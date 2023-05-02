Man arrested after crash near Montrose sparks coastguard search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man arrested after crash near Montrose sparks coastguard search

Emergency services were called to Mains of Usan Farm shortly before 11pm on Monday.

By James Simpson
Mains of Usan Farm near Montrose. Image: Google Street View

A man has been arrested after a crash near Montrose sparked a search involving the coastguard.

Emergency services were called to Mains of Usan Farm shortly before 11pm on Monday after reports of a crash involving one vehicle.

But when they arrived on the scene, the vehicle was empty.

Police were supported by the coastguard and volunteers from Montrose lifeboat station in the search along the coastline.

Officers say they eventually found the driver more than an hour later.

He was taken to hospital and has now been arrested over the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.45 pm on Monday, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash at the Usan Estate, Mains of Usan Farm, Montrose.

“Emergency services attended and there was no one with the vehicle.

“A search of the area commenced and the 21-year-old driver was traced at around 12.15am on Tuesday.

“He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…