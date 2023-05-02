Man arrested after crash near Montrose sparks coastguard search

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a crash near Montrose sparked a search involving the coastguard.

Emergency services were called to Mains of Usan Farm shortly before 11pm on Monday after reports of a crash involving one vehicle.

But when they arrived on the scene, the vehicle was empty.

Police were supported by the coastguard and volunteers from Montrose lifeboat station in the search along the coastline.

Officers say they eventually found the driver more than an hour later.

He was taken to hospital and has now been arrested over the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.45 pm on Monday, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash at the Usan Estate, Mains of Usan Farm, Montrose.

“Emergency services attended and there was no one with the vehicle.

“A search of the area commenced and the 21-year-old driver was traced at around 12.15am on Tuesday.

“He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”