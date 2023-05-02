New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green

Braw Tea will support women with training and experience.

By Laura Devlin
Jackie McKenzie with other supporters of Braw Tea at Castle Green pavilion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jackie McKenzie with other supporters of Braw Tea at Castle Green pavilion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Castle Green pavilion in Broughty Ferry is set to be transformed into a new community cafe in time for the summer.

Braw Tea – the brainchild of Ferry resident Jackie McKenzie – will occupy the building next to the popular playpark.

Opening in June, the cafe will welcome customers every Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

Jackie is planning on offering a range of artisan coffees and cakes along with “hearty” soups and salads.

Jackie is launching the venture in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She told The Courier: “I was walking through the area one day and I thought, ‘That building is not being used for anything’.

“Castle Green is a beautiful and ideally placed location, right beside the beach and Broughty Castle – so great for a cafe.

“Everything will be created fresh on the premises and locally sourced where possible, with an emphasis on the type of healthy food and produce that Broughty Ferry will love.”

Cafe to offer skills and training for women

Local businesses and community groups are helping to get the project off the ground, including Broughty Ferry Men’s Shed, which has made picnic benches for outdoor seating.

The project is not a commercial venture – rather a community cafe that will offer  opportunities of employment and skills training to women who are in need of support.

Jackie – who has a background in PR – said: “I can’t describe how grateful I am to the many supporters and sponsors who have been involved in getting us off the ground.

Matthew Sharpe, from McGlaughlin & Harvey – which made the signs and donated to the project – with Jackie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Braw Tea’s mission is about supporting women in need of help to get onto a new footing in life in a non-judgemental space, helping them gain the skills and confidence needed to step into further training or education, or setting them up with the experience to find paid employment.

“Every penny of profit the community cafe makes will go back into the project.

“We will be starting with a small and dedicated team and hope to grow over time as we engage with more women and other partners.”

Jackie is still on the hunt for volunteers ahead of the opening and is encouraging anyone who wants to get involved to email volunteer@brawtea.co.uk.

