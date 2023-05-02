Community cafe bid lodged for Gothic St Rules Church in Monifieth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community cafe bid lodged for Gothic St Rules Church in Monifieth

210-year-old St Rules Church closed years ago and is considered unsuitable for residential development.

By Graham Brown
St Rules on Church Street was previously on the market. Image: Google
St Rules on Church Street was previously on the market. Image: Google

Monifieth’s former St Rules Church could come back into use as a community cafe, craft centre and local music venue.

Plans have been lodged with Angus Council for a change of use of the B-Listed building, which lies empty on Church Street.

It closed under a previous merger and was replaced by the award-winning £2.3 million Monifieth Parish Church building.

St Rules Church in Monifieth is being considered for re-development.
B-listed St Rules is a prominent building in Monifieth. Image: Angus Council

But now a proposal has come forward for a transformation of the building’s interior to create an exhibition space, licensed cafe, meeting rooms and event space.

Applicant Gillian Noble says she hopes it will give a new lease of life to the Gothic building.

And the aim is to retain its historic features.

Early 19th century origins

The church was built in the 1810s and extended with a vestry and new seating around 60 years later.

It incorporates six impressive stained glass windows.

St Rules was previously on the market with a price tag of around £125,000.

The planning submission says the constraints of the site make it unlikely houses could be built there.

Interior shot of St Rules Church in Monifieth.
Old pews have been removed from the kirk. Image: Angus Council

There’s no off-street parking for the old kirk.

“Considering these elements, it is the intention of the applicant to reuse this historic church to provide a public facility providing a range of services,” says the planning statement.

It would include an arts and craft exhibition centre and a venue for small ticket-only events.

The venue would be open six days a week, no later than 9pm.

“The events will be small scale and any music will not be amplified ensuring no issue of noise for residents,” it adds.

Important features kept

The main works will be internal, with partitions created for a kitchen, toilets, meeting and storage space.

A new door will be created near the existing vestibule, which is thought to have been the original entrance but was blocked up.

Solar panels are planned to help make the building more sustainable.

“The proposal will result in the reuse of an important historic asset in central Monifieth,” adds the application.

“Alterations have been kept to a minimum and are designed to respect, maintain and enhance the historic character of the building.”

A determination deadline of late June has been set by council planners.

