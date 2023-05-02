Community cafe bid lodged for Gothic St Rules Church in Monifieth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monifieth’s former St Rules Church could come back into use as a community cafe, craft centre and local music venue.

Plans have been lodged with Angus Council for a change of use of the B-Listed building, which lies empty on Church Street.

It closed under a previous merger and was replaced by the award-winning £2.3 million Monifieth Parish Church building.

But now a proposal has come forward for a transformation of the building’s interior to create an exhibition space, licensed cafe, meeting rooms and event space.

Applicant Gillian Noble says she hopes it will give a new lease of life to the Gothic building.

And the aim is to retain its historic features.

Early 19th century origins

The church was built in the 1810s and extended with a vestry and new seating around 60 years later.

It incorporates six impressive stained glass windows.

St Rules was previously on the market with a price tag of around £125,000.

The planning submission says the constraints of the site make it unlikely houses could be built there.

There’s no off-street parking for the old kirk.

“Considering these elements, it is the intention of the applicant to reuse this historic church to provide a public facility providing a range of services,” says the planning statement.

It would include an arts and craft exhibition centre and a venue for small ticket-only events.

The venue would be open six days a week, no later than 9pm.

“The events will be small scale and any music will not be amplified ensuring no issue of noise for residents,” it adds.

Important features kept

The main works will be internal, with partitions created for a kitchen, toilets, meeting and storage space.

A new door will be created near the existing vestibule, which is thought to have been the original entrance but was blocked up.

Solar panels are planned to help make the building more sustainable.

“The proposal will result in the reuse of an important historic asset in central Monifieth,” adds the application.

“Alterations have been kept to a minimum and are designed to respect, maintain and enhance the historic character of the building.”

A determination deadline of late June has been set by council planners.