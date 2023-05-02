New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Castle Green pavilion in Broughty Ferry is set to be transformed into a new community cafe in time for the summer.

Braw Tea – the brainchild of Ferry resident Jackie McKenzie – will occupy the building next to the popular playpark.

Opening in June, the cafe will welcome customers every Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

Jackie is planning on offering a range of artisan coffees and cakes along with “hearty” soups and salads.

She told The Courier: “I was walking through the area one day and I thought, ‘That building is not being used for anything’.

“Castle Green is a beautiful and ideally placed location, right beside the beach and Broughty Castle – so great for a cafe.

“Everything will be created fresh on the premises and locally sourced where possible, with an emphasis on the type of healthy food and produce that Broughty Ferry will love.”

Cafe to offer skills and training for women

Local businesses and community groups are helping to get the project off the ground, including Broughty Ferry Men’s Shed, which has made picnic benches for outdoor seating.

The project is not a commercial venture – rather a community cafe that will offer opportunities of employment and skills training to women who are in need of support.

Jackie – who has a background in PR – said: “I can’t describe how grateful I am to the many supporters and sponsors who have been involved in getting us off the ground.

“Braw Tea’s mission is about supporting women in need of help to get onto a new footing in life in a non-judgemental space, helping them gain the skills and confidence needed to step into further training or education, or setting them up with the experience to find paid employment.

“Every penny of profit the community cafe makes will go back into the project.

“We will be starting with a small and dedicated team and hope to grow over time as we engage with more women and other partners.”

Jackie is still on the hunt for volunteers ahead of the opening and is encouraging anyone who wants to get involved to email volunteer@brawtea.co.uk.