Fife paedophile caught breaking court order after walking into Perth police station to ask for jumpstart

A Fife paedophile caught breaching a strict court order demanding he notify police of his whereabouts had been sleeping in the Perth police station car park.

Kenneth Bond – who was once found waiting for a 12-year-old in a hotel room with a bag of sex toys, ropes and alcohol – failed to notify police about his release from prison in January after a period on remand over a separate matter.

The 62-year-old was identified after he went into the Barrack Street station to ask officers to help him start up his motorhome.

He returned to the dock and admitted breaching the terms of his sex offences prevention order.

In and out of prison

Perth Sheriff Court heard Bond was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life in 2019 after he was caught in an undercover police sting.

He was jailed for three years at Derby Crown Court, and moved to Fife after his release in May 2020.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said Bond spent some time on remand at the city’s jail over Christmas and New Year.

“As part of his notification requirements, the accused was required to report to a police station and notify them of his release within three days.

“On January 30, the accused entered the public area of Perth police station but did not mention anything about his notification requirements to staff.

“He instead inquired into assistance with starting his vehicle, which was declined, and then left the building.”

Mr Harding said: “Enquiries were thereafter undertaken to locate him.

“At about 1.45pm on February 8, the accused attended voluntarily at the police office and was spoken to by officers.”

Campervan at police station

Solicitor Kevin Connor, defending, said: “Mr Bond takes full responsibility for his actions.

“He understands why he is subject to these requirements and he knows they are there for a good reason.”

Bond said he was not given paperwork by prison staff when he was released from jail.

Mr Connor said: “When he had been released previously, he had been given papers telling him what he was required to do.

“When he was remanded in custody, his campervan had been parked at Perth police station.

“It remained there during his period on remand.

“So when he was released, he went to the police station and stayed in the van overnight.

“The next morning, he went in and advised that his vehicle was not starting properly.

“He eventually got assistance elsewhere.”

The solicitor said: “In his mind, the police were aware that he had attended and the police were aware he had been remanded in custody.

“He drove around, as he does, and stayed in different places and later spoke to his offender manager who advised him he had not complied with this particular condition.

“He understands that it is entirely his fault and he deserves all that is coming to him today.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Bond: “You should have known and understood that you had to advise of your release from custody.

“It doesn’t sound like you were trying to avoid letting the police know where you were.

“However, this is a serious matter and I am going to impose a custodial sentence for it.”

Hotel operation

The Crown Court previously heard how Bond, of Ednam Drive, Glenrothes, had hooked up with a person who called himself “Dirty Tony” – supposedly the father of a pre-teen girl – in online chats.

Bond made arrangements for Tony to bring his daughter to a hotel room.

Police swooped when Bond turned up with a bag stuffed with sex toys, ropes, wine and Viagra.

The court was told Bond was naked underneath his dressing gown, and had brought wine to “soften-up” the youngster he thought he was going to meet.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC told him: “I have no doubt in my mind your intention was to tie up the child and have forcible sexual intercourse with her.

“You did everything you could, believing this was a real child, to commit very serious sexual offences on her.”

The NSPCC said it was a “shocking example of how predators stalk the internet searching for opportunities to abuse vulnerable children.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.