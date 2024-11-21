Monifieth’s St Rule’s church transformed into stunning new café The Culdee

Nestled in the historic St Rule’s Church, Monifieth’s newest café, The Culdee, offers a captivating experience blending local heritage with warm community spirit.

I wasn’t sure what to expect as the photos on Facebook didn’t give much away, but I was stunned on arrival by the classy entrance as we climbed the steps to the B-listed Gothic building.

Inside, the space is grand and serene. High ceilings, stained-glass windows, and soft lighting create an almost sacred atmosphere, honouring the church’s original character while making it feel welcoming and lively.

What is it like inside?

Inside, I immediately spotted wonderful, large statement chairs – I want to sit in them all, I think I did – a ginormous Christmas tree and a grinning owner, Gillian Noble.

Gillian, who is also renovating the old church hall next door to live in, welcomed us to a large table and handed us beautifully designed menus, while we still stared around ourselves agog.

I’d brought my mum Sheila along. As a retired chef, restaurateur and cookbook author she has unique insight and, of course, is always right.

I had never seen her so quiet as she took in her marvellous surroundings.

Stunned by the renovations

Gillian, who spent 35 years in the corporate world and had always dreamed of doing something like this, shared her joy in reimagining the space: “It’s taken two years to open, 9 months alone on planning.

“And we are still learning and making tweaks every day, but it’s great to finally be open.”

I chose a Greek salad and a tuna baked potato from the varied menu, while mum opted for the grilled chicken Caesar salad – and I really felt for the chef at that point as mum is particular about her Caesar salads.

Exploring the cafe

As we waited for our food, we explored the various areas of the café. Up some steps and beneath two wonderful stained-glass windows is another seating area with smaller tables and the odd luxurious seat or sofa covered in wild and gorgeous designs.

The walls are covered in colourful local art for sale, and we could peek through to the kitchen from up there, where 18-year old chef Lewis Finnie was hard at work.

We also found a kid’s area with wee tables, chairs, toys and drawing materials.

Gillian, whose only brush with hospitality was a stint working in the Wellgate’s BHS café as a 16-year-old, is thrilled with the reception from the community, though she notes that the concept initially took some adjusting to.

What exactly is The Culdee?

“People would ask, ‘Is it a café? A pub? What is it?’ We’re trying to offer something different – a place for gathering that isn’t quite like anything else here,” she explained.

“When we first began sharing our plans, we reached out to engage the community from early on,” she said.

She recalled a memorable interaction with a local resident, Iris, who had visited the café shortly after its opening. “She came in and touched one of the pews, remembering it as her dad’s seat. It was a special moment.”

Bringing back locals’ memories

So many locals will have memories of the church and one lady who came in to make a booking said it was her mum’s church. She just lives up the road and has plans for many visits!

St Rule’s was closed under a previous merger and was replaced by the award-winning £2.3 million Monifieth Parish Church building.

Every detail in the design of the new Monifieth café pays homage to the past, including the preserved choir gates and other original church elements.

“Those choir gates,” Gillian explains, “were once part of the altar setup. The pulpit stood where we now place the Christmas tree, and pews filled the entire area where people now gather over coffee.”

Judge a place by its bathroom

One distinctive element of The Culdee is the bathroom décor, which features fixtures made from reclaimed pews.

“The hand basin unit, crafted from the original pews, is one of my favourite touches,” Gillian said, as she admitted, “I always judge a place on their toilets.”

So do I.

In addition to the open seating area, The Culdee includes a private meeting room, which Gillian says is perfect for intimate events or group gatherings.

Gillian’s affection for preserving the building’s heritage is apparent, particularly in the careful attention paid to its historical features. She points out one stained-glass window that serves as a tribute to those who fought in World War Two.

Historic touches

“There’s one for those who lived and one for those who died, with their names listed beneath.”

Perhaps one of the most intriguing pieces of history within The Culdee is a replica of a Pictish stone.

“The original was discovered here long ago and is now in the National Museum in Edinburgh,” Gillian explains.

The Monifieth cafe’s name, The Culdee, is itself a nod to history.

The term refers to early Celtic monks, known for their dedication to community and spirituality.

A fitting homage for a venue that invites people to connect, reflect, and enjoy the wonder of Monifieth’s history.

Taste Test

The menu is split into breakfast, lunch and sharing boards each served at different times of the day and offers a mix of comfort food and healthier options.

The full breakfast may suit some on a Saturday morning, whereas other will be delighted to find they serve overnight oats and smoothie bowls.

The lunches range from indulgent dishes like fish finger sandwiches and macaroni cheese to salads that leave you feeling full up, but righteous.

My Greek salad was perfect, large chunks of quality feta with lots of olives and chunks of crunchy salad.

The baked potato was served with an unnecessary, large pile of crisps, but the tuna filling was seasoned perfectly and the potato was lovely and light on the inside with crisp skin.

Mum’s grilled chicken Caesar salad was met with, “Oh I’ll never eat all that”, but more quiet ensued and she got through the lot!

“I’m often disappointed by Caesar salads, but not today – this one was fantastic!” she said.

Did the salad pass the ‘Sheila test’?

“The chicken breast came in generous, tender slices that were absolutely delicious.

“The lettuce was a standout – crisp, whole leaves, not the usual bagged mix, all coated with a gorgeous Caesar dressing.

“The croutons were rustic and crisp, clearly homemade. And then came a delightful surprise: good-sized pieces of beautifully roasted ham that added just the right touch of salty flavour.

“Loved it!”

Coffee and mocktails

For drinks we had a cappuccino and a flat while, both were lovely, and mum didn’t do her regular horrified face as the first sip of coffee – so that is a very good sign!

Well done The Culdee barista!

It was too early for one of their lovely cocktails or a selection from their fantastic wine list, so we ordered a couple of mocktails.

Mum’s Lemon Lush was delightful and refreshing, with just enough lemon for flavour but no sharpness. And the flower on top added some fancy flair

My Chilli Mango Spritz was a stunning orange colour but had little too much chilli, which they will be working on for future customers – so do try it as the flavours were wonderful.

We plan to return to the Monifieth café for wine and a sharing board on an afternoon, a healthy breakfast after a beach walk and any other opportunity we can think of.