under the belief he was adhering to the conditions of both his sex offender orders while on his campervan trip.

“It’s a pretty unusual situation… Mr Bond came to purchase a campervan when his home was targeted by protestors who were unhappy that a registered sex offender was living in the area.

“His home was targeted and damaged and he was told by police it was not safe.”

Mr Conners said Bond was told by his supervising officer he only had to notify police if he intended to stay anywhere for more than seven days, rather than for seven days.

Regarding the matter of staying near children, he added Bond had “convinced himself that resting in the caravan park in the camper van was the same as being in a house but actually they were all under the same address.

“That’s his biggest problem – it is giving himself the benefit of the doubt.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Bond this was “quite a serious situation” and that “there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Bond, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for a total of 20 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alistair Maxwell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth man jailed for 126th offence after Christmas Day police clash
Adam Fotheringham
Cyclist thrown from bike by overtaking student in Fife
Kenneth Bond admitted a number of breaches of the notification requirements at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Police Scotland/Shutterstock.
Monday court round-up — Asda worker's £47k Lottery swindle and 126mph driver
Gavin Morrison outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy flasher jailed for seven-year terror campaign
Craig McComb
Driver used car as 'weapon' to knock cyclist off bike in Glenrothes
Poitr Danowski appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Domestic brute drove home drunk from Perth court after downing two litres of vodka
Scottish cash
Fife man to pay back community after £45k tax dodge
Emil Paszkowski
Concerned father caught domestic abuse on secret recording device in Fife
Lee Jack at Rascals, George Street, Perth
'From selling drugs to selling cakes': Perth vegan cafe serves up hope to prisoners…
Dunfermline Police Station
Arrested Fife man slammed for police stab threats